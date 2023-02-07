SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the best athletes Gonzaga University has ever seen has her number officially hanging from the rafters of the McCarthey Athletic Center. Former Bulldog Courtney Vandersloot's No. 21 jersey was retired Saturday afternoon. Vandersloot is the first women’s player in program history to have her jersey displayed in the McCarthey Athletic Center.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO