Read full article on original website
Related
anash.org
Entire Oholei Torah Elementary Gathers for Massive Hakhel
Can you find your son? Thousands of students from Oholei Torah’s Pre1A through 7th grade classes gathered for a mammoth Hakhel gathering on Monday, Chamisha Asar B’shevat. Thousands of students from Oholei Torah’s Pre1A through 7th grade classes gathered for a mammoth Hakhel gathering on Monday, Chamisha Asar B’shevat.
anash.org
Balabatim, Tiferes, and Tomchei Unite in Study
A large Hakhel Seder Sichos was held at the Morristown Yeshiva, bringing together members of Anash, Tiferes Bachurim, and Tomchei students for a joint learning of the Rebbe’s sicha. Photos: Shmulie Grossbaum/Anash.org. Morristown Yeshiva held their monthly Kinus Hakhel in connection with Chamisha Asar B’Shvat, gathering Tomchei, Tiferes, Shluchim...
anash.org
London’s Mayor Grants ‘Gold Award’ to Lubavitch Preschool
The Lubavitch Children’s Center in Hackney has received a prestigious Gold Award from the Mayor of London’s Healthy Early Years London (HEYL) which supports and recognizes achievements in child health, well-being, and development in early years settings. The Lubavitch Children’s Center in Hackney has received a prestigious Gold...
anash.org
Replica of 770’s Aron Kodesh Put Up for Sale
A striking replica of 770’s iconic Aron Kodesh was commissioned by Eliyahu Ezagui in India, and is available for purchase for any shul or Chabad House. A striking replica of 770’s iconic Aron Kodesh, custom made for use for a shul or Chabad House, is available for sale in Crown Heights.
anash.org
Modern Orthodox and Chabad Yeshivos Unite for Inspiring Farbrengen
After studying together once a week for a number of months, the bochurim of Yeshivas Lubavitch Tiferes Yisroel and the Modern Orthodox Yeshivas Lev Hatorah joined together for a rousing Yud Shevat farbrengen. After studying together once a week for a number of months, the bochurim of Yeshivas Lubavitch Tiferes...
anash.org
Preparations Underway For Largest Kinus Hashluchos Yet
As the 33rd annual Kinus Hashluchos fast approaches, preparations are in full swing, with shluchos starting to arrive from 100 countries and staff putting the final touches on countless small details. As the 33rd annual Kinus Hashluchos fast approaches, preparations are in full swing. The streets of Crown Heights are...
Comments / 0