ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Local Sports Results For Friday and Saturday February 10th and 11th

EFFINGHAM SACRED HEART DEFEATED MATTOON ST. JOHN’S 41-39 SPRINGFIELD CHRIST THE KING DEFEATED EFFINGHAM SACRED HEART 65-39 ST. ANTHONY DEFEATED KANKAKEE BISHOP MCNAMARA 49-41 CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT AT TOLONO UNITY. EAST ST. LOUIS LINCOLN DEFEATED TEUTOPOLIS 37-36 SPORTS SCHEDULE FOR MONDAY. HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL. SEB AT RAMSEY.
ALTAMONT, IL
Effingham Radio

Rebecca R. Phillips, 59

Rebacca R. Phillips, age 59, of Farina, Illinois passed away at 10:18 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Evergreen Church in Salem, Illinois with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Shannon Bopp will be officiating. Burial will be at Elder Cemetery in rural Kinmundy. Military Rites will be observed. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the Evergreen Church in Salem, Illinois. Memorials may go to the National Center for missing/exploited children or the donor’s choice.
FARINA, IL
Effingham Radio

American Agri-Women President Was Guest Speaker At Most Recent Noon Rotary Meeting

The president of American Agri-Women was in Effingham Wednesday to serve as guest speaker at the Effingham Noon Rotary Club’s weekly meeting. Heather Hampton-Knodle is a Windsor-area native and has also served as the President of Illinois Agri-Women. She will serve as guest speaker at a professional development event coming up in early March in Galesburg.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25 year old Chyenne N. Norsic of Shelbyville for an Effingham County mittimus to jail and a Shelby County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Chyenne was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 34 year old Zachary D. Tegenkamp...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Teutopolis Board of Education to Meet Monday

The Teutopolis Board of Education is set to meet on Tuesday, February 13th at 5:00pm. Financial Report: Treasurer’s Report; Financial Report; Bill Listings. Board Business – Consent Agenda: Approve of Regular Meeting Minutes; Approve Amended School Calendar 2022-2023; Set Tentative Graduation/Promotion Dates for THS/TJHS; Approve Alternate Education Program Agreements with ROE #3; Authorize the Superintendent to Prepare Tentative Budget for 2022-2023 f. Authorize the Posting of Summer Work Positions; Approve THS Senior Trip to Indianapolis; Approve Gas Supplier Contract.
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
Effingham Radio

Shobonier Man Faces Numerous Charges In Fayette County Court

A Shobonier man is facing a number of Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 34 year old Zachary E. Hawk was arrested this week and has since been formally charged in Fayette County Court. Hawk is charged with Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, which is a Class X Felony and punishable of 9 to 40 years in prison. Hawk is also charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, which is also a Class X Felony. Hawk is also facing a Misdemeanor charge of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hawk is also facing two other charges–Resisting a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Office, which are both Class A Misdemeanors.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy