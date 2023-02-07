Sound Credit Partners With PPL — North American Creators Can Now Collect Neighboring Rights Royalties

Read full article on original website
Vanguard Ups Warner Music Stake to 10.4 Million Shares As Robert Kyncl Takes Over — 7.6% of the Company
Vanguard Group now owns more than 10.42 million shares in Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG), or 7.6 percent of the company, according to a newly submitted Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosure. Valley Forge-headquartered Vanguard just recently identified its increased Warner Music Group stake in a 13G/A form. The 48-year-old...
Ultra International Music Publishing Announces West African Expansion
Ultra International Music Publishing announces an expansion and a new creative hub in Nigeria. Ultra, the leading independent publisher of hip-hop, pop, EDM, jazz, and reggae, has announced an expansion of its rapidly growing Afrobeat operations and a new creative hub in Nigeria’s capital Lagos. This initiative furthers the company’s success in the Afrobeat genre.
