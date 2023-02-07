Read full article on original website
I started my company with $40 and grew it to $4 million in revenue. Here are the best business investments I made and what entrepreneurs should avoid.
Tori Dunlap, the founder of the financial-advice platform Her First $100K, says outsourcing is one of the best investments for entrepreneurs.
Google is investing $300M in an OpenAI challenger that will take on ChatGPT while focusing on A.I. safety
Anthropic emphasizes A.I. safety and includes leaders who left OpenAI over worries it was prioritizing business concerns.
Here's how to invest in the AI craze, according to ChatGPT
Where to invest for AI exposure? ChatGPT offered some ideas including ETFs and mega-cap names like Google.
crypto-economy.com
SALT Lending to Start Operation Again with a $64M Funding
Salt Lending will be among the first crypto lenders to start operating again in 2023. Series A funding of $64 million has given the company the money it needs to start serving customers again. We should wait and see if the new funding can bring back credibility to the firm.
EY: 97% of CEOs have changed their investment strategy in response to geopolitical challenges–and almost a third already halted a project
Restrictive policies have supplanted COVID-19-related issues as the key reason for altering international investment plans, according to EY's research.
crypto-economy.com
Crypto Market in Green as Fed Chair Remarks “Significant Decline in Inflation”
The crypto market rallied over the last 24 hours as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s positive remarks bumped investor confidence. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) along with major cryptos traded in green after Powell expressed, “disinflationary process has started.”. Bitcoin Takes Off. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) witnessed a...
crypto-economy.com
SEC to Start Investigating Businesses Offering Cryptocurrency Advice
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will have jurisdiction over cryptocurrency brokers and investment advisors this year, the financial watchdog announced in a statement on February 7. The SEC’s Division of Examinations announced its objectives for 2023, stressing that brokers and advisors working in the cryptocurrency industry would...
Five growth careers in tech for 2023
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. From tech behemoths like Amazon, Google, and Meta, to fintech companies such as Klarna and Stripe, many firms looked at their bottom lines in 2022 and found them wanting. In order to weather a stormy economic outlook, preserve cash, and streamline over-large teams, tech firms scaled back.
CNBC
34-year-old's startup, worth $1.5 billion and backed by Google, wants to make tutoring free for kids everywhere
As college prep season starts, some high schoolers — or their parents — are probably thinking about hiring private tutors to help boost their SAT scores. It makes a difference: Research shows that private tutoring can help improve SAT scores by roughly 37 points, which can make a difference on college applications. But a lot of students and their families lack the money to pay for that sort of outside help.
TechCrunch
Egyptian health tech Yodawy raises $16M, backed by Delivery Hero Ventures
The UAE-based and MEA-focused venture capital firm co-led this round alongside Delivery Hero Ventures, the venture arm of the global food delivery platform Delivery Hero, which has now made its first check in Africa. Singapore-based AAIC Investment and Saudi’s Dallah Al-Baraka also participated in this round. Existing investors who participated in the digital healthcare’s $7.5 million Series A round in 2019 include Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), C Ventures, and P1 Ventures also doubled down.
CNBC
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers as U.S. tech giants ax jobs
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
Pollination Tech Startup BloomX Helps Croppers Improve Profits
"Thai Sade, co-founder and CEO of BloomX, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the company helps farmers profit off of AI-based pollination technology."
Uber Launches Payout Solution for Unbanked Drivers in Egypt
Uber has teamed up with HSBC to launch Flexpay, a new on-demand payout solution in Egypt. The two companies announced the launch in a joint press release on Wednesday (Feb. 7), stating that Flexpay will empower unbanked Uber drivers by paying out directly to mobile wallets through HSBC’s payment platform HSBCnet.
TechCrunch
Former Salesforce exec Bret Taylor is teaming up with Google AR/VR vet Clay Bavor on mystery startup
Image Credits: Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg and Ramin Talaie/Getty Images (composite) / Getty Images. When Bret Taylor announced he was stepping down as co-CEO and co-chair at Salesforce in November, it was easy to be cynical about him saying he wanted to go build again. Well, guess what? He wanted to go build again — and today he and long time Google engineering veteran Clay Bavor announced they were teaming up on a new mystery project.
crypto-economy.com
Genesis Proposes a Recovery Plan for Creditors
In an official announcement, Genesis said that it had reached an agreement in principle with the parent company DCG as well as several key creditors that maximizes the client and stakeholder experience in getting back their money. What is the Best Solution. It is stated in the announcement that the...
iheart.com
Are you ready for brain-tracking technology? Because it's ALREADY HERE!
This week, Glenn showed a deeply disturbing video of a presentation during the World Economic Forum Davos Summit promoting brain-tracking technology and how it can be integrated into our daily lives—like the workplace. The presentation begins by showing this dystopian-like video showing how brain-tracking tech can be used in...
ffnews.com
Nevly Money Launches with $1.25M Pre-Seed Round from Tenacity Venture Capital
Nevly announced the launch of its web app, “Nevly Money,” which leverages dramatic advances in financial technology to deliver personalized, data-driven solutions to the 48 million Americans currently struggling with poor credit scores. Nevly Money represents the most comprehensive tool on the market today for consumers who are looking to improve their credit scores. VC partner Tenacity Venture Capital is investing $1.25 million in a pre-seed round.
CNBC
All you need to know about ChatGPT, the A.I. chatbot that's got the world talking and tech giants clashing
Schools, corporate boardrooms and social media are abuzz with talk about ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by AI startup OpenAI. The tool is capable of taking written inputs from users and producing human-like responses — from poetry in the style of William Shakespeare to advice on what to do for a child's birthday party.
marketscreener.com
Chinese state media, AI companies warn of risks in ChatGPT stock frenzy
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese state media on Thursday cautioned against risks in chasing ChatGPT-concept stocks, while artificial intelligence (AI) companies urged investors to be rational after their soaring share prices caught regulators' attention. Frenzy around the ChatGPT chatbot has spurred speculative bets in China's stock market, pumping up AI firms...
Vox
Your favorite tech giant wants you to know it’s a startup again
When Meta’s head of people, Lori Goler, posted a memo to the company’s internal employee message board last summer asking employees to work with “increased intensity,” many workers pushed back. In internal comments Recode reviewed, some employees took issue with the idea that they weren’t working...
