Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Won’t Apologize for Sideline Behavior
Ahead of his first Super Bowl appearance, the Philadelphia coach had a message for those who didn’t approve of his on-field demeanor.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call
Nick Sirianni had a classy response on Sunday night to the controversial penalty call on James Bradberry that helped decide the Super Bowl. Bradberry was called for a defensive holding infraction with under two minutes left in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The penalty gave the Kansas City Chiefs a first down and allowed them... The post Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WETM
Greg Olsen Rightfully Called Out Refs for Controversial Holding call
Greg Olsen has quickly become one of the best analysts in all of football and his stardom was on full display in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVII when he sounded off on the refs after their controversial holding call against the Eagles basically gave Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs the Lombardi Trophy.
WETM
Damar Hamlin Honored at SB With Medical Staff That Saved Him
The Bills safety is on the road to recovery. After going into cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday Night Football, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin appears to be on the road to recovery. Prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles, Hamlin was celebrated...
WETM
Ham Doesn’t Think LeBron Would ‘Allow’ Team to Shut Him Down
The Lakers coach discussed the prospect of ever shutting James down for an extended period of rest. Lakers coach Darvin Ham was asked whether the idea of shutting star forward LeBron James for rest until after the all-star break had been discussed internally. Ham gave a pretty honest response, rooted...
WETM
Damar Hamlin says he is ‘doing great,’ but emotional recovery will take time
(The Hill) — Just over a month after collapsing during an NFL game in Cincinnati, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is now publicly reflecting on his “remarkable” recovery from the cardiac arrest he suffered after making a tackle in early January. Hamlin, 24, said he was grateful...
WETM
Andy Reid’s Beautiful Mind Delivers Another Super Bowl Title
The Chiefs’ coach could now be considered the best offensive play-caller in football history after rallying his team past the Eagles and figuring out a way to get the most out of his injured QB. Andy Reid emerged from the most chaotic halftime of his life, with a quarterback...
WETM
Barry Sanders Shares His 'Greatest Accomplishment'
The Oklahoma State and Lions legend was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders had a legendary career at both the college and professional levels. At Oklahoma State, he won the Heisman Trophy in 1988 and ran for 2,628 yards that season alone. With the Lions, he made 10 Pro Bowls, was named to six All-Pro teams and won four rushing titles. His highlights remain YouTube gold, with a rundown of his top 50 plays on the NFL’s page garnering 3.6 million views.
WETM
Super Bowl bonus: How much extra money do the winners and losers make?
(NEXSTAR) – When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off at the Super Bowl on Sunday, only one team will leave with the Lombardi Trophy. But the losers — and even some players who don’t even clock a single second of game time — will leave a big bonus paycheck.
WETM
The field is ready for the Super Bowl
GLENDALE, Arizona ( ) – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII and the NFL has had people on the ground for more than a month making sure the stadium is ready for game day. Since we’ve been on the ground in Arizona, we have...
WETM
Reports: Mavs Interested in Terrence Ross As He Finalizes Buyout
The veteran guard is expected to be sought after by multiple contenders ahead of the stretch run. Terrence Ross and the Magic are working toward a contract buyout, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Saturday, and already at least one contender is expressing interest in the veteran guard. According to Marc...
