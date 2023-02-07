Read full article on original website
medtechdive.com
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.
One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue. She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.
hospimedica.com
New Diagnostic Test 1,000 Times More Sensitive than Conventional Tests
Image: Plasmon-enhanced LFAs (p-LFAs) improve inexpensive, readily available rapid tests to desired levels of sensitivity (Photo courtesy of WUSTL) A key challenge in the field of infectious disease diagnostics is to quickly find out if a patient has a bacterial infection and needs antibiotics or has a viral infection for which antibiotics are not effective. Despite significant advances made in infectious disease diagnostics, there is still a need for simple, rapid and sensitive tests that can provide quantitative information and can be employed in sophisticated laboratories or in the field. In their effort to overcome the limitations of point-of-care diagnostic tests, researchers have now developed ultrabright fluorescent nanolabels called plasmonic-fluors, which can be quickly integrated into the lateral flow assay (LFA), a common testing platform. Plasmon-enhanced LFAs (p-LFAs) improve inexpensive, readily available rapid tests to the levels of sensitivity required by physicians for confidence in test results without the need for lab-based confirmation.
