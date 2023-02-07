Bison use big first half to knock off Omaha in blowout fashion 84-58 The Bison men’s basketball team returned home following consecutive losses on the road to South Dakota and South Dakota State the previous week. They first took the floor against the Omaha Mavericks, who were 9th in the Summit League prior to Thursday’s game. The Mavericks were just 1-12 on the road before coming to Fargo and had lost their last seven games overall. Things would not get better for the Mavs, as they were held to 21% shooting in the first half and trailed by 30 at the intermission.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO