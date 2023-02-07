ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Musician shot in fight outside Deep Ellum club

DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for the person who shot a musician Sunday night in Deep Ellum. Police said a band member got into a fight with another man at a club on Commerce Street near Good Latimer Boulevard. The fight moved outside, where the musician was shot in...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Project Unity: Community discussion on policing to be held in Dallas

DALLAS - Law enforcement and community leaders will meet in Dallas Monday night to discuss policing in North Texas. It comes in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said we just can’t ignore what...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Dallas

DALLAS - One person is dead and another is in serious condition following a crash along Central Expressway in Dallas early Saturday morning. The wreck happened at about 1:30 a.m., when an SUV and an 18-wheeler collided along the highway, near Lovers Lane. There were people trapped inside the SUV,...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Navarro County man kills twin 12-year-old daughters before committing suicide, deputies say

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas - Authorities say a North Texas father murdered his twin 12-year-old girls and then committed suicide. It happened Friday morning in Navarro County. Sheriff's deputies say a woman called to report she'd had a disagreement with her husband and left their home in the Brushie Prairie community. When she returned hours later, she heard a gunshot and left again to call police.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Late night crash in Dallas leaves multiple people injured

DALLAS - One person is in critical condition and two others are seriously hurt after a crash in Dallas late Friday night. It happened at about 10 p.m., along Live Oak Road at North Central Expressway, near the Deep Ellum area. The crash involved two small SUVs. Firefighters were needed...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

36 displaced after fire at Dallas apartment complex

DALLAS - There are 36 people who have been displaced after a three-alarm fire at a Dallas apartment complex Saturday night. Crews were called to the Murdeaux Villas just after 7 p.m., where they found a fire burning inside the walls of the building. Dozens of firefighters were on scene...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Plano ISD: Former teacher accused of criminal incident with student

PLANO, Texas - Plano ISD says one of its teachers has been fired after a former student came forward with allegations of criminal behavior. The district says a former student came forward with accusations of "inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior" by Michael Lloyd. The incident allegedly occurred between 2005 and...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth's teen curfew expires

FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth's curfew ordinance for teens is set to expire on Monday. Currently, children under the age of 17 cannot be out alone between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday or midnight and 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The ordinance...
FORT WORTH, TX

