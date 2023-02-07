ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League

Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
SB Nation

Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Manchester United welcomes Leeds to Old Trafford on Wednesday as a stung foe heads to Manchester days after a managerial change (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Leeds fired Jesse Marsch on Monday, and fellow American boss Chris Armas will be among the men guiding...
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: EPL Charges, City Pannick, Lionesses, and More...

Manchester City Women are sending seven players to represent England in the Arnold Clark Cup. The Men are getting ready to face off against Aston Villa... and the Premier League. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you caught up. Man City fight with Premier League will cause...
BBC

Transfer news: Man City joined by Magpies in Maddison race

Newcastle United will compete with Manchester City to sign England midfielder James Maddison, 26, from Leicester City. (Northern Echo), external. City are also keen to beat Real Madrid and Liverpool to the signing of 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window - but the threat of sanctions after they were charged by the Premier League could deter them from doing so. (Telegraph), external.
BBC

FA Cup reaction & latest on Leeds' manager search

There was some communication between Leeds and former coach Carlos Corberan in the wake of Jesse Marsch's dismissal. However, it did not amount to a job offer and Corberan evidently did not feel it was sufficient to prevent him committing his short-term future to West Brom. There is understandable glee...
Yardbarker

Tottenham eyeing 22-yr-old Premier League ace who could cost in excess of £45m

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their defensive options with the signing of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. According to a report from Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur want to sign two defenders at the end of the season and they have identified the 22-year-old Premier League ace as a potential target.
BBC

🎧 Who said it couldn't get any worse?

A new episode of BBC Radio Merseyside’s The Red Kop podcast is available to download now. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse for Liverpool, it has - and the team look for answers to the Reds' ongoing slump. Paul Salt and Giulia Bould talk to...
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Want Roberto Firmino on Free Transfer

With 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool contract set to expire in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation this year as to what the future might hold for one of the defining players of the Jürgen Klopp era at Anfield. With the player returning to training over...

