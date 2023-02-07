Rebacca R. Phillips, age 59, of Farina, Illinois passed away at 10:18 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Evergreen Church in Salem, Illinois with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Shannon Bopp will be officiating. Burial will be at Elder Cemetery in rural Kinmundy. Military Rites will be observed. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the Evergreen Church in Salem, Illinois. Memorials may go to the National Center for missing/exploited children or the donor’s choice.

