'Perfect Match' Stars Will & Dom Are From Netflix's 'The Mole' & Here's What To Expect

Netflix's Perfect Matchpromises to give several of the streamer's past reality show contestants a second shot at love or social media fame, but no reality show is complete without a few saboteurs in the mix.

That's where The Mole stars Dom Gabriel and Will Richardson come in.

Both reality stars appeared in the first season of The Mole in 2022, which challenges contestants to complete various competitions while one of them tries to secretly ruin everything.

The show premiered on Netflix in October 2022, meaning some fans might already be familiar with these two. However, this will be the first time anyone's seen them in a reality dating competition.

Here's what you need to know about Dom and Will if you didn't watch the show -- or if you're wondering what they've been up to since it ended.

Oh, and for the record: neither one of them was the mole.

William James Richardson

Nevada native Will Richardson was the sole winner of The Mole in 2022, taking home a tidy $101,500 prize.

Richardson, 29, is a brand manager and self-proclaimed "washed-up baseball player" with a 6-foot-5 frame and a love for the gym. He also travels a fair amount, his Instagram account shows.

Richardson's fitness made him a key contributor to some of the physical challenges on The Mole, and you can expect him to take his shirt off more than once in Perfect Match.

Dom Gabriel

Dom Gabriel didn't win The Mole, but he did build up a bit of a rivalry with two-time fellow contestant Will Richardson.

Gabriel describes himself on Instagram as Netflix's "first rockstar," and you can listen to his music on Spotify. He's also been doing some modelling work since The Mole dropped.

The guy has definitely been doing something right these days, because he caught Taylor Swift's attention on social media last year.

"TAYLOR LIKED TWICE WTF," he wrote in a TikTok video, which shows her liking his posts.

At least we know who she'll be cheering for on the show!

Netflix's Perfect Match brings together many of its reality stars from Love Is Blind, The Circle, Too Hot To Handle and others for a romance-based elimination competition.

The show premieres on Netflix February 14, with new episodes dropping February 21 and February 28.