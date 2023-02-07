Read full article on original website
Jodie Comer named best actress at UK's WhatOnStage awards
LONDON – “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer was named best actor at London’s WhatsOnStage awards, were female performers dominated newly gender-neutral acting categories. Comer won for her performance as a lawyer dealing with the aftermath of a sexual assault in one-person show “Prima Facie,” which is due to open on Broadway in April.
Air apparent: Sam Smith goes viral with Brit Awards outfit
Musician Sam Smith turned heads with the eye-catching black latex outfit the “Unholy” singer wore to the Brit Awards Saturday night in London. The distinctive jumpsuit, designed by Harri, had inflatable arms and legs that quickly became the most buzzed about look of the night, trumping Harry Styles’ black velvet suit with its giant satin organza flower around his neck.
U2 returning to stage in Las Vegas, minus one of quartet
NEW YORK – U2 is returning to the concert stage later this year for the first time since 2019 but without one of the original quartet, as drummer Larry Mullen Jr. is on the injured list. The band offered a hint about its reemergence on the biggest stage possible...
Sergio Hudson delivers colorful ‘90s celebration at NYFW
NEW YORK – Sergio Hudson created a nostalgic scene with shoulder pads, neon colors and graffiti prints taken right out of the early '90s with his latest collection Saturday. Hudson, who has dressed the likes of Beyoncé and Michelle Obama, borrowed inspiration from artist Jason Naylor’s colorful and borderline psychedelic murals for New York Fashion Week in an eclectic celebration of energy.
