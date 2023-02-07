Read full article on original website
Peggy L. Miller
Peggy L. Miller, 85 of Bellefontaine passed away peacefully Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born June 3, 1937, in Springfield, OH to the late Lewis John Frederick and Jane Elizabeth (Osborn) Kreakbaum. Peggy’s mom Jane passed away when she was five years old. Later in childhood, she was raised by her loving stepmother Kay (LaVerne) Zell. On November 12, 1960, in Pickrelltown, OH she married the love of her life Charles A. Miller, who survives.
Harold I. Dipple, Jr.,
Harold I. Dipple, Jr., 83, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 6:14 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the Landings of Sidney Care Center. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on August 29, 1939, the son of the late Harold I. and Mary J. (Hile) Dipple, Sr. On June 11,...
Night to Shine Returns to Huntsville Cornerstone Church
Over 100 Kings and Queens attended Night to Shine at the Huntsville Cornerstone Church after a two-year layoff due to Covid-19. The event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is a national program designed to give those with special needs a night where they are treated like royalty. Pastor Bryan...
Lakers & Hillclimbers split Mad River; Friday night basketball
Caiden Nicol scored 42 points for IL who finish the season (11-11) and share the CBC Mad River with Urbana. IL took the JV game 49-38. Cooper Hall had 18 points for the Lakers. Urbana smacked rival Graham 64-30. The Hillclimbers were balanced in scoring with Will Donahoe scoring 11,...
Tigers and Hillclimbers advance in girls basketball
West Liberty-Salem opened DIII tournament play Saturday at Covington High School against the Greyhounds of Dixie on 98.3 WPKO. The Lady Tigers would hit five 3-pointers in the first half building a 31-17 lead after two quarters. WL-S would push that lead to 20 in the third quarter, but Dixie...
Two new businesses welcomed by Chamber of Commerce
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce recently held a pair of ribbon cuttings. Mad River Firearm Company is located at 1015 South Detroit in Bellefontaine. They can supply you with guns, ammo, accessories, and more. Rush Creek Art Studio is a new business in downtown Bellefontaine on 116 West Chillicothe...
