MGFPA director: Rising costs ‘continue to make for a taxing time to be in business’. While the economy in Maine continues to be challenging, the state entered the new year with a more than $280 million budget surplus, according to Christine Cummings, executive director of the Maine Grocers & Food Producers Association. While this is good news, inflation, rising interest rates and increased energy costs are reasons for concern.

MAINE STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO