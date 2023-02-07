ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Khan Has No Desire To Be A Character, But Might Try Being An On-Screen Heel If AEW 'Needed' It

Tony Khan enjoys representing All Elite Wrestling as a babyface and doesn't see that changing, but he also likes answering hypotheticals. Tony Khan has remained steadfast in not wanting to be an on-screen character in AEW. He has appeared on television on several occasions. Still, when he does so, he typically makes an announcement about the overall business of All Elite Wrestling instead of interjecting himself into storylines.
Reactions, Details To AEW House Shows Announcements

AEW has officially announced their first leg of house shows, and so far, we've heard positive reception from the roster. Multiple talent spoke with Fightful about the news of live events and house shows being added to AEW's schedule. Several said that they knew something like this had been coming for a while, with one source indicating that multiple wrestlers have pushed for this for multiple reasons. One talent told us they'd rather get their in-ring reps in under the All Elite Wrestling banner than working outside the company for various reasons, but didn't specify why.
Eddie Kingston Called MJF WHAT?! | Newsworthy 2/11/23

Eddie's out here burying EVERYBODY not named Mox or Penta! Joel & Jeremy break down the BIG stories for the week of February 11th... and the not-so-big ones. Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
Taya Valkyrie Talks Reuniting With Cesar Duran (Dario Cueto) In MLW; Reflects On Lucha Underground

Taya Valkyrie reflects on working with Cesar Duran and whether or not she would like more Lucha Underground elements Incorporated into wrestling. Taya Valkyrie is currently one of the top freelance wrestlers in the industry, working in IMPACT, AAA, MLW, and more. Currently, in MLW, Valkyrie is paired with Cesar Duran. Formerly known as Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground, Valkyrie enjoys working alongside the MLW Matchmaker as it reminds her of the fun times she had in the Lucha Underground temple.
Details Behind NXT And The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

NXT stars returned to the Royal Rumble this year, but only on the Women's side of things. Fightful Select reported last week that numerous women from the NXT roster were in town for the Royal Rumble, with three NXT talent appearing in the match itself. Shawn Michaels told Fightful Select that WWE main roster higher ups let NXT know who they wanted, and he provided feedback. They did make it known to NXT that they only needed female talent and were good on the men's side. Fightful had reported that WWE was more interested in unconventional surprises than bringing in past legends.
WWE Morale After Royal Rumble Was "A Dream Compared To Last Year's Nightmare"

One year can change a lot. In the recent Inside The Rumble 3 feature, we spoke heavily about how our contacts within and around WWE had stated that morale had never been lower in the company than it was around the time of the Royal Rumble in 2022. That's shifted significantly based on the follow ups from this year.
Satnam Singh Files Trademarks On His 'One In A Billion' Nickname

New trademarks filed by AEW's goliath, Satnam Singh. All Elite Wrestling star Satnam Singh filed trademarks on his nickname"One in a Billion," and a logo mark for the nickname as well. Full description:. Mark For: ONE IN A BILLION trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in...
Kamille On Potential Match With Charlotte Flair: It's Something People Would Want To See

Kamille wants to face Charlotte Flair. Kamille has held the NWA World Women's Championship since she dethroned Serena Deeb at NWA When Our Shadows Fall in 2021. Over 600 days into her reign, the powerhouse has defeated every challenger that she has faced, including Taya Valkyrie, KiLynn King, and Melina.As Kamille has continued to cement her status as a star in the wrestling world, fans have buzzed about potential opponents she could face in other promotions. In the past, Kamille has stated that she'd like work with Jade Cargill. Now, she has her sights set on a 14-time champion.
Sami Zayn Acknowledges Jey Uso On 2/10 WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn acknowledged a member of The Bloodline, and it wasn't Roman Reigns. At WWE Royal Rumble, Zayn turned on The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman) when he hit Reigns with a chair after "The Tribal Chief" beat Kevin Owens, and the group beat up Owens after the match. The Bloodline then ganged up on Zayn, but Jey Uso walked out on the stable. The following week on WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Zayn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Unplanned Brock Lesnar WWE Royal Rumble Spot Led To Some Heat

Brock Lesnar gained a little heat for a spot this year's Royal Rumble match, we're told. Brock Lesnar had a brief, but memorable Royal Rumble appearance, with him eliminating several superstars before being tossed out himself. Afterwards, Lesnar destroyed the ringside area, lifting the stairs, and tossing a referee over the barricade. Fightful has learned that some of the aftermath wasn't planned and caught a few by surprise.
Kazuchika Okada To Defend IWGP World Title Against Hiroshi Tanahashi At NJPW Battle In The Valley

Two of NJPW's pillars will run it back on February 18 in San Jose, California. Kazuchika Okada defeated Shingo Takagi at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka event to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Title and then challenged one of his greatest rivals to meet him stateside at NJPW Battle in the Valley. Hiroshi Tanahashi, who earlier had defeated KENTA, was ringside for Okada's bout on commentary.
