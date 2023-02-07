Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Save up to 50% on Hyper docks, hubs & accessories with Super Bowl coupon
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Hyper is celebrating Super Bowl 2023 with a phenomenal coupon knocking up to half off its USB-C hubs, MacBook docking stations and more. Now through Super Bowl Sunday (or while supplies last), save up...
Apple Insider
Save $200 on Apple's new MacBook Pro 16-inch with 1TB SSD
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Despite being released less than three weeks ago, Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro 16-inch is already heavily discounted, with the M2 Pro model with 1TB of storage $200 off with our exclusive coupon. To redeem...
Apple Insider
Amazon-owned Woot slashes 14-inch MacBook Pro to $1,469.99
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14-inch previously retailed for $1,999, but units in open box condition are discounted to just $1,469.99 at Woot while supplies last. Woot's $1,469.99 price applies to Apple's Late 2021...
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
Polygon
Here’s the M&Ms Super Bowl commercial that caused an internet meltdown
A saga has come to an end: After a year of waffling over representation in the M&M “spokescandies” mix, provoking the ire of Tucker Carlson, poking fun at the controversy in a January Twitter campaign, then calming the outraged internet by just admitting all the hullabaloo was hype for an upcoming Super Bowl campaign, Mars Wrigley has finally unveiled said Super Bowl commercial — and it’s all very strange!
Apple Insider
Etekcity ESN-C551S food scale review: An inexpensive way to keep your body lean
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Etekcity ESN-C551S is a smart food scale that can help you lose weight by tracking macronutrients. At under $20, you can achieve your fitness goals without breaking your budget. The ESN-C551S food scale...
Apple Insider
Vactidy Nimble T6 robot vacuum review: Limited smarts, budget price
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The latest automated robot vacuums are mostly pushing the limits of mapping rooms with computer vision to win over consumers. The Vactidy Nimble T6 goes the other way and sells hands-free cleaning at a budget price.
Apple Insider
Updated 24-inch iMac may not arrive until late 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's update to the24-inch iMac may not arrive until the M3 generation, a report claims, one that could wait until the end of 2023 to turn up. The 24-inch iMac was launched by Apple...
Apple Insider
Microsoft Office with AI text generation coming as soon as March
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Beyond just internet search, Microsoft is also gearing up to push AI features into its line of Microsoft Office products, including Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced an upgraded version of its...
Apple Insider
How Apple avoided Big Tech's mass layoffs
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has not had to make thousands of employees redundant because it was careful not to hire too many over the pandemic — and new figures show just how careful it was. that...
Apple Insider
Uber plans CarPlay app for its drivers
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Ride-hailing firm Uber has told drivers that it will be releasing an updated app that will work with Apple'sCarPlay, letting them see bookings and navigation on a bigger screen. Uber abandoned its Apple Watch...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Feb. 10: Up to 53% off Echo Show devices, $510 off a MacBook Pro, PlayStation 5 for $399 & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Some of the most valuable deals we found today include an Apple Watch Series 7 with Milanese loop band for $459, 20% off Nanoleaf Elements, $72 off a Smartmi air purifier, and $1,300 off BirdBike A-frame and V-frame eBikes.
Apple Insider
BenQ treVolo U review: Voice clarity and wireless freedom
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The BenQ treVolo U is a compact Bluetooth speaker that emphasizes clear vocals, for users who need speech clarity without a sweaty headset or greasy earbuds. Zoom video calls exploded in popularity in the...
Apple Insider
Best apps to learn Spanish on iPhone, iPad, or Mac
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Learning a new language is now more accessible than ever. These apps and services are best choices for people who want to learn Spanish. Whether you're planning to surprise your Valentine with a trip...
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone hardware subscription could arrive by March
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. iPhone hardware subscription is still apparently on the way, possibly by March or April, as engineering issues have so far prevented Apple from launching the program. Reports from early 2022 proposed that Apple was continuing to...
Comments / 0