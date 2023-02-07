Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden weighs in on Israel’s proposed judiciary changes: ‘Genius’ of democracy includes ‘independent judiciary’
(JTA) — President Joe Biden has weighed in against the Israeli government’s proposed judicial reforms, saying that an independent judiciary is part of “the genius of American democracy and Israeli democracy.”. Biden made the comments in a 46-word statement Saturday to New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu says opponents of judicial reform ‘crossing red lines’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday condemned calls by opponents of his government’s judicial reform plan to break the law, and called on them to act responsibly. “I would like to strongly criticize the calls to break the law, for civil rebellion, to intentionally harm the economy, and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Fearing ‘constitutional and social collapse,’ Israel’s president begs for compromise on judicial reform
(JTA) — Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, issued a stern warning to Israelis on Sunday night: The country is “on the brink of constitutional and social collapse” over proposed judicial reforms that would give lawmakers veto power over the Supreme Court. In a televised address on the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Abbas: Palestinians to seek full membership at United Nations
Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday that Ramallah will seek the passage this week of a United Nations resolution granting “Palestine” full membership at the international body, according to the official Palestinian Wafa news agency. Speaking at an Arab League summit in Cairo, Abbas emphasized that...
Cleveland Jewish News
Knesset panel backs bill to cancel Gaza disengagement law
The Ministerial Committee for Legislation voted on Sunday to provide government backing for a bill in the Knesset that would rescind the 2005 Disengagement Law for northern Samaria. The Disengagement Law led to the destruction and evacuation of four Jewish communities in northern Samaria—Sa-Nur, Homesh, Ganim and Kadim—and 21 in...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Comparing the Military Strength of Russia and NATO
The Biden administration agreed to provide high-tech M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, just the latest high-cost contribution the United States has made to the beleaguered European nation’s war effort. But the United States is certainly not the only country providing substantial aid packages to Ukraine as it combats Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, […]
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Cleveland Jewish News
Diaspora alarm over Israel: Your guide to what the critics are saying
(JTA) — I started reporting on North American Jews and Israel in the last century, and for years covered the debate over whether Jews in the Diaspora had a right to criticize the Israeli government in public. The debate sort of petered out in the early-1990s, when Israel itself began talking about a Palestinian state, and when right-wing groups then decided criticizing Israel was a mitzvah.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Operation Olive Branches’: IDF team saves 19 in quake-struck Turkey
The Israel Defense Forces’ “Operation Olive Branches” in Turkey had as of Saturday rescued 19 people from the rubble caused by the massive earthquakes that killed more than 28,000 people in that country and Syria. The IDF’s 400-plus-strong delegation is being supported by emergency medical specialists from...
FBI raids former US vice-president’s home
Agents checked Mike Pence’s Indiana residence for classified documents. FBI agents searched the Carmel, Indiana home of former US Vice-President Mike Pence on Friday, reportedly in search of any more classified documents beyond the “small number” previously disclosed by his lawyers. The search comes a day after Pence was subpoenaed by the special counsel in an investigation of former President Donald Trump.
Cleveland Jewish News
Two killed, four wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming attack
A 6-year-old boy and a man in his 20s were killed in a car-ramming attack in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem on Friday. Four others were injured, including another child critically. The wounded were taken to the Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Centers in the Israeli capital. Police...
Cleveland Jewish News
Second gentleman brings fight against Jew-hatred to the United Nations
In his first visit to the United Nations, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff called on U.N. leaders to globalize the fight against antisemitism. He told the body on Thursday that it cannot normalize spiking rates of Jew-hatred. Emhoff, the Jewish husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, addressed ambassadors and members...
Cleveland Jewish News
Iron Dome intercepts one rocket fired from Gaza at Israel
The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted one rocket fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel on Saturday night, according to the military. The IDF said that alarms were sounded in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, located along the border with the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave. No injuries or damages were reported. It...
