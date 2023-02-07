ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District

SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Former Zag Courtney Vandersloot's number officially retired

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the best athletes Gonzaga University has ever seen has her number officially hanging from the rafters of the McCarthey Athletic Center. Former Bulldog Courtney Vandersloot's No. 21 jersey was retired Saturday afternoon. Vandersloot is the first women’s player in program history to have her jersey displayed in the McCarthey Athletic Center.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

EWU fraternity suspended for hazing

CHENEY, Wash. -- Eastern Washington University has withdrawn recognition of a fraternity on campus over allegations it hazed new members earlier this school year. Documents show the Washington Epsilon Chapter of the Phi Delta Tau Fraternity was disciplined in late December.
CHENEY, WA
KXLY

No. 23 Zags take lead in WCC standings with win against Portland

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga women's basketball team is in sole possession of the top spot in the WCC rankings following their 63-53 win against Portland Saturday afternoon. On the day where former Zag Courtney Vandersloot had her jersey retired, the Bulldogs were coming off a dominant win on the road against the USF Dons.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Over $6 million awarded to expand Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, WA -- Federal funding is coming to Spokane to make improvements at Spokane International Airport. The airport will receive just over $6.4 million from the FAA part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's Airport Infrastructure Grant which will provide $15 billion to airports over five years.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Gonzaga defeats BYU in final trip to the Kennel

SPOKANE, Wash. — No. 16 Gonzaga men's basketball defeated BYU, 88-81, in the Cougars' final trip to the Kennel as a member of the West Coast Conference. Julian Strawther led the Bulldogs with 26 points including a pair of clutch three-pointers in the final four minutes of the game.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy