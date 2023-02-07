Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yahoo Sports
Suspect in fight faces assault with a weapon charge
Feb. 12—Prosecutors have brought a Flathead Valley man up on a felony charge after a Feb. 5 confrontation in a Kalispell area RV park allegedly devolved into a fight. Brett Wayne Pointer, 36, faces a single count of assault with a weapon in Flathead County District Court for allegedly threatening a teenager with a knife during the disagreement. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Robert Allison for his Feb. 8 arraignment.
YAHOO!
Libby trio charged with child endangerment after search of filthy home
Feb. 10—Three people are behind bars after a search of a mobile home in Libby turned up dangerous drugs where children were found living in squalid conditions. James William Deloach, Tonya Lynn Deloach and Matthew Manfred Priebe are lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center on various charges after a search of a residence by officers from the county Sheriff's Office and the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force.
Flathead Beacon
Man Charged Following Shooting at Kalispell Hotel
A 22-year-old man accused of shooting another man in the hip at a Kalispell hotel on Feb. 7 has been charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Garrett Drew Murray was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Feb. 7 and was initially arrested on charges of attempted deliberate homicide with no bond. On Feb. 9, his charges were filed as two felony counts of assault with a weapon and his bond has been set at $150,000.
NBCMontana
Suspect arrested for attempted homicide in Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. — The Kalispell Police Department arrested Garrett Drew Murray, 22, on charges of attempted deliberate homicide. Police are continuing to investigate an incident at a hotel where a person claimed to have been shot. Upon arriving on scene officers located the victim and suspect. The victim was...
NBCMontana
Man in custody after high-speed pursuit
KALISPELL, Mont. — Bryan Patrick Doyle, 40, is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit through downtown Kalispell on Saturday. Doyle was booked into Flathead County Detention Center being held on charges of felony criminal endangerment, felony assault on a peace officer, negligent vehicular assault and aggravated DUI.
montanarightnow.com
Blackfeet law enforcement looking for 16-year-old last contacted Tuesday
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are trying to locate a 16-year-old. Frank Edward Daniels is described as being five feet, eleven inches tall and weighs 189 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. According to Blackfeet law enforcement, Frank was last contacted on Tuesday, and is possibly with...
KM Ranch Rd zoning change not recommended in Flathead County
The Flathead County Planning Board has again decided not to recommend a zoning change for KM Ranch Road between Kalispell and Whitefish.
KULR8
State AA Wrestling: Vasquez, Allen claim fourth state titles; West wins for first time since 1994
BILLINGS- Kalispell Glacier's Teegan Vasquez and Bozeman's Avery Allen left little doubt on the mat as they both won by pinfall to join Montana's four-time state champion club. Vasquez is the 39th and Allen is the 40th in the Treasure State to accomplish the feat. The Woflpack wrestler won in...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Approves Ordinances to Limit Structure Occupancy in Parks
In response to the chronic encampment of homeless people in downtown Kalispell’s Depot Park gazebo, which prompted a slew of complaints to city officials, the Kalispell City Council on Feb. 6 approved three ordinances designed to limit occupancy in public parks facilities. The newly adopted ordinances prohibit personal items within public facilities, prohibit the erection of personal structures in parks and limit a person’s occupancy to 150 minutes in a covered structure.
travelawaits.com
6 Fantastic Winter Experiences In The Beautiful Mountain Town Of Kalispell, Montana
Kalispell is a picturesque mountain town in Northwest Montana abundant in natural wonders, historic architecture, outdoor recreation, and friendly folks. With Glacier National Park as a nearby neighbor, it’s a grand destination for a winter getaway for snow skiers and non-skiers alike. Kalispell was founded in the late 1890s...
tiremeetsroad.com
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California
“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
tourcounsel.com
Kalispell Center Mall | Shopping mall in Montana
The Kalispell Center Mall is a shopping mall located in Kalispell, Montana, United States. Its anchors are JCPenney and Red Lion Hotels with one vacant anchor last occupied by Herberger's. It also has a casino and a US Bank. It opened in 1986. In 2013, Red Lion Hotels Corporation sold the mall to WSPGB Mall LLC for $11.6 million.
