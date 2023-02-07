Read full article on original website
tryhardguides.com
Garden of the Sea joins PlayStation VR2 games releasing on February 22nd
Garden of the Sea is a casual farm simulation VR game developed and published by Neat Corporation. It was originally released for PC via Steam and Meta Quest back in January 2022. Finally, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the addition of Garden of the Sea to the line-up of games that will be available for PlayStation VR2 along with its release on February 22nd, 2023. Take a look at the Garden of the Sea – Announcement Trailer, courtesy of PlayStation’s official Youtube channel:
tryhardguides.com
Wild Hearts releases new CG trailer ahead of launch
Wild Hearts, the greatly anticipated monster-hunting RPG from Koei Tecmo and EA, has revealed a brand-new CG trailer to build hype before the game launches on February 17th, 2023. It will be available on PC and next-gen consoles for PlayStation and Xbox. You can watch today’s new trailer on Wild Hearts’ official YouTube channel here:
tryhardguides.com
Bramble The Mountain King is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC in April
Bramble The Mountain King is an upcoming horror adventure game by developer Dimfrost Studio and publisher Merge Games. In this game, players will take on the role of a young boy as they embark on a grim adventure set in a world inspired by dark Nordic fables. Bramble The Mountain...
tryhardguides.com
Best co-op horror games on Roblox
Roblox horror games are a popular genre on the platform, where players can experience spine-chilling scares and suspenseful gameplay. These games often feature creepy environments, jump scares, and terrifying monsters, all designed to keep players on the edge of their seats. They offer a unique and immersive experience, as players must use their wits and strategy to survive and escape the horrors that await them! If you’ve been wanting to test your mettle in some of the experiences with a friend, we’ve got a list of games we think you’ll like.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
IGN
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Has the Largest File Size of Any First Party Nintendo Switch Game
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has the largest file size of any first party Nintendo Switch game, even coming in larger than its predecessor Breath of the Wild. As spotted by Reddit user Bob (below) and confirmed on the Nintendo eShop, the base file size of Tears of the Kingdom comes in at 18.2 GB.
tryhardguides.com
Smalland: Survive the Wilds enters Early Access on March 29th
Smalland: Survive the Wilds is an upcoming multiplayer survival video game developed and published by Merge Games where up to 10 players will traverse an open world together on a tiny scale. As they explore dense forests, hazardous swamps, and strange ruins, players will also discover lore and knowledge from hidden NPCs scattered throughout the world and learn to survive in the vast wilderness.
tryhardguides.com
GrimGrimoire OnceMore showcases gameplay in new trailer
GrimGrimoire OnceMore is a remaster of the original 2007 GrimGrimoire, developed by Vanillaware and published by Nippon Ichi Software. It is a 2D side-scrolling real-time strategy video game that combines Vanillaware’s fantasy worldbuilding and intricate storytelling with new and improved gameplay. Recently, NIS America provided a preview of the...
Android Authority
A PlayStation Vita emulator for Android is launching in just a few days
We can soon add PlayStation Vita to the list of consoles you can emulate on Android. An Android version of the Vita3K PlayStation Vita emulator will launch on Sunday. This will be the first proper working PlayStation Vita emulator on Android. One of the best things about Android is that...
tryhardguides.com
Apex Legends reveals new season “Revelry” gameplay trailer
Developer Respawn Entertainment has just released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Season 16, titled Revelry. This closely follows Monday’s cinematic trailer and dev diary video, which include some of the most massive changes to the game yet. Team Deathmatch will be added, Arenas mode will be removed,...
tryhardguides.com
VoxPop Games announces Loppy: Planet Hopper and Definitive Edition
Publisher VoxPop games has just announced they will champion Loppy: Planet Hopper, a very small indie platformer from developer QQnut Games. Although a release date has not been confirmed, curious platformer fans will be able to wishlist the game on Steam today. VoxPop will feature a “Definitive Edition” for Loppy:...
Engadget
Nintendo classic 'Zelda: A Link to the Past' gets an unofficial PC port
The latest game to get the reverse-engineering treatment is The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Neowin has reported. A GitHub user called snesrev has fully ported the game to PC using over 80,000 lines of code, while adding some extra enhancements. Those include support for enhanced aspect ratios and pixel shaders, a higher quality world map, secondary item slots and more.
The Verge
Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online today
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to play Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games later today, the company just announced during its Nintendo Direct. And you’ll be able to play the multiplayer ones with a friend wirelessly — no Link Cable required. Game Boy, Game Boy...
Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
tryhardguides.com
Maximum Football launches in Early Access this Spring 2023
Maximum Football is an upcoming free-to-play multiplayer football simulation game developed by Invictus Games and published by Modus Games. It is set to launch in Early Access in Spring 2023 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In a new trailer, Modus Games...
tryhardguides.com
Chainsaw Man: Devil’s Heart Trello, Wiki, & Discord (February 2023)
Roblox Chainsaw Man: Devil’s Heart aka Chainsaw Man Unleashed is an experience created by the developers at Omelette Snake. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Chainsaw Man: Devil’s Heart Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
tryhardguides.com
Scars Above reveals new gameplay trailer and overview
Scars Above, an upcoming sci-fi action adventure from developer Mad Head Games and publisher Prime Matter, has just released a lengthy new gameplay overview featuring story cinematics, core mechanics, boss fights and more. Scars Above is set to launch on February 28th, 2023. It will be available on PC, as...
tryhardguides.com
Atomic Heart and Mount and Blade II coming to Xbox Gamepass in February
Xbox’s Gamepass allows players to gain access to a library of popular games, for the heavily discounted price of a monthly subscription. The games available to subscribers are on a rotating release schedule, meaning that new titles are announced all the time. New and popular titles are added all the time, giving subscribers the chance to experience their most anticipated titles so long as they keep their eyes on new releases.
tryhardguides.com
Roblox Games Trello Links List (February 2023)
Roblox is a massively popular online gaming platform that allows users to create their own games and play games created by others. It was first released in 2006 and has since grown to have millions of active players around the world. The platform offers a wide range of experiences, from fast-paced action games to relaxing virtual worlds, making it appealing to players of all ages and interests. In addition to playing games, users can also customize their avatar and socialize with other players through the platform’s built-in messaging and friend system! If you want to learn more about a particular game, we’ve got a list of Roblox Trellos for you.
Digital Trends
Pikmin 4 launches this summer, and its bringing an adorable dog companion
During the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed that Pikmin 4 launches on July 21 exclusively for Switch. The game will bring a new Pikmin type, as well as a dog companion. The latest trailer showed off some new features of the game, including a new ice elemental Pikmin. This...
