Bison men’s basketball win a pair at home over Omaha and Denver
Bison use big first half to knock off Omaha in blowout fashion 84-58 The Bison men’s basketball team returned home following consecutive losses on the road to South Dakota and South Dakota State the previous week. They first took the floor against the Omaha Mavericks, who were 9th in the Summit League prior to Thursday’s game. The Mavericks were just 1-12 on the road before coming to Fargo and had lost their last seven games overall. Things would not get better for the Mavs, as they were held to 21% shooting in the first half and trailed by 30 at the intermission.
NDSU wrestlers extend streak, beat Oklahoma 21-12
Starting off with victories in four of the first five matches, including a first-period pin by the Bison’s DJ Parker, the North Dakota State University wrestling team continued its run through the Big XII wrestling conference with a 21-12 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday night at Scheels Center in the Sanford Health Athletic Center.
Celebrating, Remembering and Mourning at the NDSU Day of Honor
Apart from being an institution to advance one’s education or provide one with a career, North Dakota State University is just as much a community. Whether it’s 4 years as a student or 40 years as staff or faculty, people find their lives and build their community at NDSU.
Cashier Writes Novel Featured at Bookstore
Sylvan Loegring recounts his experience growing up on a farm and raising a horse in his new book A Big Challenge for a Little Brother. Much like many NDSU students, author Sylvan Loegring had agricultural roots growing up on a small farm in rural North Dakota. In his debut novel A Big Challenge for Little Brother, he describes his experience of caring for a horse while his brother went away to the military. Later in life, he worked at the NDSU bookstore as a cashier.
