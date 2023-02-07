Read full article on original website
Tony Khan Has No Desire To Be A Character, But Might Try Being An On-Screen Heel If AEW 'Needed' It
Tony Khan enjoys representing All Elite Wrestling as a babyface and doesn't see that changing, but he also likes answering hypotheticals. Tony Khan has remained steadfast in not wanting to be an on-screen character in AEW. He has appeared on television on several occasions. Still, when he does so, he typically makes an announcement about the overall business of All Elite Wrestling instead of interjecting himself into storylines.
Tony Khan: WWE And AEW Truly Hate Each Other; It Makes For Exciting TV And An Exciting Wrestling War
Tony Khan says the tension between WWE and AEW is real. All Elite Wrestling was formed in 2019 and became WWE's first major competitor stateside since WCW's demise in 2001. Since the formation of AEW, many wrestlers have jumped from one company to another. Even Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 after being one of the founders of AEW.
Reactions, Details To AEW House Shows Announcements
AEW has officially announced their first leg of house shows, and so far, we've heard positive reception from the roster. Multiple talent spoke with Fightful about the news of live events and house shows being added to AEW's schedule. Several said that they knew something like this had been coming for a while, with one source indicating that multiple wrestlers have pushed for this for multiple reasons. One talent told us they'd rather get their in-ring reps in under the All Elite Wrestling banner than working outside the company for various reasons, but didn't specify why.
Joey Janela Believes JCW J-Cup Will Be Talked About Similar To PWG Battle Of Los Angeles
After a nine-year hiatus, The Jersey J-Cup returns on Saturday, February 11 with a lineup that features "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham, Billie Starkz, Alex Shelley, Alec Price, Joey Janela, and more. In the past, the J-Cup has been one of the top tournaments in independent wrestling with a winners...
Eddie Kingston Called MJF WHAT?! | Newsworthy 2/11/23
Eddie's out here burying EVERYBODY not named Mox or Penta! Joel & Jeremy break down the BIG stories for the week of February 11th... and the not-so-big ones. Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
JD McDonagh Announces He Suffered A Detached Retina, Estimates A 10-14 Day Recovery Time
JD McDonagh has been sidelined with an injury. On the February 7 episode of WWE NXT, McDonagh faced Carmelo Hayes in a singles match. The former NXT North American Champion scored the win after Ilja Dragunov made his return and caused a distraction. Dragunov then attacked McDonagh, who escaped the ring and ran into the crowd.
Taya Valkyrie Talks Reuniting With Cesar Duran (Dario Cueto) In MLW; Reflects On Lucha Underground
Taya Valkyrie reflects on working with Cesar Duran and whether or not she would like more Lucha Underground elements Incorporated into wrestling. Taya Valkyrie is currently one of the top freelance wrestlers in the industry, working in IMPACT, AAA, MLW, and more. Currently, in MLW, Valkyrie is paired with Cesar Duran. Formerly known as Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground, Valkyrie enjoys working alongside the MLW Matchmaker as it reminds her of the fun times she had in the Lucha Underground temple.
MJF Hates Snitches, Sami Zayn Is Laser-Focused, Rey Mysterio Respects Santos Escobar | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update ahead of NWA Nuff Said on Saturday, February 11, 2023. - MJF is tired of snitches calling the Nassau PD on him following the story he shared on the 2/8/23 AEW Dynamite:. - Tonight is NWA Nuff Said and the pre-show will be live...
Details Behind NXT And The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
NXT stars returned to the Royal Rumble this year, but only on the Women's side of things. Fightful Select reported last week that numerous women from the NXT roster were in town for the Royal Rumble, with three NXT talent appearing in the match itself. Shawn Michaels told Fightful Select that WWE main roster higher ups let NXT know who they wanted, and he provided feedback. They did make it known to NXT that they only needed female talent and were good on the men's side. Fightful had reported that WWE was more interested in unconventional surprises than bringing in past legends.
Drew McIntyre Loves To Play With Himself, John Cena Featured In First Fast X Trailer | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, February 10, 2023. - Drew McIntyre likes to play with himself... on WWE 2K games:. - The first trailer has been released for the upcoming Fast X movie, which will star John Cena. Fans can see the full trailer linked above. -...
Matt Morgan Says He Was Set To Return To WWE At The 2014 Royal Rumble, Details Why It Didn't Happen
Matt Morgan discusses why he never returned to WWE. Although Matt Morgan got his start in WWE's Tough Enough program, 'The Blueprint' departed the company in 2005 and has yet to return. After leaving WWE, Morgan had stints with TNA/IMPACT and New Japan Pro Wrestling before stepping away from the ring in a full-time capacity back in early 2014.
WWE Morale After Royal Rumble Was "A Dream Compared To Last Year's Nightmare"
One year can change a lot. In the recent Inside The Rumble 3 feature, we spoke heavily about how our contacts within and around WWE had stated that morale had never been lower in the company than it was around the time of the Royal Rumble in 2022. That's shifted significantly based on the follow ups from this year.
Satnam Singh Files Trademarks On His 'One In A Billion' Nickname
New trademarks filed by AEW's goliath, Satnam Singh. All Elite Wrestling star Satnam Singh filed trademarks on his nickname"One in a Billion," and a logo mark for the nickname as well. Full description:. Mark For: ONE IN A BILLION trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in...
Bianca Belair On Why She Freaked Out Before Her First Ladder Match, Being Ms. WrestleMania, Wargames | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Seth Rollins: We Build Our Legacies at WrestleMania Like QB's Build Their Legacies In The Playoffs
Seth Rollins talks about the stakes of WrestleMania. Throughout nearly the entire history of the sport, WrestleMania has always been the biggest wrestling event every single year. Many casual fans of wrestling may not watch the weekly television shows, but most of those people will tune in to WrestleMania every year.
Kamille On Potential Match With Charlotte Flair: It's Something People Would Want To See
Kamille wants to face Charlotte Flair. Kamille has held the NWA World Women's Championship since she dethroned Serena Deeb at NWA When Our Shadows Fall in 2021. Over 600 days into her reign, the powerhouse has defeated every challenger that she has faced, including Taya Valkyrie, KiLynn King, and Melina.As Kamille has continued to cement her status as a star in the wrestling world, fans have buzzed about potential opponents she could face in other promotions. In the past, Kamille has stated that she'd like work with Jade Cargill. Now, she has her sights set on a 14-time champion.
Sami Zayn Acknowledges Jey Uso On 2/10 WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn acknowledged a member of The Bloodline, and it wasn't Roman Reigns. At WWE Royal Rumble, Zayn turned on The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman) when he hit Reigns with a chair after "The Tribal Chief" beat Kevin Owens, and the group beat up Owens after the match. The Bloodline then ganged up on Zayn, but Jey Uso walked out on the stable. The following week on WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Zayn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Unplanned Brock Lesnar WWE Royal Rumble Spot Led To Some Heat
Brock Lesnar gained a little heat for a spot this year's Royal Rumble match, we're told. Brock Lesnar had a brief, but memorable Royal Rumble appearance, with him eliminating several superstars before being tossed out himself. Afterwards, Lesnar destroyed the ringside area, lifting the stairs, and tossing a referee over the barricade. Fightful has learned that some of the aftermath wasn't planned and caught a few by surprise.
Jade Cargill Names Cardi B And Beyoncé As Members Of Her Baddies Section Dream Team
Jade Cargill names her all-star Baddies Section dream team. Jade Cargill takes great pride in being a baddie. While she used to be flanked by her own stable Baddies in AEW, she has dwindled what was a group of four women to just herself and Leila Gray. However, there's always...
Kazuchika Okada To Defend IWGP World Title Against Hiroshi Tanahashi At NJPW Battle In The Valley
Two of NJPW's pillars will run it back on February 18 in San Jose, California. Kazuchika Okada defeated Shingo Takagi at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka event to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Title and then challenged one of his greatest rivals to meet him stateside at NJPW Battle in the Valley. Hiroshi Tanahashi, who earlier had defeated KENTA, was ringside for Okada's bout on commentary.
