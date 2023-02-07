ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimea, HI

Comments / 3

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Members of the Chief's Kingdom Hawaii Chapter facebook group meet at Side Bar

The East-West Center in Manoa works to improve relations and understanding among our diverse cultures through research, dialogue and policy development. Locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms possible for Hawaii Island, Maui over next 48 hours. 53-year-old moped rider critically injured in Maui crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Officials...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Four officer recruits to work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo

Fourteen recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state, including four who will work at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety. The ceremony was held at the...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Lightning strikes ignite brush fires in South Kohala

Hawai‘i Fire Department reports there are two brush fires south of Waikōloa Road and mauka of Highway 190. Fire and smoke will be visible. Both brush fires, which broke out at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, are in remote access areas, moving slowly south, and have consumed approximately 40 acres. The cause of both fires is lightning related.
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Weather Feb. 12, 2023

Strong and gusty trades this weekend with a wind advisory extended for Maui County and Hawaii island. Multiple weather alerts remain in effect as powerful winds batter state. Multiple weather alerts remain in effect as powerful winds with gusts up to 70 mph batter the state, downing trees and power lines.
HAWAII STATE
nomadasaurus.com

25 Best Things To Do In Hawaii, USA (2023 Guide)

Home | United States | 25 Best Things To Do In Hawaii, USA (2023 Guide) Wondering what activities and attractions you can’t miss in the Aloha State? Our guide to the best things to do in Hawaii is just what you need!. One of the most famous travel destinations...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Weather: Locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms for Hawaii Island and Maui next 48 hours

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island: next 48 hours is going to be wet. Strong indicators show a thunderstorm threat to interior and leeward zones this afternoon, isolated thunderstorms over windward Hawaii island and possibly windward maui by tonight. Rest of the state may experience brief moderate to heavy showers including...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Māla

On Saturday, Big Island Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening in Hawaiʻi with Tom Timmons.” He is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day”...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

53-year-old moped rider critically injured in Maui crash

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police say a man sustained critical life-threatening injuries following a collision between a vehicle and a moped in Wailuku on Friday night. Officials say the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Waiehu Beach Road and Eha Street. Police said a silver 2020 Honda sedan was traveling...
WAILUKU, HI
KITV.com

Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii

HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters. In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped...
HAWAII STATE
tourcounsel.com

Prince Kuhio Plaza | Shopping mall in Hilo, Hawaii

Prince Kūhiō Plaza is a single-level regional shopping mall in Hilo, Hawaii. It is the largest enclosed mall on the Island of Hawaii. Anchor stores are two Macy's stores, TJ Maxx, and Petco. Other major tenants include a 9-screen movie theatre and Longs Drugs. Sears was an anchor of the plaza until closing in 2021.
HILO, HI
basketballinsiders.com

Hawaii seeks to ban casino advertising, and tax gambling vacations

A Hawaii Senate committee has approved Senate Bill 935, filed by Sen. Stanley Chang which seeks to ban casino advertising in the state. The bill specifically made reference to the state of Nevada, and Boyd Gaming Corp properties – but in moving the bill to the full Senate, it has removed specific reference to Nevada and Boyd Gaming.
HAWAII STATE
matadornetwork.com

12 Dreamy Airbnbs in Hawaii That Are Right on the Beach

You don’t plan a trip to Hawaii for the state’s juicy pineapples or the beautiful flowers leis. You plan a trip to Hawaii to enjoy the archipelago’s sunshine and gorgeous beaches. Therefore, the best way to make the most of your vacation is not to book a hotel with a pool, but to find a Hawaii Airbnb on the beach so you can sink your toes in the hot sand and go for a salty swim whenever the fancy takes you.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy