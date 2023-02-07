Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History Uncovered: Hidden on Oak StreetTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North TexasAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Musician shot in fight outside Deep Ellum club
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for the person who shot a musician Sunday night in Deep Ellum. Police said a band member got into a fight with another man at a club on Commerce Street near Good Latimer Boulevard. The fight moved outside, where the musician was shot in...
fox4news.com
Family of teen killed in Garland convenience store shooting still hoping his killer is caught
GARLAND, Texas - The families of three murdered teenagers are still left with no answers about where the accused shooter is, even after his own father was convicted for his role in the capital murders at a convenience store in Garland back in 2021. Police believe Abel Acosta, who was...
fox4news.com
Dallas police arrest 3 men for attempted carjacking in which suspect was shot
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested three men in connection with an attempted carjacking back in December that resulted in one of the suspects being shot. The shooting happened back on December 30, 2022, in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane, between Inwood and the Dallas North Tollway, just west of University Park.
fox4news.com
Man accused of shooting at vehicle along Central Expressway arrested after leading police on chase
DALLAS - A 28-year-old man accused of shooting at a vehicle while driving along N. Central Expressway early Sunday morning was arrested after he reportedly led authorities on a high speed chase in Richardson and Dallas. Dallas police said this started just after 1:30 a.m., when Lajon Fitzgerald Martin went...
fox4news.com
Project Unity: Community discussion on policing to be held in Dallas
DALLAS - Law enforcement and community leaders will meet in Dallas Monday night to discuss policing in North Texas. It comes in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said we just can’t ignore what...
fox4news.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle that had been towed, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking the public for help after a body was discovered inside a car that had been towed. DPD says the man's body was found in the backseat of the car on Halifax Street. He had at least one gunshot wound. The death has been ruled...
fox4news.com
Investigation connects suspects in drive-by that injured 8-year-old to Fort Worth beating
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for two suspects connected to a brutal beating and a drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old in North Richland Hills. Police said the aggravated assault happened in early December while a man and his friend were walking along Morton Street in Fort Worth.
fox4news.com
Garland Convenience Store Shooting Trial: Prosecutors ask jury to find Richard Acosta guilty
Prosecutors lay out the case against Richard Acosta, the father of accused shooter Abel Acosta. Three teenagers were killed in the shooting. The prosecution believes Acosta helped his son carry out the attack and may have helped him avoid the police.
fox4news.com
Arlington police searching for men wanted for string of vehicle burglaries
Arlington police need your help identifying two men wanted for a string of vehicle burglaries in December. In one case, police say one of the thieves used a gun on a man who tried to stop one of the burglaries.
fox4news.com
Garland Convenience Store Shooting Trial: Family members of victims address Richard Acosta
Richard Acosta was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting on Dec. 26, 2021 that killed 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 17-year-old Rafael Garcia and 16-year-old Ivan Noyala. His son, Abel Acosta, has been identified as the suspected shooter.
fox4news.com
1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Dallas
DALLAS - One person is dead and another is in serious condition following a crash along Central Expressway in Dallas early Saturday morning. The wreck happened at about 1:30 a.m., when an SUV and an 18-wheeler collided along the highway, near Lovers Lane. There were people trapped inside the SUV,...
fox4news.com
Navarro County man kills twin 12-year-old daughters before committing suicide, deputies say
NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas - Authorities say a North Texas father murdered his twin 12-year-old girls and then committed suicide. It happened Friday morning in Navarro County. Sheriff's deputies say a woman called to report she'd had a disagreement with her husband and left their home in the Brushie Prairie community. When she returned hours later, she heard a gunshot and left again to call police.
fox4news.com
Carrollton suspect accused of leading fentanyl ring that led to deaths of students appears in court
CARROLLTON, Texas - One of the two people arrested for reportedly dealing deadly drugs to middle and high school students faced a judge in federal court Friday. The drugs were tied to ten overdoses in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Magaly Mejia Cano waived her right to a probable cause hearing. Cameras...
fox4news.com
Late night crash in Dallas leaves multiple people injured
DALLAS - One person is in critical condition and two others are seriously hurt after a crash in Dallas late Friday night. It happened at about 10 p.m., along Live Oak Road at North Central Expressway, near the Deep Ellum area. The crash involved two small SUVs. Firefighters were needed...
fox4news.com
Garland Convenience Store Shooting Trial: Defense gives passionate closing argument
The defense team for Richard Acosta gives a passionate closing argument to the jury, urging them to find their client not guilty. The prosecution argued that Acosta served as the getaway driver for his son in a shooting that killed 3 teens in a Garland convenience store.
fox4news.com
36 displaced after fire at Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS - There are 36 people who have been displaced after a three-alarm fire at a Dallas apartment complex Saturday night. Crews were called to the Murdeaux Villas just after 7 p.m., where they found a fire burning inside the walls of the building. Dozens of firefighters were on scene...
fox4news.com
Garland Convenience Store Shooting: Accused shooter’s father found guilty, sentenced to life in prison
Richard Acosta was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting on Dec. 26, 2021 that killed 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 17-year-old Rafael Garcia and 16-year-old Ivan Noyala. The accused shooter, Abel Acosta, is still on the run.
fox4news.com
Plano ISD: Former teacher accused of criminal incident with student
PLANO, Texas - Plano ISD says one of its teachers has been fired after a former student came forward with allegations of criminal behavior. The district says a former student came forward with accusations of "inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior" by Michael Lloyd. The incident allegedly occurred between 2005 and...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth's teen curfew expires
FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth's curfew ordinance for teens is set to expire on Monday. Currently, children under the age of 17 cannot be out alone between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday or midnight and 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The ordinance...
fox4news.com
Grand re-opening celebration held for Dallas ISD schools destroyed by 2019 tornado
DALLAS - A grand reopening celebration was held Saturday for two schools in Dallas that were destroyed by a tornado in 2019. The schools, Thomas Jefferson High School and Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy, now have state of the art campuses for students and educators to enjoy. "Because I think...
Comments / 0