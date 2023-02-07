The Patriots coaches were overseeing conditioning drills last offseason when Matt Patricia grew frustrated. As players were sprinting on the Gillette Stadium practice field, it was noticeable that defensive players were leading the group. Although there were a handful of offensive players in the mix up front, several wide receivers brought up the rear. Considering how fast some of these receivers can run, the Patriots coach grew agitated and lit up the position group.

