hawaiinewsnow.com
Members of the Chief's Kingdom Hawaii Chapter facebook group meet at Side Bar
The East-West Center in Manoa works to improve relations and understanding among our diverse cultures through research, dialogue and policy development. Locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms possible for Hawaii Island, Maui over next 48 hours. 53-year-old moped rider critically injured in Maui crash.
bigislandnow.com
Four officer recruits to work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo
Fourteen recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state, including four who will work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety. The ceremony was held at the...
bigislandnow.com
Downtown Hilo to get much needed road upgrades, starting with Kino‘ole resurfacing
Much needed roadway upgrades and other improvements are slated for Downtown Hilo in the next few months, including resurfacing one road, repaving another and plans for a roundabout for a busy intersection. It all starts on Monday with a resurfacing project for about 1.2 miles of Kino‘ole Street, from Wailuku...
mauinow.com
Khiara Henry tip proves it’s not her; family of missing Maui visitor ‘hasn’t been the same’
A recent tip about someone on the Big Island who looks like Khiara Lavinia Henry, a young visitor who went missing more than three years ago on Maui, proved that it is not her — and the Henry family is renewing calls for public help. “Please continue to keep...
bigislandnow.com
Lightning strikes ignite brush fires in South Kohala
Hawai‘i Fire Department reports there are two brush fires south of Waikōloa Road and mauka of Highway 190. Fire and smoke will be visible. Both brush fires, which broke out at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, are in remote access areas, moving slowly south, and have consumed approximately 40 acres. The cause of both fires is lightning related.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Weather Feb. 12, 2023
Strong and gusty trades this weekend with a wind advisory extended for Maui County and Hawaii island. Multiple weather alerts remain in effect as powerful winds batter state. Multiple weather alerts remain in effect as powerful winds with gusts up to 70 mph batter the state, downing trees and power lines.
nomadasaurus.com
25 Best Things To Do In Hawaii, USA (2023 Guide)
Home | United States | 25 Best Things To Do In Hawaii, USA (2023 Guide) Wondering what activities and attractions you can’t miss in the Aloha State? Our guide to the best things to do in Hawaii is just what you need!. One of the most famous travel destinations...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Weather: Locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms for Hawaii Island and Maui next 48 hours
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island: next 48 hours is going to be wet. Strong indicators show a thunderstorm threat to interior and leeward zones this afternoon, isolated thunderstorms over windward Hawaii island and possibly windward maui by tonight. Rest of the state may experience brief moderate to heavy showers including...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Māla
On Saturday, Big Island Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening in Hawaiʻi with Tom Timmons.” He is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
53-year-old moped rider critically injured in Maui crash
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police say a man sustained critical life-threatening injuries following a collision between a vehicle and a moped in Wailuku on Friday night. Officials say the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Waiehu Beach Road and Eha Street. Police said a silver 2020 Honda sedan was traveling...
Hawaii County Council honors fallen Maui firefighter Tre Evans-Dumaran
Hawaii County Council held a moment of silence for fallen Maui firefighter, Tre Evans-Dumaran on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
KITV.com
Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters. In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped...
tourcounsel.com
Prince Kuhio Plaza | Shopping mall in Hilo, Hawaii
Prince Kūhiō Plaza is a single-level regional shopping mall in Hilo, Hawaii. It is the largest enclosed mall on the Island of Hawaii. Anchor stores are two Macy's stores, TJ Maxx, and Petco. Other major tenants include a 9-screen movie theatre and Longs Drugs. Sears was an anchor of the plaza until closing in 2021.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Viruses could put Hawaii state flower’s future at risk, scientists say
City plans big steps to fix aging, broken sidewalks in Chinatown and downtown. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. If you take a walk through Chinatown and look down, you'll see sidewalks that have...
New bill proposes an outright ban to riding in truck beds
Should the law prohibit people from riding in the back of pickup trucks? A new bill moving through the legislature raises safety concerns around the issue, as traffic fatalities continue to rise.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii advocates seek to raise awareness about key tax credit for working families
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tax season is underway and a tax credit could help many Hawaii families — but only if they know about it. It’s called the Earned Income Tax Credit. And if you make less than $59,000 a year, you could be eligible. The Hawaii Workers Center...
bigislandnow.com
Basic mediation training in Hilo teaches advanced communication skills
The 2023 “Basic Mediation Training” begins Feb. 24 at the Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center in Hilo. The 32-hour training spans two weekends, Feb. 24 and 25, and March 3 and 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a 30-minute lunch break and frequent short breaks each day.
basketballinsiders.com
Hawaii seeks to ban casino advertising, and tax gambling vacations
A Hawaii Senate committee has approved Senate Bill 935, filed by Sen. Stanley Chang which seeks to ban casino advertising in the state. The bill specifically made reference to the state of Nevada, and Boyd Gaming Corp properties – but in moving the bill to the full Senate, it has removed specific reference to Nevada and Boyd Gaming.
matadornetwork.com
12 Dreamy Airbnbs in Hawaii That Are Right on the Beach
You don’t plan a trip to Hawaii for the state’s juicy pineapples or the beautiful flowers leis. You plan a trip to Hawaii to enjoy the archipelago’s sunshine and gorgeous beaches. Therefore, the best way to make the most of your vacation is not to book a hotel with a pool, but to find a Hawaii Airbnb on the beach so you can sink your toes in the hot sand and go for a salty swim whenever the fancy takes you.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mystery of green beams of light flashing above Hawaii mountain solved
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that on his order...
