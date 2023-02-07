Sigma7 Expands Advisory Board with Four New Appointments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Rapidly growing risk information and services company Sigma7 has announced the appointment of two-time former Colombian Ambassador to U.S., Juan Carlos Pinzon, energy industry CEO and Board Director, Edward Muller, cybersecurity and technology advisor Robert Hayes, and mining industry Director and Deputy Chair, Edward Haslam, as members of its Advisory Board.

Since its founding in May 2022, Sigma7 has quickly established itself as the largest independent risk services provider in the world. In bolstering its Advisory Board of respected, world-class leaders from military, national security and industry backgrounds, the company expands its ability to help the world’s most critical organizations assess, mitigate and respond to risk.

“We are honored to welcome four outstanding government and industry leaders to Sigma7’s Advisory Board. This group brings tremendous credentials in geopolitics, technology, energy and mining, having served in top leadership capacities all over the world. Their involvement greatly extends the reach and influence of our organization,” said Andrew Hersh, CEO of Sigma7.

The four new members join General (ret.) Martin Dempsey, Brigadier General (ret.) Tom Cosentino, and Dr. Nadia Schadlow on Sigma7’s Advisory Board.

Ambassador Juan Carlos Pinzon is the former Minister of Defense of Colombia, two-time Colombian Ambassador to the United States and Chief of Staff to the President, currently visiting professor at Princeton University. Recognized expert in foreign policy, national security, political economy, and Latin American affairs.

Edward Muller has held many energy industry executive and board positions including Director of Transocean Ltd., Director of GlobalSantaFe Corporation, Vice Chair of NRG Energy, Inc., and Chair, CEO and President of GenOn Energy, Inc. He currently serves as the Chair of four start-ups: Concrete AI, Inc., CarbonBuilt, Inc. SeaChange, Inc., and Specifx, Inc.

Robert Hayes is a proven leader of complex organizations and high value change programs. He had a distinguished career in UK Government, including heading the UK National Technical Assistance Centre, served as Executive EMEA enterprise cybersecurity advisor at Microsoft, Chair of Intelligence Fusion, and is a veteran of numerous board and advisory roles.

Edward Haslam is Deputy Chairman and Senior Director at Cantamin PLC. He has extensive mining executive and board experience and is a long-time Fellow of the Institute of Directors (UK).

About Sigma7

Sigma7 is a market leading risk information and services platform that is unconflicted, comprehensive, and focused on measurable business outcomes. We work globally across risk domains, apply modern technologies and integrate the services of respected specialist brands in risk information and services. Sigma7’s foundational practices include Sigma7 Paragon Risk Engineering, Sigma7 RWH Myers, Sigma7 RSM, Sigma7 Alaco, and Intelligence Fusion. Our client base includes over 500 of the world’s most prominent and complex organizations. Sigma7 operates out of 12 country bases on five continents. More information is available at s7risk.com.

