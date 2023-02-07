ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Man wins big playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. – A 61-year-old man won $1 million playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game after making a stop at a RaceTrac gas station. Roman Rodriguez, of Hillsborough County, claimed his prize last week at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. High school basketball coach fired after posing as...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy