Local Sports Results For Friday and Saturday February 10th and 11th
EFFINGHAM SACRED HEART DEFEATED MATTOON ST. JOHN’S 41-39 SPRINGFIELD CHRIST THE KING DEFEATED EFFINGHAM SACRED HEART 65-39 ST. ANTHONY DEFEATED KANKAKEE BISHOP MCNAMARA 49-41 CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT AT TOLONO UNITY. EAST ST. LOUIS LINCOLN DEFEATED TEUTOPOLIS 37-36 SPORTS SCHEDULE FOR MONDAY. HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL. SEB AT RAMSEY.
Rebecca R. Phillips, 59
Rebacca R. Phillips, age 59, of Farina, Illinois passed away at 10:18 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Evergreen Church in Salem, Illinois with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Shannon Bopp will be officiating. Burial will be at Elder Cemetery in rural Kinmundy. Military Rites will be observed. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the Evergreen Church in Salem, Illinois. Memorials may go to the National Center for missing/exploited children or the donor’s choice.
Lake Land College Honors 2023 Non-Traditional Student of the Year Award Recipients and Nominees
Lake Land College presented the Non-traditional Student of the Year Award to both Ron Mason, Mattoon and Stephanie Sample, Sullivan during an event Wednesday. Sample and Mason were among 14 nominees who were honored for their perseverance and outstanding achievements in returning to college to pursue their dreams. The nominees...
American Agri-Women President Was Guest Speaker At Most Recent Noon Rotary Meeting
The president of American Agri-Women was in Effingham Wednesday to serve as guest speaker at the Effingham Noon Rotary Club’s weekly meeting. Heather Hampton-Knodle is a Windsor-area native and has also served as the President of Illinois Agri-Women. She will serve as guest speaker at a professional development event coming up in early March in Galesburg.
Effingham Unit #40 Announces No School Monday For Students, Investigation Continues
From the Effingham Unit #40 Schools Facebook Page:. As of today, Saturday, February 11, 2023 the investigation into the issue with our District’s computer network continues. At this time there is still no evidence that any employee or student personal information has been compromised. After careful consideration school officials...
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25 year old Chyenne N. Norsic of Shelbyville for an Effingham County mittimus to jail and a Shelby County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Chyenne was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 34 year old Zachary D. Tegenkamp...
Teutopolis Board of Education to Meet Monday
The Teutopolis Board of Education is set to meet on Tuesday, February 13th at 5:00pm. Financial Report: Treasurer’s Report; Financial Report; Bill Listings. Board Business – Consent Agenda: Approve of Regular Meeting Minutes; Approve Amended School Calendar 2022-2023; Set Tentative Graduation/Promotion Dates for THS/TJHS; Approve Alternate Education Program Agreements with ROE #3; Authorize the Superintendent to Prepare Tentative Budget for 2022-2023 f. Authorize the Posting of Summer Work Positions; Approve THS Senior Trip to Indianapolis; Approve Gas Supplier Contract.
Shobonier Man Faces Numerous Charges In Fayette County Court
A Shobonier man is facing a number of Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 34 year old Zachary E. Hawk was arrested this week and has since been formally charged in Fayette County Court. Hawk is charged with Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, which is a Class X Felony and punishable of 9 to 40 years in prison. Hawk is also charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, which is also a Class X Felony. Hawk is also facing a Misdemeanor charge of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hawk is also facing two other charges–Resisting a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Office, which are both Class A Misdemeanors.
Three Restraining Orders In Four Weeks Of Illinois’ Gun Ban With More Cases Pending
It’s been a month since Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on certain weapons and magazines, and the challengers are stacking up lawsuits and temporary restraining orders. Wednesday, state Rep. Dan Caulkins celebrated a TRO being issued in Macon County, the third such order from a state court in four weeks.
