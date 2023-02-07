SIKESTON – There is going to be no shortage of star power on the court Friday when a pair of Class 5 top-10 teams meet at the Sikeston Field House at 7:30 p.m. The host Bulldogs (16-4), who are ranked eighth in the state will have to deal with No. 2-ranked Cape Central (20-1) and its two NCAA Division I prospects in senior forward Cameron Williams and freshman guard Marquel Murray, both of whom have been offered scholarships by Southeast Missouri State.

SIKESTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO