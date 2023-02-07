A 22-year-old man accused of shooting another man in the hip at a Kalispell hotel on Feb. 7 has been charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Garrett Drew Murray was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Feb. 7 and was initially arrested on charges of attempted deliberate homicide with no bond. On Feb. 9, his charges were filed as two felony counts of assault with a weapon and his bond has been set at $150,000.

