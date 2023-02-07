Shore Capital Partners Announces Sale of Argentum Medical

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap investing, is pleased to announce the sale of Argentum Medical (“Argentum”), a provider of infection prevention solutions and wound care products, to BioDerm, a portfolio company of Mountaingate Capital.

Shore partnered with Argentum in 2017 with the goal of creating a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced wound care products. Led by Chief Executive Officer Raul Brizuela, the Argentum team created a differentiated portfolio of silver-plated dressings and antimicrobial cleansers. Argentum’s products are utilized by a diverse customer base that includes the U.S. military, international accounts in over 30 countries, and approximately 2,000 domestic hospitals.

“Shore Capital is immensely proud of what Raul and the management team built,” said Don Pierce, Partner at Shore and Chairman of the Board at Argentum. “We are excited for Argentum to continue providing significant value to the healthcare system as an international industry leader in infection prevention management.”

“Shore Capital was an invaluable partner committed to the success of Argentum and its team,” said Brizuela. “Together, we aspired to improve the quality of service and outcomes for patients, while decreasing the cost of care and mitigating risk. I am thrilled to see the impact of our products and look forward to furthering these results in our next stage of growth.”

The transaction closed on January 31, 2023. Moelis & Company served as financial advisor to Argentum and Winston & Strawn served as legal advisor to Shore and Argentum.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has approximately $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

About Argentum

Based in Geneva, IL, Argentum is a provider of infection prevention solutions for the management of wounds. Notably, it manufactures Silverlon® (“Silverlon”), a silver-plated nylon dressing with unique antimicrobial properties. Argentum’s product lines include surgical, burn care, wound care, negative wound pressure therapy, dressings for IVs and catheters, and antimicrobial skin and wound cleansers. For more information, please visit https://www.argentummedical.com.

About Mountaingate Capital

Mountaingate Capital, a Denver-based private equity firm invests in the marketing services, business services, specialty distribution and specialty manufacturing sectors. Mountaingate specializes in building and empowering companies with strong growth potential and engaged leadership teams. Mountaingate’s focus on organic growth coupled with its proven customer-centric buy-and-build approach and shared equity ownership with management creates more value for the end customer, while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful partnerships with management teams. Mountaingate targets investments in new platform companies with $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA, as well as add-on acquisitions of any size. For more information on Mountaingate, please visit www.mountaingate.com.

