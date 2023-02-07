Lurie: 'Hurts has nothing left to prove'

Philadelphia Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie did not have anything to hide when asked about a contract extension for Jalen Hurts, essentially saying a new long-term extension will get done.

"I don't think he has anything to prove [to be the long-term answer at quarterback]," Lurie told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio on Monday via ESPN.com . "He is an MVP-caliber quarterback, an incredible leader of the team on the field, off the field. He's 24 years old, incredibly mature and, most importantly, driven to be even better. What we're seeing today I think is just the beginning for Jalen. This guy will attack every weakness as he has since high school, since college. The future is bright and very exciting for all of us."

Hurts, 24, was the Eagles' second-round pick in 2020 and has one year left on his rookie deal, scheduled to make a base salary of $4.3 million in 2023 per Spotrac.com.

Hurts is eligible for extension, something that will most certainly get done after the Super Bowl.

In two full seasons as the Eagles' starting QB, Hurts has a regular season record of 22-8 with 38 passing touchdowns and 23 rushing touchdowns. He is 2-1 in three postseason games with five total touchdowns and two interceptions.

