Rushsylvania, OH

peakofohio.com

Eric Shane McFarlin

Eric Shane McFarlin, 50, of Bellefontaine, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on November 15, 1972, the son of the late John Wayne and Paula (Raye) McFarlin. He is survived by his daughter, Brooke McFarlin of Rhode Island, a...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Harold I. Dipple, Jr.,

Harold I. Dipple, Jr., 83, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 6:14 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the Landings of Sidney Care Center. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on August 29, 1939, the son of the late Harold I. and Mary J. (Hile) Dipple, Sr. On June 11,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Peggy L. Miller

Peggy L. Miller, 85 of Bellefontaine passed away peacefully Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born June 3, 1937, in Springfield, OH to the late Lewis John Frederick and Jane Elizabeth (Osborn) Kreakbaum. Peggy’s mom Jane passed away when she was five years old. Later in childhood, she was raised by her loving stepmother Kay (LaVerne) Zell. On November 12, 1960, in Pickrelltown, OH she married the love of her life Charles A. Miller, who survives.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Dayton shooting sends 1 person to local hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting was reported in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the area of West Hillcrest Avenue and Philadelphia Drive at 4:17 p.m. Sunday. Once officials arrived on scene, they found one person had been shot in […]
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck …. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A...
COLUMBUS, OH
tourcounsel.com

Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio

Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

PHOTOS: Trees downed in the Miami Valley

According to a Facebook post by Harrison Township, at least eight areas are dealing with fallen trees. One tree at the intersection of Harding Avenue and Polk Boulevard was uprooted, sending branches across the road.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why

Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for killing wife in 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison after he was convicted for shooting and killing his wife in April of 2019. On April 14, 2019, officers were called to an apartment on Ryburn Avenue on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Repeat offender arrested for drug possession in Ohio

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A narcotics investigation concluded leading to the arrest of two people, including one repeat-offender, accused of selling and using drugs in Bucyrus. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda Hill and Robert Bowersock on the 900 block of Sherman Street, however the sheriff’s office said Hill was the target of the […]
BUCYRUS, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Gregory Reynolds and Mari Andrews, both of Lima; Nhu Tran of Adrian, Michigan, and Chia Tsai of Lima; Sarah Bales and Shauna Firstenberger, both of Lima; William Bernier and Ivy Young, both of Lima; Robert Hough and Diana Henderson, both of Lima; Larry Fett and Shirley Drew, both of Lima; Robert Smith and Debbie Gilbert, both of Lima; Kenneth Barnett and Sara Fish, both of Lima; Devyn McVicker and Danielle Carmack, both of Delphos; and Logan Jones and Jordan Williams, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

No injuries after I-75 SB semi crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck collision was causing delays on I-75 South in Piqua. According to the Miami County Ohio State Highway Patrol, a single semi crashed on I-75 south near mile marker 80 in Piqua around 3:10 p.m. on Thursday. All the southbound lanes were closed near the collision. OSHP reported that the […]
PIQUA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Feb. 2-8

Jeremy McNeal, 30, of Lima, pleaded no contest to found guilty of no ol. Sentence: 30 days jail. 28 days suspended. $150 fine. Ronalda F. Fields, 49, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Gary B. Gessel, 44, of Lima, pleaded no...
LIMA, OH

