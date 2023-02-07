ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, SC

abccolumbia.com

One person injured in Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is injured after a Saturday night shooting in Sumter, according to the Sumter Police Department. The Sumter Police Department says officers responded to a shots fired call to the 200 block of Clement Road. Investigators say a 41-year-old resident said he was inside when he heard gunfire behind the home and was struck.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deadly shooting at a restaurant in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – One teen is dead after a shooting at a McDonalds in Sumter County. According to the Sumter County Coroner, 14-year-old Jacob Russ was shot and killed at the McDonalds at 101 North Lafayette Drive. Investigators say it happened on Sunday, February 12th around 3:45 p.m.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Lanes closed in Irmo after hit-and-run, suspects running from vehicle

IRMO, S.C. — Fire crews are asking drivers in Irmo to use caution as they treat the injured following a hit-and-run crash along a busy road. According to Irmo Fire District in a statement shared around 1:30 p.m., the crash happened on Piney Grove Road near I-26. The department said that several suspects escaped from one of the vehicles after the crash.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Missing 12-year-old found safe, Richland County deputies say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies say a 12-year-year old girl who had been missing since early Friday morning has been found safe. Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department said the girl had last been seen walking her dog around 4 a.m. Friday morning on Bowling Avenue wearing a gray jacket. They also said she did not have a cell phone.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One dog survives, another dies following Friday afternoon fire in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Fire officials say one dog is alive and another died following a significant fire called in just before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, fire department crews responded to Fall Street within 3 minutes of being called. As soon as they arrived, the firefighters said they could already see a light hazy smoke coming from the roof.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 52 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pedestrian is dead following a crash on US Highway 52 Friday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones confirmed the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Friday when a 2015 Lexus SUV was driving southbound on Hwy 52 just outside of Lake City and hit a pedestrian attempting to cross the highway.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Orangeburg man shot, injured in Neeses

A 33-year-old Orangeburg man is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The man’s sister drove him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. Deputies responded to the hospital just after midnight Friday. The man provided deputies with the name...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Flood Recovery: Parts of Columbia Riverwalk closed temporarily

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of West Columbia announced Sunday that portions of the West Columbia Riverwalk will be closed off temporarily to the public due to flooding. Officials urge residents to steer clear of the Moffatt Street Entrance on 100 Riverside Drive to the West Columbia...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

17-year-old jailed in Marion County after fight ends in deadly shooting

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old arrested Thursday by Mullins police is facing a murder charge after a fight ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Joseph Jeremiah Jones remained in jail Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the shooting Wednesday afternoon on Mayers Street, but they have not released any additional […]
MULLINS, SC
wpde.com

Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies Lugoff man killed in early morning motorcycle crash

ELGIN, SC (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning as 59-year-old Barry John Artlip. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road in Elgin. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Artlip...
ELGIN, SC
WMBF

Coroner: Woman killed in Darlington shooting; SLED, police investigating

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman has died after a shooting in the Pee Dee early Thursday. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said 47-year-old Octavia Bethea was fatally shot just after midnight. Her death was ruled a homicide. The Darlington Police Department said the incident happened on King Edwards...
DARLINGTON, SC

