Read full article on original website
Related
tryhardguides.com
Dolores Entertainment announces Spectrolite console port
Spectrolite, a futuristic first-person platformer from developers Noel Hetei and Andor Valentiny, is finally going to be ported for all console platforms. A release window has not been confirmed, but the port is “coming soon” according to a new tweet from frequent port publisher Dolores Entertainment. Here’s the big announcement, which was accompanied by a gameplay trailer:
tryhardguides.com
PlayStation unboxing video teases full PS VR2 contents
PlayStation decided to release an extensive unboxing video today, featuring their upcoming PS VR2 console packaging and contents. The video also included some clear instructions on how to actually use each of the components and then store them. The PS VR2 is scheduled to roll out on February 22nd, 2023....
tryhardguides.com
Cookie Run: Kingdom reveals City of Wizards gameplay and story trailer
Cookie Run: Kingdom, the hit action RPG from developer and publisher Devsisters, has just released a new trailer for the highly anticipated Episode 16. The new gameplay footage revealed Blueberry Pie voice lines, and a particular highlight was Cream Puff Cookie’s new Magic Candy. You can watch the full trailer on Cookie Run: Kingdom’s official YouTube channel here:
tryhardguides.com
Huge Safari Cat Value & Price (February 2023) – Pet Simulator X
Pet Simulator X aka PSX is a popular collection game for Roblox. In this game, players embark on an adventure to collect coins, gems, and other valuable items. It offers a vast and colorful open world where players can explore different zones and interact with other players. One of the best parts is that you get to hatch eggs to collect new pets, each with its own unique abilities. The goal of the game is to become the ultimate pet collector by obtaining the rarest and strongest pets! If you’re curious about the value of the Huge Safari Cat, we’ll tell you what you can get for it in this guide.
tryhardguides.com
Best Old School Games you can play for Free
Today, it seems like the file size and price of games are skyrocketing. As games become more and more complex, the average title now fills 60 to 100 gigabytes of space on your hard drive, and some are beginning to push the $70 price tag. For some, both of these trends can really put you off from video games, making the hobby somewhat inaccessible.
tryhardguides.com
Apex Legends reveals key cosmetics in new Battle Pass trailer
Apex Legends has just released a brand-new Battle Pass trailer showing off some of the featured cosmetics ahead of next season’s launch on February 14th, 2023. Highlights included the Battle Pass badge, a reactive Mastiff skin, and new outfits for Crypto, Bloodhound and Valkyrie. You can watch the full Battle Pass trailer on Apex Legends’ official YouTube channel here:
tryhardguides.com
How to not get mad at Call of Duty?
Call of Duty is a first-person shooter video game franchise that has been around since 2003. Players take on the role of soldiers and engage in intense, fast-paced combat in a military setting. It also features a popular multiplayer mode, allowing players to compete against each other in various game modes and progress through levels by earning experience points. As much fun as players have engaging in Call of Duty, it can get frustrating, so if you need some tips on how to not get mad at Call of Duty, we have you covered.
tryhardguides.com
IdleOn update includes new Siege Breaker Class
IdleOn announced the Siege Breaker Class is now available in this latest update. In addition to the class addition, the update includes new content, balance changes, bug fixes, and adjustments. Players will notice that you can now auto-loot after five seconds rather than fifteen, arrow speed has now been increased, and more.
tryhardguides.com
Restaurant Tycoon 2 Codes – Dish Washers Update (February 2023)
Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 features a wide variety of options for you to outfit your new place of business. Hire employees so that they will cook, wait, and take care of your customers. As you get more money, you can upgrade your place and expand it even further. Get the ability to deliver your fancy food to people at home, and look to become the best restaurateur in the game!
tryhardguides.com
How to get the Flamarang Glove in Slap Battles – Underkill Badge!
Slap Battles is a Roblox Game that is described as on the more chaotic side as it is based on the premise of slapping players using different gloves that have unique abilities. Gloves can have both passive and activated abilities. If you need help on knowing how to get the Flamarang Glove and Underkill Ritual Badge, you’ve come to the right place!
tryhardguides.com
Roblox BedWars Gold Apple update log and patch notes
The BedWars Gold Apple update has been released on February 10th, 2023! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
tryhardguides.com
Dead by Daylight dev update teases improved visuals and more
Dead by Daylight has just released an extensive new dev update, detailing major upcoming changes for the next update. This included Red Forest visual updates with preview images, better map rotations, and other improvements for quality of life. Here’s the big announcement from Dead by Daylight’s official Twitter feed:
Comments / 0