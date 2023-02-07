Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
Tesla's Website Is Finally Showing the Real Price First
Up until recently, when you went to Tesla’s website to price out a car, the price it would show by default included “potential savings,” which Tesla defined as potential tax incentives and what you wouldn’t spend paying for gas. You had to click to reveal the “purchase price,” which is the higher amount of money that you actually pay Tesla for the car. Some called the whole business misleading, because it was, but recently Tesla changed its website to show the purchase price first, in an apparent attempt at being a little more honest.
Jalopnik
The Peugeot 208 Is Now the Best-Selling Car in Europe
The Peugeot 208 has finally beat out the Volkswagen Golf to become the best-selling car in Europe. The VW Golf had long held the title of the undisputed champ in the European market. The German hatch managed to remain the best-selling car in Europe since 2007, but a five percent sales increase of the Peugeot 208 has bumped the French supermini to the top. In 2022, Peugeot sold 206,816 models of the 208 while Volkswagen sold 177,203 models of the Golf, according to data from JATO Dynamics.
Jalopnik
Honda's Continued Chip Woes Will Hit North America Hardest
Honda’s setting up for a somewhat downbeat end to the fiscal year, General Motors has a chipmaker to call its own, for now, and Volvo is the latest automaker that’s said it won’t play Tesla’s games. All that and more in this Friday edition of The Morning Shift for February 10, 2023.
Jalopnik
Mitsubishi Wants to Get Back into the U.S. Truck Market
Enthusiasts don’t usually pay a lot of attention to Mitsubishi, but it’s probably doing better in the U.S. than you’d think. Especially with the new Outlander and Outlander PHEV. With 2022 sales figures of 40,942 and 1,961 respectively, it isn’t posting Toyota numbers, but it’s also not exactly circling the drain the way some people make it sound. After a bit of a setback in 2022, the Japanese automaker is looking to grow, and one day, that could include adding trucks back to its U.S. lineup.
Jalopnik
At $49,900, Is This 116-Mile 1994 Chevy Corvette a Lucky Find?
Having apparently spent its life so far resting in a car collector’s harem, today’s Nice Price or No Dice C4 Corvette has yet to fulfill its potential. Let’s see if that lack of use has saddled it with a price that might further squander that potential. It’s...
Jalopnik
Kei Truck and Minibike Camping Should Be America's New Pastime
As an extremely large human, I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t fit comfortably into any kei truck. I often find it tough to fit into cars designed for the American market and American buyers. None of this stops me from wanting a Suzuki Carry, a Honda Acty or a Subaru Sambar to take out into nature where the kei trucks’ low top speed won’t matter and get lost for a few days.
Jalopnik
F1 Won't Consider Red Bull-Ford a New Engine Supplier in 2026
Last week, Red Bull and Ford announced a partnership for the American automaker to join Formula 1 in 2026 as a power unit supplier. The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), however, has poured a little rain on the Red Bull-Ford parade. International motorsport’s governing body has deemed the partnership not to be a new power unit manufacturer, which curtails benefits given to new entrants.
Jalopnik
Ford Offers Carbon Fiber Wheels as an Option on the Mustang Dark Horse
When the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse finally hits dealerships, it will have a 500-hp naturally aspirated V8 that we’re pretty sure will make it an absolute blast to drive. It won’t have the Shelby GT350's 5.2-liter flat-plan crank V8, but even so, 500 hp is 500 hp. And it will also come with more than its share of features that should make it pretty darn capable on the track. Including optional carbon fiber wheels.
Jalopnik
Porsche Is Restoring the 959 Paris Dakar and Taking Us Along for the Ride
Porsche’s 959 production car was arguably the most advanced vehicle produced in the 1980s. Before the production 959, though, there was the 959 Paris-Dakar, and now the Porsche Museum is undertaking a unique restoration of the second-place car, and it’s taking us along for the ride. What makes...
Jalopnik
Consumers May Have Been Misled on Plug-In Hybrid Efficiency
If you’re in the market for a new car and feel like you’d like to dip your toe into electrification then you might have considered a plug-in hybrid at one time or another. These cars combine the simplicity of a gas-powered car with the fuel savings of an EV, it’s a win-win, right? Well, that might not actually be the case, as a new report in Europe suggests plug-ins might not be the climate fix we once thought.
Jalopnik
Get Ready for the Ram 1500 REV
Ram has officially revealed the name of its first electric pickup truck: the Ram 1500 REV, and it’s slated to begin production sometime in 2024. The concept version was called the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV, but the folks over at Stellantis decided that name was just a bit too clunky for production.
Comments / 0