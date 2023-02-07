Read full article on original website
Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call
Nick Sirianni had a classy response on Sunday night to the controversial penalty call on James Bradberry that helped decide the Super Bowl. Bradberry was called for a defensive holding infraction with under two minutes left in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The penalty gave the Kansas City Chiefs a first down and allowed them... The post Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Kraft: Bill O’Brien ‘an excellent choice’ as Patriots offensive coordinator
Bill O’Brien has ownership’s seal of approval. Meeting with reporters including NBC’s Phil Perry ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, Robert Kraft spoke very highly of the new Patriots offensive coordinator. “I think he was an excellent choice,” Kraft said. “And he has learning-curve experience of...
Rex Ryan is a candidate to join the staff of a Patriots 2023 opponent (report)
Could the Patriots be in Rex Ryan’s crosshairs once again?. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach is repeatedly being considered as the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos. According to FOX Sports, Jay Glazer, new Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed Ryan to join his staff as the defensive play caller.
Sam Adams Super Bowl commercial stars Kevin Garnett and shows a nicer Boston
Can you imagine if people in the city of Boston welcomed New York Yankee fans into Fenway Park with open arms? What about a place where people didn’t fight over parallel parking spots in Southie?. Or how about a nicer version of Celtics legend Kevin Garnett? Can you imagine...
NFL QB carousel 2023: Predicting where all 32 starting QBs will be for Week 1
With the Super Bowl behind us, the wheels on the quarterback carousel are about to start spinning. There are at least a dozen teams that could see different signal callers in 2023 — hello, Aaron Rodgers — and some dramatic changes could be afoot. So who will be under center when Week 1 rolls around?
New York Jets reached out to Packers about an Aaron Rodgers trade (report)
The New York Jets are tired of being in the basement of the NFL. That’s why the organization has been expected to attempt to add a veteran quarterback to their roster for the 2023 NFL season. It appears they have a future Hall of Famer in their sights. According...
What James Bradberry and NFL officials said about controversial Super Bowl penalty
James Bradberry took accountability. The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback was at the center of controversy at the end of Super Bowl LVII. With 1:54 remaining, Bradberry was called for defensive holding on Kansas City receiver JuJu-Smith Schuster. It looked like a close play and the penalty negated an incomplete pass on third down.
“Players deserve so much better.” What they’re saying about Super Bowl’s slippery field
As Philadelphia Eagles kicker Mike Elliott approached the kickoff tee, he planted his left foot and then slid like he was trying to kick during a snowstorm. Except this happened in Glendale, Ariz., at the Super Bowl. As the Kansas City Chiefs and Eagles have battled in Super Bowl LVII,...
FanDuel Gronkowski kick: how to get the Super Bowl bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl Sunday is here, which means new bettors can click here to score a $3,000 no sweat first bet...
Malcolm Butler saw Matt Patricia frustrated by Patriots WRs not showing ‘grind and grit’
The Patriots coaches were overseeing conditioning drills last offseason when Matt Patricia grew frustrated. As players were sprinting on the Gillette Stadium practice field, it was noticeable that defensive players were leading the group. Although there were a handful of offensive players in the mix up front, several wide receivers brought up the rear. Considering how fast some of these receivers can run, the Patriots coach grew agitated and lit up the position group.
Patriots should sign one of these 5 tackles to fix their offensive line
The Patriots accomplished the first step in trying to fix their offense when they hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. This move puts Mac Jones on a path to redemption, but it’s not the only thing that needs to happen to help this quarterback in 2023. One of the...
Patriots given +5000 odds to win 2024 Super Bowl
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. After an 8-9 season and missing the playoffs, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will be hoping to improve...
Multiple teams with Patriots connections want to sign Jimmy Garoppolo (report)
Jimmy Garoppolo’s career has been up and down since the Patriots traded him in 2017. However, the quarterback is expected to hit free agency and become a hot commodity in March. According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, there are already five NFL teams expected to explore signing Garoppolo....
