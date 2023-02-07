Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
Wrexham manager proud of ‘team’s achievement’ despite FA Cup loss to Sheffield United
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is proud of what his team achieved in the FA Cup this season, despite a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Tuesday.The National League side were knocked out in their fourth-round replay by their Championship opposition, having drawn the initial game 3-3.It wasn’t until the 94th minute that Billy Sharp scored to stop Wrexham from taking the tie to extra time.“It’s some achievement, I’d love to be saying it was some achievement and we got through because we were very close to doing that,” Parkinson said.“That was some display tonight.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lionel Messi reveals his chances of playing at 2026 World CupRyan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicRyan Reynolds learns meaning of 'squeaky bum time' ahead of Wrexham v Sheffield clash
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: FA Cup Rd 4 Replay - Sunderland vs Fulham
Last time out... Millwall 1 Sunderland 1 (EFL Championship) Here we are at match day again, this time readying for a midweek FA cup replay against Fulham, at home in front of the red and white faithful, and on the Beeb no less!. The lads did incredibly well to extend...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: EPL Charges, City Pannick, Lionesses, and More...
Manchester City Women are sending seven players to represent England in the Arnold Clark Cup. The Men are getting ready to face off against Aston Villa... and the Premier League. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you caught up. Man City fight with Premier League will cause...
Yardbarker
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League
Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Ranked! The 26 greatest cup shocks in English football history
The FA Cup and League Cup have thrown up some crazy shocks in their history, and FFT have decided to run through the best of them
40 great international players who couldn't hack it in the Premier League
These players all starred for their countries on the international stage, but when it came to the Premier League, it was a whole different story
BBC
Transfer news: Man City joined by Magpies in Maddison race
Newcastle United will compete with Manchester City to sign England midfielder James Maddison, 26, from Leicester City. (Northern Echo), external. City are also keen to beat Real Madrid and Liverpool to the signing of 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window - but the threat of sanctions after they were charged by the Premier League could deter them from doing so. (Telegraph), external.
BBC
Premier League: Man Utd and Crystal Palace charged by FA over player behaviour
Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged by the Football Association over a "mass confrontation" of players at Old Trafford on Saturday. The incident saw United midfielder Casemiro sent off for putting his hands round Will Hughes' neck. Both clubs have been charged with failing to control their players...
Sean Dyche ‘will receive mega bonus payment’ if he steers Everton away from Premier League relegation
SEAN DYCHE is reportedly set for a big payday if he keeps Everton in the Premier League. The former Burnley boss took over as manager at the end of last month. He is believed to have agreed a contract worth almost £5million a year. And if Dyche keeps Everton...
Sunderland vs Fulham FA Cup replay preview: How to watch, recent form and referee
All you need to know ahead of the FA Cup replay between Sunderland and Fulham.
BBC
'Everton showed signs of becoming Everton again'
Sometimes hope is all you’ve got. Prior to Saturday’s win over table-topping Arsenal, it felt all hope had been extinguished. With no signings in the January transfer window and another manager relieved of their duties, we were all looking for something to reignite the hope in us all.
SkySports
Paul Merson has questioned Leeds United's decision to sack Jesse Marsch with two games vs Man Utd coming up
Paul Merson has questioned Leeds' decision to sack boss Jesse Marsch with two games in four days coming up against Manchester United, starting at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Marsch was sacked as Leeds head coach after one year in the job on Monday. He was dismissed with the club only...
Yardbarker
Tottenham eyeing 22-yr-old Premier League ace who could cost in excess of £45m
Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their defensive options with the signing of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. According to a report from Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur want to sign two defenders at the end of the season and they have identified the 22-year-old Premier League ace as a potential target.
BBC
Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague
Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...
Marco Silva: 'Sunderland have the quality - they can really punish you'
Fulham boss Marco Silva is wary of the threat Sunderland pose ahead of the FA Cup replay.
msn.com
FA Cup 4th round fixtures, results, replays, dates, kickoff times and more
The FA Cup Fourth Round got off to a cracking start with Premier League champions Manchester City knocking out Premier League leaders Arsenal in the first match of the Round of 32. A goal by Nathan Ake decided the FA Cup showdown, with City gaining the upper hand ahead of...
Man United stages fightback to draw 2-2 with Leeds in EPL
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United fought back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Leeds in the Premier League on Wednesday. Substitute Jadon Sancho rescued a point for Erik ten Hag’s team, which missed the chance to move level on points with second-place Manchester City. Leeds...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Want Roberto Firmino on Free Transfer
With 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool contract set to expire in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation this year as to what the future might hold for one of the defining players of the Jürgen Klopp era at Anfield. With the player returning to training over...
