Your Hogwarts Legacy house will determine your common room and clothing style, and we'll tell you how to pick the house you want.

Arguably the biggest piece of iconography in all of Harry Potter are the four Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. But which house should you choose in Hogwarts Legacy ?

When you start your journey in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll quickly have the sorting hat placed upon your head and be sorted into your house.

If you’re a well-versed Harry Potter fan, you’ll likely already know exactly what house you want to be placed in, but if this is your first time in this universe, then you might not be so sure. We’ll go through and explain not only how to choose your house, but what difference it makes to your experience in Hogwarts Legacy.

Make sure to read through our other Hogwarts Legacy guides for everything you need to know about the game, including puzzle solutions, item locations, and more.

How to choose your house in Hogwarts Legacy

Ah, the Sorting Hat. He's just as grumpy in Hogwarts Legacy.

Once the Sorting Hat is placed on your head, you’ll be asked a couple of questions for the hat to get an idea of your personality. You’ve likely done one of these before, and it’s pretty easy to gear your answers toward one house.

Gryffindor: give adventurous and headstrong answers.

give adventurous and headstrong answers. Ravenclaw: give book-smart and intelligent answers.

give book-smart and intelligent answers. Hufflepuff: give answers about friendship and meeting people.

give answers about friendship and meeting people. Slytherin: give cunning and mischievous answers.

After a couple of questions, the Sorting Hat will present you with the house it thinks you belong in. If you agree, then you can accept it and your sorting is complete. If you don’t like what the Sorting Hat gave you, you’ll be given one more chance to select your preferred house – this choice will be final.

What are the differences between houses?

As far as the story goes, your Hogwarts house doesn’t change a great deal in Hogwarts Legacy. You’ll be interacting with and making friends with students from every house throughout the story, and while some might comment on your house, it won’t stop you from having a connection with them.

The main thing it does affect is your common room. These are extremely pretty and detailed areas that any fan will love to explore, although you don’t spend a great deal of time there during your adventure. One thing that will stand out is the House Chest, which you’ll need to find all of the Hogwarts Legacy Daedalian Keys to unlock. Open it up for a Legendary house robe.

That brings us to the other thing it affects, your clothing. There are many clothing options in Hogwarts Legacy that look different depending on your house. You’ll find a bunch of variations on your school robes, as well as the exclusive House Fanatic robes you get by linking your Harry Potter Fan Club account . Make sure you follow our tips to increase your inventory space in Hogwarts Legacy so you can carry it all.

This means you can pick whatever house you want with pride, without worrying about missing out on story content.