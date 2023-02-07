Read full article on original website
Are ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ fans really blowing their paychecks on multiple copies just to spite detractors?
Between the inevitable publicity that follows controversy and the fandom’s insane initiative to buy multiple copies of the game, it looks as though Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. and creator J.K. Rowling are the only people to benefit from this stormy launch, which is ironic when you realize the boycotting campaign may have ended up doing exactly what it was trying to stop.
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players awkwardly ask developers to let them make their characters more white
One half of the world is currently advocating Hogwarts Legacy while the other half tries to boycott it, but amidst the maelstrom of controversy that afflicts everything that has to do with the Wizarding World these days, a few players are realizing something off-putting about the game’s character creator.
What does Hogwarts Legacy wand flexibility do?
You can adjust your wand's qualities, from flexibility to core, but what difference does it make?
Hogwarts Legacy trans character draws criticism as yet another Harry Potter character with an unfortunate name
Sirona Ryan's name appears to stem from Celtic mythology
How to make the best wand in Hogwarts Legacy
How to make the best wand possible in Hogwarts Legacy, and all wand differences.
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
Emma Watson has already told J. K. Rowling what she thinks of the ‘Harry Potter’ creator’s transphobia ahead of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’
The transphobia of J.K. Rowling is sadly never far from the thoughts of Harry Potter fans, but the once-beloved writer’s anti-trans rhetoric is once again haunting headlines in the run-up to the release of Hogwarts Legacy. The incoming video game based on the ever-expanding Wizarding World has only led to the author’s critics taking a sterner stance against her harmful views, although one Harry Potter star has always made no secret of how much she disagrees with Rowling.
Evanna Lynch actually had a nine-year relationship with her Harry Potter co-star
Evanna Lynch, best known for her role as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter franchise, was in a nine-year relationship with one of her co-stars. The 31-year-old Irish actress first joined the hugely successful series in 2007, when Luna made her debut appearance in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.
Which house should you choose in Hogwarts Legacy?
Your Hogwarts Legacy house will determine your common room and clothing style, and we'll tell you how to pick the house you want.
Hogwarts Legacy Developer Reveals Why There Are No Romance Options
The team behind Hogwarts Legacy has explained why there are no romance options in the game. Hogwarts Legacy is a big new RPG set in the Harry Potter universe and with that comes a lot of expectations. Players want to create their own witch or wizard (which they can) and attend classes (which they can) ...
Unlocking Avada Kedavra in 'Hogwarts Legacy' Is a Bit Tricky
J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title. The upcoming open-world RPG game Hogwarts Legacy has a slew of familiar spells from the Harry Potter franchise but also...
Woman Finds Encyclopedia From 1870s Filled With Facts That Sound Like They Come From Another Dimension
This is so weird! Did we shift timelines?
Stephen King breaks down what Netflix’s new password sharing policy really means for subscribers
Netflix’s impending crackdown on password sharing has plenty of users concerned. While the news isn’t shocking (Netflix announced the move in ealy 2022) the internet is abuzz with curiosity, outrage, and irritation at the company’s move. Twitter is rife with frustrated Netflix members and for good reason....
Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found
A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
Will Smith’s next comeback attempt could come in a sequel not a single soul is asking to see
The muted response to Apple TV’s Emancipation hinted that perhaps the world isn’t quite ready to embrace Will Smith with open arms once again, or maybe it’s got something to do with tepid reviews painting the picture of a movie that simply wasn’t very good. Either...
Is it OK to play ‘Hogwarts Legacy?’ Trans streamer Keffals weighs in with a controversial take
In another twist in the unfolding controversy regarding the release of the new Hogwarts Legacy and author/creator J.K. Rowling’s well-documented transphobia, trans streamer Keffals, who in the past has “ratioed” Rowling over her views, has tweeted her belief that playing the game does not make one transphobic. In the same tweet, they also condemn the clashes that have arisen on social media following the game’s release as “culture war bulls**t.”
What does the cherry blossom emoji mean?
THE CHERRY blossom emoticon is often used online and throughout social media. This popular emoji has multiple meanings. This aesthetically-pleasing emoticon represents the flower of the cherry blossom tree. Emojipedia gives a detailed description of this icon, stating: "Depicted as a single, light-pink cherry blossom with five, notched petals and...
How to Create Multiple Characters for Different Houses in 'Hogwarts Legacy'
J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title. If you're a player who cares about personal preferences, choosing your house in Hogwarts Legacy and deciding the look of...
