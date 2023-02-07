Image: Plasmon-enhanced LFAs (p-LFAs) improve inexpensive, readily available rapid tests to desired levels of sensitivity (Photo courtesy of WUSTL) A key challenge in the field of infectious disease diagnostics is to quickly find out if a patient has a bacterial infection and needs antibiotics or has a viral infection for which antibiotics are not effective. Despite significant advances made in infectious disease diagnostics, there is still a need for simple, rapid and sensitive tests that can provide quantitative information and can be employed in sophisticated laboratories or in the field. In their effort to overcome the limitations of point-of-care diagnostic tests, researchers have now developed ultrabright fluorescent nanolabels called plasmonic-fluors, which can be quickly integrated into the lateral flow assay (LFA), a common testing platform. Plasmon-enhanced LFAs (p-LFAs) improve inexpensive, readily available rapid tests to the levels of sensitivity required by physicians for confidence in test results without the need for lab-based confirmation.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO