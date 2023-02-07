The Kansas City Chiefs have won Super Bowl 57 and fans can now shop online for all the Super Bowl gear. The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years after they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday night. The 27-year-old Patrick Mahomes became the third player to win his second NFL MVP award before age 28. He also became the youngest QB to start three Super Bowls. Fans looking to celebrate the Super Bowl win can shop Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champions gear online at Fanatics. Fans can also shop for Kansas City Chiefs bobbleheads of their favorite players online at FOCO.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO