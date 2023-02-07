ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Lotus is Crowned Best Picture at the World Independent Cinema Awards

 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aZKCu_0kf9ASuC00

EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

On February 4, 2023, the World Independent Cinema Awards (WICA) crowned Golden Lotus with the coveted title of Best Picture of the Festival. The award honored the musical film as the “champion of champions” among the winners of Film Fest International ’s eleven festivals held in 2022 across cities including London, Edinburgh, Canterbury, Broadstairs, Nice, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Antwerp, Birmingham, and Rome. Golden Lotus was selected as the standout film of the year, having been named the best film from all eleven festivals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005045/en/

Harriet Chung and Boon Ho Sung star in the World Independent Cinema Awards Best Picture winning film Golden Lotus. (Photo: Business Wire)

Golden Lotus has established itself as a beacon of cinematic brilliance with its impressive collection of over sixty awards from international film festivals, including the prestigious Best Picture award at the Film Fest International Paris.

Canadian composer and producer George Chiang expressed delight at his film’s award, stating, “The WICA Best Picture award marks the successful conclusion of a great run on the film festival circuit. It is time for Golden Lotus to capture the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world on both stage and screen.”

Golden Lotus tells an epic tale of a forsaken beauty embroiled in a bloody tale of love, lust, and revenge during the dying years of Song Dynasty China. The film’s multifarious score blends pop-rock with traditional Chinese music.

The award-winning stage production of Golden Lotus was captured live during four consecutive performances in Hong Kong, creating a definitive version of the musical in feature film format.

Golden Lotus stars an international cast led by Harriet Chung in the titular role alongside Boon Ho Sung and Ronan Pak Kin Yan. Directed by Hong Kong’s Emily Chan, the film also features performances by Billy Sy, Samantha Yeung, Marc Ngan, Soraya Chau and Broadway veteran Scott Watanabe.

