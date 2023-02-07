Read full article on original website
Lady Mules earn win at Oran
ORAN — The Poplar Bluff Lady Mules won on the road Thursday night, downing the Oran Lady Eagles 59-51. The Lady Mules had three players tied with a team-leading 15 points — Madelyn Eads, Adrianne Casey and Clara Rahlmann. “It was a tough game, a physical game at...
Tiger seniors lead Cape at both ends in rout of Dexter
CAPE GIRARDEAU – Like two ships passing in the night, the varsity girl’s basketball squads at Cape Central and Dexter high schools are heading in opposite directions at the moment, and that became evident early in the second quarter of their game on Thursday at Cape Central. The...
Boys Basketball: Saxony Lutheran vs. Chaffee
The Saxony Lutheran boys’ basketball team closed out the home slate of their schedule with a 73-45 win over Chaffee on Thursday in Saxony Lutheran High School.
Cape senior proves to be a 'tough cover' in reaching milestone
CAPE GIRARDEAU – Cape Central senior guard Taylor Horton has been perfecting her basketball skills “since she was six,” according to her mother, Sherry Horner, and all of her diligence paid off on Thursday, as she not only led the Tigers to a 65-48 thumping of Dexter at Cape Central High School, but she also scored her 1,000th career point in doing so.
Dexter basketball rises early to 'refocus' for SEMO battle with Kennett
For the Dexter High School varsity boy’s basketball squad, the lesson learned this week is that sleeping is optional, and effort on the court is definitely not. Following the Bearcats’ less-than-impressive 55-26 thrashing on Monday at the hands of Sikeston, fourth-year Dexter coach Chad Allen brought his team back to the Bearcat Event Center the following morning at 6:30 a.m. for practice.
Missourian prep hoops roundup, Feb. 9: Scott City grabs narrow win over St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington)
Scott City defeated St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington) 56-49 on Thursday at Scott City High School. The offense of the Rams was led by junior Kalen Connor with 14 points, followed by senior Colin Blaylock with 11 points. Junior Nathan Ham and freshman Jackson Gloth each pitched in 10 points. Scott...
Notre Dame rallies late to beat Jackson
The Notre Dame Bulldogs used a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to knock off the Jackson Indians 45-41 on Thursday at Notre Dame Regional High School. The Indians led 35-29 before the Bulldogs reeled off 14 straight to take a 43-35 lead capped off by a Brie Rubel three.
Big run pushes Lady Redbirds past Naylor for third
GREENVILLE — Following a disappointing semifinal loss to Neelyville earlier this week, the East Carter Lady Redbirds made sure to wrap up this year’s Ozark Foothills Conference tournament with style. Led by a blistering 23 points by Brooklyn Kearbey, 15 from Breanna Dohleman and Parker Golden’s 10 points,...
Cooter holds off Holcomb for conference championship title
COOTER – First-seeded Cooter may have been a bit surprised by what second-seeded Holcomb brought to the table Wednesday night in the Tri-County Conference Tournament championship game, but the Wildcats held on and made some adjustments to win another championship title 74-66 on their home court. “That was a...
Sikeston junior Dontrez Williams is 'passing' the eye test
SIKESTON – There is going to be no shortage of star power on the court Friday when a pair of Class 5 top-10 teams meet at the Sikeston Field House at 7:30 p.m. The host Bulldogs (16-4), who are ranked eighth in the state will have to deal with No. 2-ranked Cape Central (20-1) and its two NCAA Division I prospects in senior forward Cameron Williams and freshman guard Marquel Murray, both of whom have been offered scholarships by Southeast Missouri State.
Mules win reboot, end seven-game skid
The Poplar Bluff Mules have struggled to stay on the winning side for most of the season. That ended Wednesday with a strong performance agains the visiting Kennett Indians. After a week off of the hardwood, and two weeks since their Homecoming Night game against Kennett was postponed due to a winter storm, the Mules picked up right where they left off with an 81-52 win.
St. Vincent captures 20th victory of season with win over Oak Ridge
With district play just a full calendar week away from starting, every team wants to be playing their best this time of year. For the St. Vincent girl's basketball team, that is indeed what’s occurring as the Indians picked up their 20th win of the season Wednesday night at home with a 67-31 blowout win over Oak Ridge.
Postseason has arrived for girls wrestling
It’s time for local ladies wrestlers to make their case for a trip to state. Both Poplar Bluff and Dexter are sending a small contingent of girls grapplers to their individual district meets beginning today and both squads are heavy with optimism. Poplar Bluff heads to Northwest High School...
East Prairie wins 8th straight with victory over Campbell
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — Despite not playing its best, East Prairie found a way to defeat Campbell on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Wyatt Williams (14), Rafe Byassee (11), Noah Johnson (11) and Evan Kenedy (10) scored double digits to lead the Eagles (18-5) to a 60-49 win over the Camels (6-16).
Cape Central GBB vs. Dexter
CAPE GIRARDEAU - Cape Central topped Dexter 65-48 in varsity girl's basketball action on Thursday at Cape Central High School.
Pressure propels Sikeston to win at Kelly
BENTON, Mo. — The Sikeston girls basketball team used a couple of lopsided runs to secure a win at Kelly on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The game was extremely competitive for a little more a quarter until some strong stretches from the Lady Bulldogs (5-12) extinguished the Lady Hawks’ (10-12) hopes of home victory, 73-58.
Royals pull away in fourth to take third
GREENVILLE — The Clearwater Tigers boys basketball team were involved in the two best games of the Ozark Foothills Conference tournament as they first pulled off an opening round upset of No. 3 Neelyville last Saturday. Fast forward to Thursday’s third-place game against the No. 4 Twin Rivers Royals...
New Madrid County Central hangs on at Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — New Madrid County Central overcome a halftime deficit to win 76-74 at Caruthersville on Tuesday, Feb. 7. BJ Williamson had a game-high 30 points and Jadis Jones added 22 to lead the Eagles (14-7), while Jermonte Alexander was the Tigers’ (14-3) top performer with 19.
Caruthersville boys take down Portageville to win Bootheel Conference title
HAYTI - The Caruthersville Tigers rolled into Hayti Wednesday to win its second Bootheel Conference Tournament title. Caruthersville played against Portageville in a scramble of a game that ended with the Cats on top 64-46. Caruthersville jumped to an early lead and were in front by seven points at the...
Missourian NCAA roundup: SEMO suffers setback at TSU
Southeast Missouri State fell on the road to Tennessee State 85-65 on Thursday at Gentry Center in Nashville. “We didn’t get any of the defensive effort required to win any basketball game, let alone a late February road game,” SEMO head coach Brad Korn said. “We went extremely cold offensively in the second half and we just had zero defensive intensity.”
