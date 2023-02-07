Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
'Cold-hearted': Man shot to death in front of DeKalb County sports bar
LITHONIA, Ga. - Police are on the scene of the deadly shooting of a man outside a DeKalb County sports bar early Monday morning. The shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. at DaBomb Sports Grill, which is located on the 2900 block of Evans Mill Road in Lithonia. While police...
fox5atlanta.com
Murder trial of suspect in Downtown Atlanta hookah bar shooting to begin Monday
ATLANTA - At 9:30 Monday morning, 21-year-old Damon Wilson is scheduled to walk into the Fulton County Superior Court to stand trial for the murder of 28-year-old Ty Ross. Ross’ murder led to the closure of the Encore Hookah Bar and Bistro on the 300 block of Luckie Street, and a citywide push for better nightlife safety. He was working as a security guard the night of Feb. 2, 2022, when management allegedly kicked out Wilson. Prosecutors accuse Wilson of pulling out a gun and killing Ross.
Robber who slipped and fell outside Waffle House heading to prison, Coweta County deputies say
An armed robber will serve 25 years in jail after he and another man robbed a Sharpsburg Waffle House in Coweta County.
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Summerhill apartments leave man dead, another injured
ATLANTA - Police are hoping surveillance video can help identify a gunman who shot and killed a man and left another wounded in Atlanta over the weekend. Officials say the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Saturday near the Victory at Summerhill apartments on the 100 block of Fulton Street SE.
fox5atlanta.com
Man hospitalized in drive-by shooting at SW Atlanta convenience store
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting over the weekend at a southwest Atlanta convenience store. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Alison Court around 1:45 Sunday afternoon. According to investigators, a 31-year-old man was walking into the store when someone in a nearby car started shooting...
fox5atlanta.com
Restaurant security guard shot over couple trying to ‘dine and dash’, Dunwoody Police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. - A popular date night spot in Dunwoody turned into a crime scene Saturday night. Dunwoody Police responded to a shooting at the Sage Woodfire Tavern on Ashford Dunwoody Road just before 11 pm. According to authorities, a man and woman who were eating at the restaurant tried...
fox5atlanta.com
Decatur couple loses everything after fire destroys home
DECATUR, Ga. - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze at a Decatur home that left a homeowner hospitalized over the weekend. The fire happened Sunday at around 1 p.m. at a home on Mellville Avenue. We're told the homeowner, identified as Robert Davis, was hospitalized with burns. Davis'...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects missing after Decatur Walmart shooting, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police who received calls about an active shooter at the Walmart on Memorial Drive in Decatur have now confirmed the shooting happened outside the store, and there were no victims wounded by gunfire. Officers reviewed the store's surveillance footage and discovered the suspects are two...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman missing from southwest Atlanta area since January, police say
ATLANTA - Have you seen this woman? The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit has asked the public to help in the search for a woman who has been missing since mid-January. Authorities said 27-year-old Ashley Lollis was last seen Jan. 17 near Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. Anyone...
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made after neglect animals rescued from Milton home
Police have taken a north Fulton County woman into custody after they took 65 neglected animals from her home. The animals confiscated include dogs, horses, and chickens from the location in Milton.
Human remains found in suburban Atlanta identified as girl, 16, missing since July
Authorities in suburban Atlanta on Wednesday identified skeletal human remains found two days ago as a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since July.
Man guilty after he 'slaughtered and gutted' stepson over dirty dishes, Cobb County DA says
A 74-year-old man was found guilty on Friday of murder after "continuously" stabbing his stepson over dirty dishes in a 2015 case, according to the District Attorney's Office in Cobb County. The incident happened on August 24, 2015, when then 67-year-old Arron Edward Strong returned home from a weekend away...
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest the founder of a poodle rescue on animal cruelty charges
MILTON, Ga. - Police arrested the founder of a poodle rescue group on felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty charges on Friday evening. Police said Deborah Blatchley, who founded a group that calls itself Georgia Poodle Rescue, had far more than just poodles when they raided her North Fulton home earlier in the week.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk
CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
fox5atlanta.com
Dozens of neglected animals found at Fulton County home
Police have arrested a north Fulton County woman on felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. Authorities confiscated 65 neglected animals from the home of Deborah Anne Blatchley earlier this week. Workers are now caring for the dogs, horses, and chickens taken into protective custody.
WTVCFOX
Remains believed to be missing person found in Gordon County, police say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Human remains believed to be that of a missing person were found in Gordon County Monday, Calhoun police say. Calhoun police were searching for the missing person when they say they found the remains in a wooded area just off of Piedmont Street near downtown Calhoun.
fox5atlanta.com
15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 16-year-old boy and girl who disappeared Monday
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding two missing teenagers. According to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, Caroline Elizabeth Schwalls and Jonathan Cameron McIntosh, both 16, were reported missing the morning of February 6. If you have any information regarding...
wrganews.com
Rome Police identify Victim of Reservoir Street Shooting
A 56-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Reservoir Street in Rome Saturday. Rome police have identified the victim as Sam Franklin JR of Aragon. At around 7:36 p.m., a “shots fired” call was reported outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes. The victim was found...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Felon Found with Gun with Altered ID Marks
Derrick McKinnley Brown Jr, 21 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found illegally in possession of a firearm that had its serial numbers altered and removed. Reports added that Brown, a convicted felon, is not permitted to be in possession of a firearm. He was...
