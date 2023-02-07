Peggy L. Miller, 85 of Bellefontaine passed away peacefully Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born June 3, 1937, in Springfield, OH to the late Lewis John Frederick and Jane Elizabeth (Osborn) Kreakbaum. Peggy’s mom Jane passed away when she was five years old. Later in childhood, she was raised by her loving stepmother Kay (LaVerne) Zell. On November 12, 1960, in Pickrelltown, OH she married the love of her life Charles A. Miller, who survives.

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO