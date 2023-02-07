ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eze Founders David Iya and Josh Nzewi Make the Forbes 30 Under 30 List

 6 days ago
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Eze, an online B2B wholesale marketplace for consumer electronics, has been recognized by Forbes. The Eze founders, Josh Nzewi, CEO and co-founder, and David Iya, CTO and co-founder, have both made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list under Enterprise technology. According to Forbes, “For more than a decade, Forbes has highlighted young entrepreneurs for our annual 30 Under 30 Enterprise Tech list, with the help of nominations from the public.”

Eze cofounders Josh Nzewi (left) and David Iya (right) (Photo: Business Wire)

The Eze platform facilitates seamless transactions for brands, wholesalers, and retailers while acting as a third-party validator that ensures buyers receive quality devices. Eze has connected over 1,000 companies in over 50 countries since its launch in January 2020. The business, which was founded to solve the inefficiencies present in the secondary market for electronics, has generated $50 million in annual Gross merchandise value and has grown over 300% year over year with entrenched presence in cities in Nigeria, Mexico, Dubai, Ukraine, and the USA.

Eze also launched its new platform with features such as multi-currency support - this means electronics retailers and corporate organizations in various countries can transact in their local currencies to purchase electronics in wholesale quantities. On the platform, ezewholesale.com, buyers have the capacity to place instant bid requests at the click of a button, chat directly with their account managers, and gain access to extended warranty options, amongst other features, for a more seamless user experience.

Eze offers buyers access to the inventory of over one thousand US-based sellers and will soon begin onboarding sellers from around the world. With an internal sourcing and quality control team and a warehouse located in its headquarters in Los Angeles, Eze offers quality assurance and competitive prices on all electronic devices with a 30-day no hassle return policy as well as fast delivery timelines.

Eze is formalizing the fragmented and inefficient secondary devices market in its existing countries and plans to penetrate more regions within the coming year as it also looks to partner with more corporations, manufacturers, and wholesalers.

About Eze

Eze is an online B2B wholesale marketplace for used and refurbished smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other consumer electronics. At Eze, our mission is to provide unrestricted access to quality electronics worldwide in the $100 billion secondary electronics market.

To learn more, visit www.ezewholesale.com.

Press contact: comfort@ezewholesale.com

