Image Credits: Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg and Ramin Talaie/Getty Images (composite) / Getty Images. When Bret Taylor announced he was stepping down as co-CEO and co-chair at Salesforce in November, it was easy to be cynical about him saying he wanted to go build again. Well, guess what? He wanted to go build again — and today he and long time Google engineering veteran Clay Bavor announced they were teaming up on a new mystery project.

1 DAY AGO