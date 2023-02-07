Read full article on original website
Mandan – “Living The Dream?” – Umm Absolutely ( Gallery )
One can only dream, right? Have you ever driven by a huge mansion in Bismarck or Mandan and wondered what it would be like to live there?. Well listen, we are allowed our dreams, and for about 99% of us, that's all it will ever be. However, if you ever win big in the lottery, If I were you I would take a tour of some of the mansions available in the Mandan area - Here is a quick example of a place that WAS on sale just last May.
In Bismarck -Valentine’s Day Came Early For An Amazing Young Man
I have some new heroes in town... ...and I want to take a couple of minutes to share them with you. To me, there is no argument for the saying "North Dakota Nice", I can write a book on all the wonderful examples of it in the 9 years I have lived out here. They come in all shapes and sizes too, however, their hearts beat the same.
(WATCH) ‘Dateline’ NBC: Examines Murder Of North Dakota Woman
A murder case so chilling, that happened 16 years ago in 2006, shocked North Dakota and still does to this day is being re-examined and aired on National TV. Friday night viewers will be tuned into this special All-New 2-hour "Dateline" on NBC. The famous correspondent, Keith Morrison, will explore the killing of 22-year-old Mindy Morgenstern, a New Salem High School graduate and then student attending Valley City State University.
Boat Ownership In America: Where Does North Dakota Rank?
I don't know about you, but all of these 30s and 40-degree temperatures have me thinking about spring fishing. Yep, spring fever means the maiden voyage on the Missouri River and chasing those tasty walleyes. For me anyway. Let's face it. We love our boats and pontoons in Bismarck Mandan....
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
Bismarck Movie Premiere This Month- A Gritty Story Of Survival
I have to be honest with you, I rarely go to the theatres, BUT this is a movie I won't miss. This morning a friend and a co-worker sent this to me for a possible story and all it took was just a couple of seconds to read a short description of this movie and I was hooked. I reached out to the man who captured such drama to perfection, his name is Robert Grabow. This is his first movie - 137 minutes of hope, survival, an UNDERDOG ( no pun attended ) story that appeals to so many people, in a thousand different ways. Rob stars in 'The Year Of The Dog' - This 41-year-old spent his childhood dealing with some pretty traumatic stuff in some rural villages in Alaska - I was fascinated by the message he nailed in the movie - addiction, and survival, I know this from my own experience.
WOW! You’ll Spend More Buying THIS In ND Than Most Other States
Valentine's Day is coming up; we're running around, trying to get boxes of chocolates, dinner reservations, and stuffed bears for our loved ones. There's one other essential thing you need to make Valentine's Day complete; that's flowers, of course. --Roses, to be exact. We all know a good bouquet of...
A Refreshing Peek At A New Place Coming Soon In Mandan
Like I have said many times before, I'm all about moving forward, progress. This is exactly what I was talking about not too long ago. I was talking to a friend here in town and he was telling me how he just couldn't understand how anyone, any business would even attempt to consider opening up a new place here in Bismarck and Mandan. "With all the places that have closed for good over the last couple of years, it doesn't seem smart to even try..." That was his opinion, and many others seem to have the same thought on social media. My point to him, and I've always said this, is that BisMan shouldn't be afraid to move forward, and strive for progress. As in new and different possibilities of places here in town. That's exactly what is going on here in Mandan.
Bismarck Business Expands & Moves Into A New Space
It seems every week we hear about a new store or business opening in the mall. There are so many new things popping up, and it's great to see. Something else that's equally exciting and should be celebrated, is when a local business expands/grows. That's exactly what just happened. Great...
BisMan- What IRKS You The Most When You Are Driving?
Take a couple of seconds and STARE at the cover picture of this article. Do you feel the angst? The frustration? I don't know who the man is in the photo, I have no idea WHERE or WHO the photographer was, HOWEVER, I am willing to bet that the dude is not pissed off by something he is listening to on the radio! It's a clear example of an emotion that about 99.9% of us have experienced at one point or another - behind the wheel of an automobile. ( not a passenger in the front or backseat ). Lastly about the photo, that LOOK can be seen all across the country.
7 Things You’ll Only Understand If You Are From North Dakota
I obviously never would have given this much thought 9 years ago... ...but it's so true. Like every State I guess, North Dakota has its ways of doing things, its ways of life so to speak. I mean in California, you come to expect to see ugly Hawaiian shirts and people feasting on fish tacos while sipping on a Corona beer. I am from San Diego, California and it will be 9 years this March since I moved to Fargo. I feel qualified enough to bring you this list I have observed. I'm sure you have many more to add to this:
Chance To Buy A Piece Of Bismarck History Before It’s Too Late
There is no price tag on memories, and when you get a chance to buy a piece of history you won't worry about the cost. March 8th of this year will be a sad day for many Bismarck and Mandan residents, for when you talk about closure, this is surely it. Sadly we are all getting used to the trend of reading about and seeing restaurants and businesses close for good after years of service here in town. One such place was providing entertainment and good cheer for almost three decades - Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse over at 118 S 3rd St.- There were at one time four Bucks in operation around North and South Dakota - January 11th, 2023 was the final night of the very last Bucks ( in Bismarck ) and people here in BisMan are still talking about it. Whether you were a fan of this place or not, you have to acknowledge the pain it must have caused the general manager and one of the co-owners Brad Erickson to make the final decision to close its doors for good.
To People From Out Of State -What’s Your Impressions Of ND?
Honestly, my first thought of an answer to the question I posed on the cover... ..."That's a tough question" There are a ton of stereotypes to consider here...so first of all, I can speak for some experience on both sides of this coin - I am from San Diego, California and I talk to my best friend ( who also lives there ) every weekend, just recently we laughed at what many people from out of state think about North Dakotans. The movie "Fargo" came out back in 1996 and left many people wondering if accents and the ways of life depicted in the film were really accurate - the answer to that was UFF DA. North Dakota natives were actually quite put off by the EXTRA exaggerated lingo that was delivered A LOT in the movie - Here is a quick video of one minute and eights seconds of what some people assumed North Dakotans were like:
North Dakota In The 10 Most Welcoming Regions On Earth???
I guess this proves once and for all that "North Dakota Nice" really is a thing. According to an article in Forbes, data was analyzed for the 11th annual Traveller Review Awards and only one place in America made the Top 10. More on that in a moment. Booking.com reviewed...
Check Out These Hilarious ‘Definitions’ Of North Dakota & Minnesota
Sometimes you find yourself with a little too much time on your hands. When that happens, you start looking up strange things on the internet. That's exactly what I did today, and I have to say, the results of my search didn't disappoint. You might not know this, but you...
YUM! Bismarck Mandan Restaurants To Cater Your Super Bowl Party
Let's be real. Time is always in short supply. Shopping takes time. Hosting a party, holiday or gathering takes time. And to be honest, hoping that the money spent on the food we all love for said special times is a stress that can be the straw that broke the camel's back.
Who Is The Largest Private Landowner In North Dakota?
It's always been my dream to own a piece of hunting land someday. I think it's safe to say that ship has sailed and I have missed my window of opportunity to do so. Land prices are insane and you have to have pretty deep pockets to buy even a small piece of land for recreation.
Here’s North Dakota’s Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy
It wouldn't be Valentine's Day without red and pink hearts, flowers, and, most importantly, CANDY. According to the National Retail Federation, we will spend approximately 25.9 billion dollars on Valentine's Day candy this year. The Study. Candystore.com looked at candy sales over the past 15 years to find out each...
