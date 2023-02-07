ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Heart & Vascular Continues Rapid Expansion in Houston through Partnership with Orion Medical

US Heart & Vascular (“USHV”), a leading national provider of support services to cardiovascular physician practices, announced today its partnership with Orion Medical (“Orion”), a Houston-based cardiovascular physician practice focused on the prevention and treatment of heart and vascular disease, comprehensive varicose vein therapies, sleep medicine and clinical research.

With a growing footprint of practice affiliates, a strong management team, and backing from funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management (“Ares”), USHV is building the premier, physician led destination for independent cardiovascular providers to improve patient care delivery and reduce costs to the healthcare system. With an expanding foundation of practice affiliates in Arizona, Texas, and Kansas, USHV is actively seeking new partnerships with quality practices and entrepreneurial cardiovascular physicians across the country.

“We are very excited about our partnership with USHV, which will enable Orion Medical to remain independent, innovative, progressive, and most importantly empower us to continue our mission – providing the most compassionate, prompt and state-of-the art cardiovascular care to our community,” said Karan Bhalla, M.D. of Orion Medical. “For the last decade, Orion Medical has been at the forefront of providing evidence-based, technology-driven cardiovascular care in a family friendly environment in Houston. As the landscape of medicine continues to change, this partnership with USHV will allow us to adapt, innovate and grow, bringing cutting edge technology and research to the patients we treat. Both USHV and Orion Medical have one common goal – to improve the cardiovascular health of the community we live and work in.”

“At USHV, we partner with leading cardiovascular specialists and provide them with the resources, capital, and support to grow, while delivering outstanding, high-quality care to their patients,” said Mike Englehart, Chief Executive Officer of USHV. “Orion Medical is a first-class organization that we’re incredibly excited to partner with and furthers our rapid expansion within the Houston region.”

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction was officially closed on January 31, 2023.

About USHV

Formed in 2021 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, USHV is a leading, national provider of support services to cardiovascular physician practices. US Heart and Vascular focuses on enabling independent cardiologists to thrive and grow by improving patient care and reducing costs to the healthcare system. USHV accomplishes its mission by building collaborative partnerships with the best cardiovascular specialists and providing them with the non-clinical resources they need to deliver optimal care to their patients and communities. USHV has partnerships with seven practice affiliates in Arizona, Texas, and Kansas and approximately 150 physicians. USHV is actively pursuing new practice affiliations across the U.S.

About Orion Medical

Orion Medical was created in 2012 by Drs Amita and Karan Bhalla with a shared dedication to excellence in all aspects of patient care. Starting from a single location, Orion Medical has grown to serve the community need for excellent cardiovascular care with medical offices in two locations in Houston, as well as in Pasadena and Friendswood, TX. Orion Medical is now a group of seven board-certified and fellowship trained physicians providing every aspect of cardiovascular care, sleep medicine and vein therapies with cutting-edge technology and highly trained staff. Orion Medical is among only a handful of practices in Houston with an accreditation as a Vein Center.

