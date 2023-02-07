ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

Are ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ fans really blowing their paychecks on multiple copies just to spite detractors?

Between the inevitable publicity that follows controversy and the fandom’s insane initiative to buy multiple copies of the game, it looks as though Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. and creator J.K. Rowling are the only people to benefit from this stormy launch, which is ironic when you realize the boycotting campaign may have ended up doing exactly what it was trying to stop.
wegotthiscovered.com

Emma Watson has already told J. K. Rowling what she thinks of the ‘Harry Potter’ creator’s transphobia ahead of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

The transphobia of J.K. Rowling is sadly never far from the thoughts of Harry Potter fans, but the once-beloved writer’s anti-trans rhetoric is once again haunting headlines in the run-up to the release of Hogwarts Legacy. The incoming video game based on the ever-expanding Wizarding World has only led to the author’s critics taking a sterner stance against her harmful views, although one Harry Potter star has always made no secret of how much she disagrees with Rowling.
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Developer Reveals Why There Are No Romance Options

The team behind Hogwarts Legacy has explained why there are no romance options in the game. Hogwarts Legacy is a big new RPG set in the Harry Potter universe and with that comes a lot of expectations. Players want to create their own witch or wizard (which they can) and attend classes (which they can) ...
Distractify

Unlocking Avada Kedavra in 'Hogwarts Legacy' Is a Bit Tricky

J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title. The upcoming open-world RPG game Hogwarts Legacy has a slew of familiar spells from the Harry Potter franchise but also...
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found

A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
wegotthiscovered.com

Is it OK to play ‘Hogwarts Legacy?’ Trans streamer Keffals weighs in with a controversial take

In another twist in the unfolding controversy regarding the release of the new Hogwarts Legacy and author/creator J.K. Rowling’s well-documented transphobia, trans streamer Keffals, who in the past has “ratioed” Rowling over her views, has tweeted her belief that playing the game does not make one transphobic. In the same tweet, they also condemn the clashes that have arisen on social media following the game’s release as “culture war bulls**t.”
The US Sun

What does the cherry blossom emoji mean?

THE CHERRY blossom emoticon is often used online and throughout social media. This popular emoji has multiple meanings. This aesthetically-pleasing emoticon represents the flower of the cherry blossom tree. Emojipedia gives a detailed description of this icon, stating: "Depicted as a single, light-pink cherry blossom with five, notched petals and...
