History Uncovered: Hidden on Oak StreetTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North TexasAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Grand re-opening celebration held for Dallas ISD schools destroyed by 2019 tornado
DALLAS - A grand reopening celebration was held Saturday for two schools in Dallas that were destroyed by a tornado in 2019. The schools, Thomas Jefferson High School and Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy, now have state of the art campuses for students and educators to enjoy. "Because I think...
fox4news.com
Project Unity: Community discussion on policing to be held in Dallas
DALLAS - Law enforcement and community leaders will meet in Dallas Monday night to discuss policing in North Texas. It comes in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said we just can’t ignore what...
fox4news.com
Musician shot in fight outside Deep Ellum club
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for the person who shot a musician Sunday night in Deep Ellum. Police said a band member got into a fight with another man at a club on Commerce Street near Good Latimer Boulevard. The fight moved outside, where the musician was shot in...
fox4news.com
Late night crash in Dallas leaves multiple people injured
DALLAS - One person is in critical condition and two others are seriously hurt after a crash in Dallas late Friday night. It happened at about 10 p.m., along Live Oak Road at North Central Expressway, near the Deep Ellum area. The crash involved two small SUVs. Firefighters were needed...
fox4news.com
1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Dallas
DALLAS - One person is dead and another is in serious condition following a crash along Central Expressway in Dallas early Saturday morning. The wreck happened at about 1:30 a.m., when an SUV and an 18-wheeler collided along the highway, near Lovers Lane. There were people trapped inside the SUV,...
fox4news.com
36 displaced after fire at Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS - There are 36 people who have been displaced after a three-alarm fire at a Dallas apartment complex Saturday night. Crews were called to the Murdeaux Villas just after 7 p.m., where they found a fire burning inside the walls of the building. Dozens of firefighters were on scene...
fox4news.com
Southlake Carroll High School evacuated due to bomb threat
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Southlake Carroll High School has been evacuated on Monday morning after a bomb threat. Students and staff were taken out of the building just after 8:30 a.m. Students are being held at Durham Intermediate until the building has been cleared. Carroll ISD says all students are safe...
fox4news.com
Celebrate Valentine's Day at the Perot Musuem
The Perot Museum in Dallas is hosting a special date night on Valentine's Day. Good Day's Hanna Battah got a preview of the adults-only event.
fox4news.com
Investigation connects suspects in drive-by that injured 8-year-old to Fort Worth beating
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for two suspects connected to a brutal beating and a drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old in North Richland Hills. Police said the aggravated assault happened in early December while a man and his friend were walking along Morton Street in Fort Worth.
fox4news.com
Aida Live in Dallas
The hit musical Aida will be performed by Lyric Stage at the Majestic Theatre from February 15-19. The director, Sasha Maya Ada, gives us a preview.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth's teen curfew expires
FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth's curfew ordinance for teens is set to expire on Monday. Currently, children under the age of 17 cannot be out alone between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday or midnight and 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The ordinance...
fox4news.com
Man accused of shooting at vehicle along Central Expressway arrested after leading police on chase
DALLAS - A 28-year-old man accused of shooting at a vehicle while driving along N. Central Expressway early Sunday morning was arrested after he reportedly led authorities on a high speed chase in Richardson and Dallas. Dallas police said this started just after 1:30 a.m., when Lajon Fitzgerald Martin went...
fox4news.com
Family of teen killed in Garland convenience store shooting still hoping his killer is caught
GARLAND, Texas - The families of three murdered teenagers are still left with no answers about where the accused shooter is, even after his own father was convicted for his role in the capital murders at a convenience store in Garland back in 2021. Police believe Abel Acosta, who was...
fox4news.com
Garland Convenience Store Shooting Trial: Defense gives passionate closing argument
The defense team for Richard Acosta gives a passionate closing argument to the jury, urging them to find their client not guilty. The prosecution argued that Acosta served as the getaway driver for his son in a shooting that killed 3 teens in a Garland convenience store.
fox4news.com
Former Everman football player who was paralyzed during state title game passes away
EVERMAN, Texas - The Everman community is mourning the loss of a former football player who was paralyzed during a high school game 20 years ago. Corey Fulbright died this week. Back in 2002, when Fulbright was 17 years old, he suffered a spinal cord injury during his senior year...
fox4news.com
Driver dies after being swept off flooded I-30 service road in Royse City
ROYSE CITY, Texas - An elderly man was killed when his vehicle got stuck in high water on the Interstate 30 service road in Royse City. Royse City police said it happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a time when the area was extremely flooded and the water was dangerously swift.
fox4news.com
Dallas police arrest 3 men for attempted carjacking in which suspect was shot
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested three men in connection with an attempted carjacking back in December that resulted in one of the suspects being shot. The shooting happened back on December 30, 2022, in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane, between Inwood and the Dallas North Tollway, just west of University Park.
fox4news.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle that had been towed, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking the public for help after a body was discovered inside a car that had been towed. DPD says the man's body was found in the backseat of the car on Halifax Street. He had at least one gunshot wound. The death has been ruled...
fox4news.com
Arlington police searching for men wanted for string of vehicle burglaries
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police need your help identifying two men wanted for a string of vehicle burglaries in December. One of them turned violent. Police released surveillance pictures of the men they want to find. Police believe they were breaking into vehicles to steal guns. In one case, police...
fox4news.com
Garland Convenience Store Shooting Trial: Jury finds Richard Acosta guilty of capital murder
Richard Acosta was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting on Dec. 26, 2021 that killed 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 17-year-old Rafael Garcia and 16-year-old Ivan Noyala. Acosta's son, Abel Acosta, has been identified as the shooter.
