Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State
Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
cw39.com
Shelter-in-place lifted in Katy area after no ammonia gas found
UPDATE: The shelter-in-place has been lifted in the Katy area has been lifted, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. Hidalgo tweeted that officials told her that no ammonia was found in the tank located at the distribution center in west Harris County and no ammonia gas was found in the area.
cw39.com
SHARING OUR STORIES | Lee P. Brown
Houston (KIAH) – Lee P. Brown served as the first African-American mayor of the city of Houston. He was first elected in 1997, going on to serve three terms. The Oklahoma native received a B.A. in criminology from Fresno State University in 1960 and then earned his masters from San Jose State University in criminology. He began his career as a police officer in San Jose, California in 1960. In 1974, Brown was named Sheriff of Multnomah County, Oregon, and in 1976, director of the Department of Justice Services. In 1978, Brown became the first African American commissioner of police for Atlanta, Georgia. And in In 1982, he became the first African American chief of police for the city of Houston, Texas.
cw39.com
Can dogs ride in the bed of a truck in Texas? It depends
HOUSTON (KIAH) – In many states, it’s illegal to have a dog riding in the bed of a truck, but is Texas one of them?. Though there are restrictions on people riding in the back of a pickup, the state of Texas does not prohibit animals from riding in truck beds.
cw39.com
Catch the exclusive Gold Beads, win amazing prizes at Mardi Gras! Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – Organizers of the 112th Mardi Gras! Galveston are giving a few lucky parade goers a chance to win some extraordinary prizes. Exclusive Golden Mardi Gras beads will be thrown out during parades on the first Friday, February 10 at the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Parade at 7 p.m., and again at parades on Saturday, February 11, and Friday, February 17.
cw39.com
Deputies find body near wrecked car in northeast Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead after getting thrown out of their car during a wreck. It happened just after 2 a.m. Monday morning on the 5000 block of Hopper Road in northeast Houston. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they found a body near a...
cw39.com
Meet the party-loving Krewes behind Mardi Gras! Galveston parades
GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – The 112th celebration of Mardi Gras! Galveston is here! Taking place Feb. 10 – 21, Galveston’s Mardi Gras celebration will feature 23 parades as the island’s krewes prepare to throw more than 3 million beads and other trinkets to crowds of revelers.
cw39.com
HPD officer shoots man during chase of stolen car in southwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a Houston police officer shot a man during a chase in southwest Houston. It happened a little before 12:30 a.m. Monday morning when police tried to pull over a stolen car near the 5800 block of Bellaire Boulevard. The car didn’t...
cw39.com
The History Behind “Galentine’s Day”
Houston (KIAH)- Galentine’s Day has become a popular tradition, celebrated by women across the country the day before Valentine’s Day. But, how did it come to be?. “Galentine’s Day” is the name of an episode from the TV Show Parks and Recreations. Main character Leslie Knope throws her annual Galentine’s Day party on the day before Valentine’s Day and celebrates it with all her female friends. In the episode, she says, “Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies.”
cw39.com
Police seek public’s help in hit-and-run death in south Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a hit-and-run suspect. On Sunday, around 4:30 a.m., the victim, Jose Rapalo, was hit and killed by a vehicle. The incident happened in the 3200 block of the South Freeway, also known as Highway 288. Police...
coveringkaty.com
Walmart reveals why it's closing Westheimer Parkway location
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Walmart Neighborhood Market at the intersection of Westheimer Parkway and Falcon Landing Boulevard is closing because it was "underperforming" financially according to company executives. "While our underlying business is strong, this specific store hasn't performed as well as we hoped," Walmart said in...
cw39.com
Houston searching for 2 suspected of stealing $3,000 cleaning machine
HOUSTON (KIAH) Police are looking for two suspects who broke in into a maintenance building at an apartment complex and stole some very pricey equipment. Video surveillance in the video clip herein, reveals two suspects breaking into a building at the Fidelis Cypresswood Apartments in Cypresswood Tuesday night. The two suspects stole a General Wire Speed Rooter sewer cleaning machine valued at over $3,000. They are described as black males.
cw39.com
HPD: Woman dies after jumping from moving vehicle after fight with boyfriend on North Freeway
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police is investigating the bizarre death of a woman in her 20s after she jumped from a moving vehicle on the North Freeway Sunday evening. The incident took place before 10 p.m. Sunday night. Police say a couple in their 20s, both intoxicated, began arguing after leaving a bar. They were traveling along the North Freeway near Cavalcade when the fight escalated.
iheart.com
Free Admission At The Rodeo For 1-Day Event "Community Day" March 8th!
Rodeo Houston announced "FREE" admission and huge discounts for 1-day event. This is the first time this has happened in Houston Livestock show and Rodeo history. It's called Community Day and everyone will get in free on March 8th. Take advantage of the buy one, get one rides and games. Plus discounted food and drinks. Free admission for all guests until noon.
mocomotive.com
Classes back in session at closed down school in Montgomery Co. while law enforcement officers uses campus as training facility
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – What more can be done to protect kids in schools?. It is a question that has been asked after school shootings across the nation in recent years. In the months following the deadly massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May, Montgomery County saw an opportunity in a place where others saw a closed-down school.
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
Lansing Daily
Man Sets Fire to Homes Then Ambushes Those Escaping With Shotgun
Multiple people are dead after a man opened fire on them while they fled from a building fire that he started, according to police. The incident caught the attention of first responders when the Houston Fire Department was called about a fire in progress on Dunlap Street just after 1 a.m. local time on Sunday. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
fox26houston.com
1 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Southwest Freeway, several lanes closed for investigation
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Several lanes of traffic are closed on the Southwest Freeway following a deadly three-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sugar Land Police Department, the crash occurred between U.S. 90 and Dairy Ashford. Officials said two vehicles overturned, and one person died on the scene.
Lansing Daily
Texas Man, 30, Mauled to Death While Trying to Protect His Dog from Neighbor’s Dogs
A 30-year-old Texas man was killed on Wednesday after he tried to save his dog while the animal was being attacked by his neighbor’s dogs. Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson told Fox 26 that authorities believe the man — who has not yet been publicly named — was inside his home in Houston when he heard … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Click2Houston.com
Headless goats, chickens, and a pigeon found on Galveston beach believed to be part of Santeria animal sacrifice ceremony
GALVESTON, Texas – Beachgoers in Galveston reportedly came across a ‘macabre’ scene on Sunday morning. According to Galveston Animal Control Officials, officers were called to the beach near 56th Street at around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported finding headless carcasses of goats, chickens, and a pigeon. Lt....
