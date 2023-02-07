Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Arrest made after camera found in Marion campus bathroomThe LanternMarion, OH
Remains of Missing Ohio WWII Fighter Pilot Finally IdentifiedPrateek DasguptaLima, OH
Ohio State Lima campus to close Wednesday due to winter storm, ATI campus cancels morning classesThe LanternLima, OH
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This MonthBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Related
peakofohio.com
Eric Shane McFarlin
Eric Shane McFarlin, 50, of Bellefontaine, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on November 15, 1972, the son of the late John Wayne and Paula (Raye) McFarlin. He is survived by his daughter, Brooke McFarlin of Rhode Island, a...
peakofohio.com
Harold I. Dipple, Jr.,
Harold I. Dipple, Jr., 83, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 6:14 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the Landings of Sidney Care Center. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on August 29, 1939, the son of the late Harold I. and Mary J. (Hile) Dipple, Sr. On June 11,...
peakofohio.com
Peggy L. Miller
Peggy L. Miller, 85 of Bellefontaine passed away peacefully Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born June 3, 1937, in Springfield, OH to the late Lewis John Frederick and Jane Elizabeth (Osborn) Kreakbaum. Peggy’s mom Jane passed away when she was five years old. Later in childhood, she was raised by her loving stepmother Kay (LaVerne) Zell. On November 12, 1960, in Pickrelltown, OH she married the love of her life Charles A. Miller, who survives.
Dayton shooting sends 1 person to local hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting was reported in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the area of West Hillcrest Avenue and Philadelphia Drive at 4:17 p.m. Sunday. Once officials arrived on scene, they found one person had been shot in […]
NBC4 Columbus
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck …. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A...
tourcounsel.com
Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio
Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
cwcolumbus.com
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
Ohio takes first step to connect 3 cities to Dayton
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave the green light to begin looking into expanding rail access to more Ohioans, while connecting three cities to Dayton.
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
wosu.org
Former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell's murder retrial is delayed again
The murder re-trial of the former Columbus police vice officer Andrew Mitchell will not start Monday as previously scheduled. Mitchell's state trial is now set for April 10. That's about a year after Mitchell's last trial ended in a mistrial because of a hung jury. Mitchell is charged with murdering...
PHOTOS: Trees downed in the Miami Valley
According to a Facebook post by Harrison Township, at least eight areas are dealing with fallen trees. One tree at the intersection of Harding Avenue and Polk Boulevard was uprooted, sending branches across the road.
WLWT 5
Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why
Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
Dayton man sentenced for killing wife in 2019
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison after he was convicted for shooting and killing his wife in April of 2019. On April 14, 2019, officers were called to an apartment on Ryburn Avenue on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, […]
dayton247now.com
DBJ: Millions invested in Salem Ave., Indiana firm acquires Dayton shopping center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a new project coming to Salem Avenue. Plus, an Indiana firm acquires a Dayton shopping center.
Repeat offender arrested for drug possession in Ohio
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A narcotics investigation concluded leading to the arrest of two people, including one repeat-offender, accused of selling and using drugs in Bucyrus. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda Hill and Robert Bowersock on the 900 block of Sherman Street, however the sheriff’s office said Hill was the target of the […]
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Gregory Reynolds and Mari Andrews, both of Lima; Nhu Tran of Adrian, Michigan, and Chia Tsai of Lima; Sarah Bales and Shauna Firstenberger, both of Lima; William Bernier and Ivy Young, both of Lima; Robert Hough and Diana Henderson, both of Lima; Larry Fett and Shirley Drew, both of Lima; Robert Smith and Debbie Gilbert, both of Lima; Kenneth Barnett and Sara Fish, both of Lima; Devyn McVicker and Danielle Carmack, both of Delphos; and Logan Jones and Jordan Williams, both of Lima.
Man arrested after Celina drug bust
Detectives arrested Gillis without incident, the sheriff's office said. He is currently being held at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility until bond is set.
Dayton man identified as victim of deadly crash in Harrison Twp. Wednesday night
A 41-year-old Dayton man was identified as the victim killed in Wednesday's crash on Salem Avenue in Harrison Twp., according to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.
No injuries after I-75 SB semi crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck collision was causing delays on I-75 South in Piqua. According to the Miami County Ohio State Highway Patrol, a single semi crashed on I-75 south near mile marker 80 in Piqua around 3:10 p.m. on Thursday. All the southbound lanes were closed near the collision. OSHP reported that the […]
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Feb. 2-8
Jeremy McNeal, 30, of Lima, pleaded no contest to found guilty of no ol. Sentence: 30 days jail. 28 days suspended. $150 fine. Ronalda F. Fields, 49, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Gary B. Gessel, 44, of Lima, pleaded no...
Comments / 0