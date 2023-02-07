ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplemost

Ready to retire abroad? There are the best countries for a pleasant retirement

By Tricia Goss
Simplemost
Simplemost
 5 days ago

Retiring abroad can offer advantages that staying at home may not. For instance, there’s the prospect of experiencing a new culture and taking in all the sights and sounds of an unknown foreign landscape. In addition, retirees who decide to relocate overseas could benefit from a much lower cost of living, where their pension or savings will go further than they would at home. Finally, those who choose to retire abroad have the chance to enjoy an improved quality of life with warmer climates, breathtaking scenery and more relaxation time in their daily routine.

Finding the right place to retire can be a daunting task. There are many factors to consider, and it isn’t easy to know where to start. But, U.S. News and World Report used rankings from a global survey of more than 17,000 people to create its 2022 Best Countries for a Comfortable Retirement list. The list considers several attributes, including affordability, friendliness, climate and other factors. Here are the top five countries on their list for a comfortable and happy retirement abroad.

1. New Zealand

Retiring in New Zealand offers many scenic and lifestyle benefits, such as its dramatic landscapes, beaches and lush forests. With a mild and temperate climate, outdoor activities are available year-round. For those looking for an active retirement lifestyle, the options are seemingly endless. Walking trails, sailing and nature exploration are just a few of the activities waiting to be crossed off your bucket list. Financially speaking, some essential requirements must be met before one can retire in New Zealand. However, with proper preparation, retirees will find many reasons why retiring in New Zealand is an attractive option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nc16w_0kf92wrj00
Adobe

2. Switzerland

Retiring in Switzerland can be a wonderful experience, offering an extraordinary quality of life. While it might be more expensive when compared to other European countries, the world-class infrastructure, modern healthcare system, low crime rates and excellent public transport make Switzerland a top retirement destination. With its beautiful landscape, delicious food and friendly people, it’s easy to see why so many retirees choose Switzerland for their perfect retirement spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K5iwn_0kf92wrj00
Adobe

3. Spain

For those looking for peace and tranquillity in retirement, Spain offers that and more. Its Mediterranean climate and laid-back lifestyle are the perfect combination for anyone who enjoys outdoor activities all year round. Not to mention, the cost of living in Spain is considerably lower than in other European countries. In addition, the country’s year-round sunshine, stunning countryside, beaches and flexible Visa requirements make it an excellent choice for retirees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UODDG_0kf92wrj00
Adobe

4. Portugal

For retirees looking to plan their golden years in a coastal paradise full of vibrant culture and friendly locals, Portugal is the perfect destination. Famous for its seaside towns and historic cities, Portugal offers the ideal mix of a relaxed coastal lifestyle with access to urban attractions. Plus, living costs are lower than in many other destinations. The country is suitable for active retirees, too, due to a vast array of activities. Retirees can enjoy coastal adventures like kayaking and deep-sea fishing excursions, food-oriented pursuits like winery tours or guided cooking classes, and of course, great golf courses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jkftl_0kf92wrj00
Adobe

5. Australia

Retiring in Australia is an attractive prospect for many seniors. This friendly nation features stunning landscapes and mild winters, making it the perfect backdrop for a peaceful retirement. The cost of living can be a bit expensive, but the higher standard of living more than compensates. Whether you want to relax on the beach or explore some of the beautiful national parks, retiring in Australia offers a quality lifestyle that’s hard to beat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HOIAF_0kf92wrj00
Adobe

As you can see, there are many factors to consider when choosing a country to retire to. Each country has its own unique benefits and drawbacks, so it’s essential to do your research before making a decision.

Comments / 11

Related
msn.com

The best places to retire to in America, according to data

Slide 1 of 101: There are more than 3,000 counties in the United States. So choosing the "perfect" one for retirement can be both exciting and stressful. The average American retires at age 62, but they've likely been exploring retirement options long before then. Anyone planning retirement may decide that they want to live in the place they vacation every year, or that little town they found during their last cruise. They may choose to live where their grandchildren are, or where they can enjoy the activities they couldn't when they were working. But maybe they have no idea where they want to go. Maybe they have a list of 10 potential candidates, and can't decide. They've come to the right place. Stacker took some of the legwork out of the research. It compiled a list of the best places to live using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including weather, entertainment, and cost of living. A maximum of 10 counties from each state were included, so there's a good mix from around the country. So, whether a retiree is most interested in maximum sunshine, coastal splendor, championship golf, or endless shopping, this list will have options for every taste—and budget. How about a coastal home at the top of Michigan, with quick access to world-famous fudge? Or maybe something on the west coast of Florida, with loads of restaurants, and a nearby cruise port? Not feeling those? There's a place in Tennessee, with a replica of the Eiffel Tower, and plenty of wine and charming shops to go along with it. However big or small the activity needs or budget, retirees will find the perfect county to retire to in this list—or at least pick out a new vacation destination. You may also like: Best value private colleges in America Find a Qualified Financial Advisor1. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes.2. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Get started with achieving your financial goals!
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

15 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities to Travel to in 2023

Slide 1 of 17: As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in. Karee. As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in.
iheart.com

Florida City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

There's a classic saying that goes "beauty is within the eye of the beholder." It's certainly true when it comes to the United States, which is full of stunning natural landscapes, visually-stunning cities, and artistic creations. Some people visit certain places just so they could marvel at wondrous landmarks and snap pictures.
NAPLES, FL
Thrillist

You Can Fly to Hawaii for $197 Roundtrip if You Book Right Now

Coming up on the end of January is a real milestone for those who don't love winter weather, especially if you live somewhere that gets lots of snow. That sense of relief, however, is rapidly tarnished by the realization that we still have many more weeks to go until the arrival of spring. Honestly, it can all be a bit bleak.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyInYourState

This Remote Little Town In Southern California Is One Of The Darkest Places In The Nation

Beyond the beaches, bright lights, and city vibes, Southern California’s small towns each have their own unique character. The town of Julian, for example, is a lovely place to get away and indulge in homemade apple pie, photograph fall foliage, and tour an old gold mine, but now there is yet another reason to visit. Julian is one of the darkest places in Southern California, and in the entire country.
JULIAN, CA
Amarie M.

Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"

For some migrants that opted to accept a free bus ride to Canada from New York, the grass was not greener on that side of the fence. Many want to come back with it being only a few days since they were given the bus tickets to relocate to Canada. They are reported to have felt that New York was too crime-ridden, drug-infested, and full of homeless people (source).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Simplemost

Simplemost

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy