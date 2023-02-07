ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Murder trial of suspect in Downtown Atlanta hookah bar shooting to begin Monday

ATLANTA - At 9:30 Monday morning, 21-year-old Damon Wilson is scheduled to walk into the Fulton County Superior Court to stand trial for the murder of 28-year-old Ty Ross. Ross’ murder led to the closure of the Encore Hookah Bar and Bistro on the 300 block of Luckie Street, and a citywide push for better nightlife safety. He was working as a security guard the night of Feb. 2, 2022, when management allegedly kicked out Wilson. Prosecutors accuse Wilson of pulling out a gun and killing Ross.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shooting at Summerhill apartments leave man dead, another injured

ATLANTA - Police are hoping surveillance video can help identify a gunman who shot and killed a man and left another wounded in Atlanta over the weekend. Officials say the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Saturday near the Victory at Summerhill apartments on the 100 block of Fulton Street SE.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man hospitalized in drive-by shooting at SW Atlanta convenience store

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting over the weekend at a southwest Atlanta convenience store. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Alison Court around 1:45 Sunday afternoon. According to investigators, a 31-year-old man was walking into the store when someone in a nearby car started shooting...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Decatur couple loses everything after fire destroys home

DECATUR, Ga. - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze at a Decatur home that left a homeowner hospitalized over the weekend. The fire happened Sunday at around 1 p.m. at a home on Mellville Avenue. We're told the homeowner, identified as Robert Davis, was hospitalized with burns. Davis'...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects missing after Decatur Walmart shooting, police say

DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police who received calls about an active shooter at the Walmart on Memorial Drive in Decatur have now confirmed the shooting happened outside the store, and there were no victims wounded by gunfire. Officers reviewed the store's surveillance footage and discovered the suspects are two...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman missing from southwest Atlanta area since January, police say

ATLANTA - Have you seen this woman? The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit has asked the public to help in the search for a woman who has been missing since mid-January. Authorities said 27-year-old Ashley Lollis was last seen Jan. 17 near Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. Anyone...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest the founder of a poodle rescue on animal cruelty charges

MILTON, Ga. - Police arrested the founder of a poodle rescue group on felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty charges on Friday evening. Police said Deborah Blatchley, who founded a group that calls itself Georgia Poodle Rescue, had far more than just poodles when they raided her North Fulton home earlier in the week.
MILTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk

CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
CONYERS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dozens of neglected animals found at Fulton County home

Police have arrested a north Fulton County woman on felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. Authorities confiscated 65 neglected animals from the home of Deborah Anne Blatchley earlier this week. Workers are now caring for the dogs, horses, and chickens taken into protective custody.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Police identify Victim of Reservoir Street Shooting

A 56-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Reservoir Street in Rome Saturday. Rome police have identified the victim as Sam Franklin JR of Aragon. At around 7:36 p.m., a “shots fired” call was reported outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes. The victim was found...
ROME, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Felon Found with Gun with Altered ID Marks

Derrick McKinnley Brown Jr, 21 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found illegally in possession of a firearm that had its serial numbers altered and removed. Reports added that Brown, a convicted felon, is not permitted to be in possession of a firearm. He was...
ROME, GA

