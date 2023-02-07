Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXLY
Need a last minute Valentine's idea? Spokane Valley mom sets up 'luxury picnics' for couples, friends
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- It's not too late to make Valentine's plans with your sweetheart. Spokane Valley woman, Promise Hayen, started Dreamdust Picnics to make beautiful, intimate picnic set-ups for couples and friends.
KXLY
Air 4 Adventure: Let's check out some new views of 49 Degrees North
CHEWELAH, Wash. — It may feel like Spring, but there is still plenty of winter fun to be had across the Inland Northwest. In this week's Air 4 Adventure, we are heading north to one local mountain resort that offers a lot more than just skiing and snowboarding.
KXLY
Get a Valentine's Day discount for two at the Numerica Skate Ribbon
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Want to go ice skating with your sweetheart for Valentine's Day? Well, you can at Riverfront Park with a discount!. The Numerica Skate Ribbon is offering a V-Day deal of $14 admission and skate rentals for two.
KXLY
Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District
SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
KXLY
Woman found dead after not picking up kids from daycare, suspect arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police say a man arrested for killing his ex-girlfriend in North Spokane tried to break into her apartment just one day before. At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers went to check on Fatimah Alghazwi who lived in an apartment on W. Sinto Ave. and N. Howard St.
KXLY
Former Zag Courtney Vandersloot's number officially retired
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the best athletes Gonzaga University has ever seen has her number officially hanging from the rafters of the McCarthey Athletic Center. Former Bulldog Courtney Vandersloot's No. 21 jersey was retired Saturday afternoon. Vandersloot is the first women’s player in program history to have her jersey displayed in the McCarthey Athletic Center.
KXLY
Insurance policy restricts rural pharmacies from refilling prescriptions
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new policy by Kaiser Permanente is restricting its customer's options to receive their medication. The new policy states that after two refills, customers must order their medication through the mail or pick it up at Kaiser-based pharmacies.
KXLY
WSDOT to close I-90 again next weekend for further demolition of Magnolia Street Pedestrian Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are driving along I-90 near Magnolia Street, you might notice a gap in the Magnolia Street Pedestrian Bridge. Washington Department of Transportation crews were working all night Saturday to safely demolish the bridge this weekend.
KXLY
EWU fraternity suspended for hazing
CHENEY, Wash. -- Eastern Washington University has withdrawn recognition of a fraternity on campus over allegations it hazed new members earlier this school year. Documents show the Washington Epsilon Chapter of the Phi Delta Tau Fraternity was disciplined in late December.
KXLY
No. 23 Zags take lead in WCC standings with win against Portland
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga women's basketball team is in sole possession of the top spot in the WCC rankings following their 63-53 win against Portland Saturday afternoon. On the day where former Zag Courtney Vandersloot had her jersey retired, the Bulldogs were coming off a dominant win on the road against the USF Dons.
KXLY
Over $6 million awarded to expand Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, WA -- Federal funding is coming to Spokane to make improvements at Spokane International Airport. The airport will receive just over $6.4 million from the FAA part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's Airport Infrastructure Grant which will provide $15 billion to airports over five years.
KXLY
Gonzaga defeats BYU in final trip to the Kennel
SPOKANE, Wash. — No. 16 Gonzaga men's basketball defeated BYU, 88-81, in the Cougars' final trip to the Kennel as a member of the West Coast Conference. Julian Strawther led the Bulldogs with 26 points including a pair of clutch three-pointers in the final four minutes of the game.
KXLY
Friday Night Sports Extra: District 8 4A playoffs begin
Jamil Miller scores 17 points as Gonzaga Prep downs Hanford in the first round of the District 8 4A tournament.
Comments / 0