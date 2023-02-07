ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games on FanNation

Which house should you choose in Hogwarts Legacy?

By Ryan Woodrow
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oNAu6_0kf91sN200

Your Hogwarts Legacy house will determine your common room and clothing style, and we'll tell you how to pick the house you want.

Arguably the biggest piece of iconography in all of Harry Potter are the four Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. But which house should you choose in Hogwarts Legacy ?

When you start your journey in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll quickly have the sorting hat placed upon your head and be sorted into your house.

If you’re a well-versed Harry Potter fan, you’ll likely already know exactly what house you want to be placed in, but if this is your first time in this universe, then you might not be so sure. We’ll go through and explain not only how to choose your house, but what difference it makes to your experience in Hogwarts Legacy.

Make sure to read through our other Hogwarts Legacy guides for everything you need to know about the game, including puzzle solutions, item locations, and more.

How to choose your house in Hogwarts Legacy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKekQ_0kf91sN200
Ah, the Sorting Hat. He's just as grumpy in Hogwarts Legacy.

Once the Sorting Hat is placed on your head, you’ll be asked a couple of questions for the hat to get an idea of your personality. You’ve likely done one of these before, and it’s pretty easy to gear your answers toward one house.

  • Gryffindor: give adventurous and headstrong answers.
  • Ravenclaw: give book-smart and intelligent answers.
  • Hufflepuff: give answers about friendship and meeting people.
  • Slytherin: give cunning and mischievous answers.

After a couple of questions, the Sorting Hat will present you with the house it thinks you belong in. If you agree, then you can accept it and your sorting is complete. If you don’t like what the Sorting Hat gave you, you’ll be given one more chance to select your preferred house – this choice will be final.

What are the differences between houses?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvqNL_0kf91sN200

As far as the story goes, your Hogwarts house doesn’t change a great deal in Hogwarts Legacy. You’ll be interacting with and making friends with students from every house throughout the story, and while some might comment on your house, it won’t stop you from having a connection with them.

The main thing it does affect is your common room. These are extremely pretty and detailed areas that any fan will love to explore, although you don’t spend a great deal of time there during your adventure. One thing that will stand out is the House Chest, which you’ll need to find all of the Hogwarts Legacy Daedalian Keys to unlock. Open it up for a Legendary house robe.

That brings us to the other thing it affects, your clothing. There are many clothing options in Hogwarts Legacy that look different depending on your house. You’ll find a bunch of variations on your school robes, as well as the exclusive House Fanatic robes you get by linking your Harry Potter Fan Club account . Make sure you follow our tips to increase your inventory space in Hogwarts Legacy so you can carry it all.

This means you can pick whatever house you want with pride, without worrying about missing out on story content.

Comments / 3

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Are ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ fans really blowing their paychecks on multiple copies just to spite detractors?

Between the inevitable publicity that follows controversy and the fandom’s insane initiative to buy multiple copies of the game, it looks as though Hogwarts Legacy publisher Warner Bros. and creator J.K. Rowling are the only people to benefit from this stormy launch, which is ironic when you realize the boycotting campaign may have ended up doing exactly what it was trying to stop.
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Player Discovers Upgrade That Transforms the Game

A Hogwarts Legacy fan over on Reddit has discovered a user change that completely transforms and upgrades the new Harry Potter game. After a couple of years of intense anticipation, this week Hogwarts Legacy was finally released via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions set to ...
wegotthiscovered.com

Emma Watson has already told J. K. Rowling what she thinks of the ‘Harry Potter’ creator’s transphobia ahead of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

The transphobia of J.K. Rowling is sadly never far from the thoughts of Harry Potter fans, but the once-beloved writer’s anti-trans rhetoric is once again haunting headlines in the run-up to the release of Hogwarts Legacy. The incoming video game based on the ever-expanding Wizarding World has only led to the author’s critics taking a sterner stance against her harmful views, although one Harry Potter star has always made no secret of how much she disagrees with Rowling.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ antisemitism claims are almost impossible to deny following troubling goblin discovery

Hogwarts Legacy officially releases tomorrow, though those who bought the Deluxe Edition have been busily exploring every inch of Hogwarts and its grounds since Tuesday. The controversy surrounding the game has reached fever pitch: J.K. Rowling’s transphobia and the boycott of the game are dominating discussion, a sticky situation compounded by the game featuring Harry Potter‘s first trans character and having a gender-agnostic character creator.
wegotthiscovered.com

Is it OK to play ‘Hogwarts Legacy?’ Trans streamer Keffals weighs in with a controversial take

In another twist in the unfolding controversy regarding the release of the new Hogwarts Legacy and author/creator J.K. Rowling’s well-documented transphobia, trans streamer Keffals, who in the past has “ratioed” Rowling over her views, has tweeted her belief that playing the game does not make one transphobic. In the same tweet, they also condemn the clashes that have arisen on social media following the game’s release as “culture war bulls**t.”
gameskinny.com

Hogwarts Legacy: All Common Room Locations for Each House

Here's where to find all the house common rooms in Howarts Legacy. But can you visit them all?. In the Harry Potter universe, Hogwarts is a massive school, and that holds true in Hogwarts Legacy. Navigating the many corridors, courtyards, towers, and spiraling staircases can leave inquisitive players wondering: how do I find my house common room? Others may be looking for the common rooms of other houses. Below we have all the common room locations for Hogwarts Legacy.
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Metacritic Score Revealed As Early Reviews Come In

Hogwarts Legacy isn't out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a few more days, but ahead of its highly-anticipated release, reviews have started to go live for the Harry Potter game. And so far, critical reception is positive for the game, which is a surprise to some who thought the controversy surrounding the ...
progameguides.com

Best way to organize your spells in Hogwarts Legacy

With so many spells to utilize in your adventures and battles around Hogwarts, it can be a bit difficult to figure out which ones you should have slotted and the best way to organize them so they are easily accessible. If you haven't already, you'll definitely want to get those Talent upgrades for more spell slots. Here's a quick guide on the best way to organize them according to what worked well in our own experience.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: Fans steel themselves to play ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ as ‘Lord of the Rings’ fans reject a severely unpopular opinion

The fantasy world is overrun with Hogwarts Legacy discourse, as early access to the game officially opens up. Despite the ongoing debate surrounding creator J.K. Rowling and the Wizarding World at large, gamers are flocking to the highly-reviewed latest entry into the library of Harry Potter games. They’re focusing on the work done by the development team and, for what its worth, it seems that Avalanche has done everything in its power to distance itself from the author. It even goes so far as to include the option to be transgender in the game, which can’t help but feel like a clear dismissal of Rowling’s TERF viewpoints.
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
590
Followers
822
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy