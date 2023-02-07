Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking: Andy Reid Announces His Decision On Retirement
Andy Reid isn't leaving Kansas City anytime soon. In fact, he's hungry for more. Moments after winning Super Bowl LVII, Reid announced he will return for the 2023 season as long as the Chiefs have him back. Something tells us Kansas City will bring back one of the best coaches to ever ...
Rex Ryan is a candidate to join the staff of a Patriots 2023 opponent (report)
Could the Patriots be in Rex Ryan’s crosshairs once again?. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach is repeatedly being considered as the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos. According to FOX Sports, Jay Glazer, new Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed Ryan to join his staff as the defensive play caller.
Malcolm Butler saw Matt Patricia frustrated by Patriots WRs not showing ‘grind and grit’
The Patriots coaches were overseeing conditioning drills last offseason when Matt Patricia grew frustrated. As players were sprinting on the Gillette Stadium practice field, it was noticeable that defensive players were leading the group. Although there were a handful of offensive players in the mix up front, several wide receivers brought up the rear. Considering how fast some of these receivers can run, the Patriots coach grew agitated and lit up the position group.
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Rihanna won’t be paid for her Super Bowl Halftime Show due to long standing rule
Rihanna is set to grace the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl's Halftime Show. After several years of turning down the gig at one of the biggest sporting events in the world, the 'Umbrella' singer finally agreed to get on board. And, despite 200 million people expected to tune in...
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
Patrick Mahomes injury: Chiefs QB limps off field in Super Bowl 57
If the Kansas City Chiefs are going to win the Super Bowl, they’re going to do it with an injured starting quarterback. Coming off a high ankle sprain three weeks ago, Patrick Mahomes appeared to have re-injured his ankle in Super Bowl LVII. At 1:44 of the second quarter,...
“Terrible Call!” What they’re saying about the controversial penalty in Super Bowl 57
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell claimed last week that the league’s officiating was great. In fact, Goodell said, “When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better.”. That comment was considered controversial considering some of the calls we’ve seen during the 2022 NFL season....
Robert Kraft: Bill O’Brien ‘an excellent choice’ as Patriots offensive coordinator
Bill O’Brien has ownership’s seal of approval. Meeting with reporters including NBC’s Phil Perry ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, Robert Kraft spoke very highly of the new Patriots offensive coordinator. “I think he was an excellent choice,” Kraft said. “And he has learning-curve experience of...
FanDuel Gronkowski kick: how to get the Super Bowl bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl Sunday is here, which means new bettors can click here to score a $3,000 no sweat first bet...
“Players deserve so much better.” What they’re saying about Super Bowl’s slippery field
As Philadelphia Eagles kicker Mike Elliott approached the kickoff tee, he planted his left foot and then slid like he was trying to kick during a snowstorm. Except this happened in Glendale, Ariz., at the Super Bowl. As the Kansas City Chiefs and Eagles have battled in Super Bowl LVII,...
FanDuel Super Bowl promo code: Get $3,000 no-sweat bet for Chiefs vs. Eagles
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’re just hours away from kickoff of Super Bowl 57, but you can still click here to activate the FanDuel...
Where to buy Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl Champions gear online
The Kansas City Chiefs have won Super Bowl 57 and fans can now shop online for all the Super Bowl gear. The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years after they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday night. The 27-year-old Patrick Mahomes became the third player to win his second NFL MVP award before age 28. He also became the youngest QB to start three Super Bowls. Fans looking to celebrate the Super Bowl win can shop Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champions gear online at Fanatics. Fans can also shop for Kansas City Chiefs bobbleheads of their favorite players online at FOCO.
Multiple teams with Patriots connections want to sign Jimmy Garoppolo (report)
Jimmy Garoppolo’s career has been up and down since the Patriots traded him in 2017. However, the quarterback is expected to hit free agency and become a hot commodity in March. According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, there are already five NFL teams expected to explore signing Garoppolo....
Three bets you need to make for Super Bowl 57
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl 57 is officially here, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will battle for the Vince Lombardi...
Patriots given +5000 odds to win 2024 Super Bowl
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. After an 8-9 season and missing the playoffs, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will be hoping to improve...
Patriots should sign one of these 5 tackles to fix their offensive line
The Patriots accomplished the first step in trying to fix their offense when they hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. This move puts Mac Jones on a path to redemption, but it’s not the only thing that needs to happen to help this quarterback in 2023. One of the...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
77K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0