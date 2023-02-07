Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Fight between 2 employees at a Sumter, South Carolina McDonald's leaves 14-year-old dead, police say
Man struck by gunfire inside his home in Sumter, police say
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are still in the midst of their investigation after a man was struck by gunfire on Saturday night. According to preliminary information released by the Sumter Police Department, the shooting call came in around 10 p.m. to the 200 block of Clement Road. Police...
abccolumbia.com
One person injured in Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is injured after a Saturday night shooting in Sumter, according to the Sumter Police Department. The Sumter Police Department says officers responded to a shots fired call to the 200 block of Clement Road. Investigators say a 41-year-old resident said he was inside when he heard gunfire behind the home and was struck.
abccolumbia.com
Deadly shooting at a restaurant in Sumter
Headline: Fatal Pedestrian Accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Florence County, South Carolina
Lanes closed in Irmo after hit-and-run, suspects running from vehicle
IRMO, S.C. — Fire crews are asking drivers in Irmo to use caution as they treat the injured following a hit-and-run crash along a busy road. According to Irmo Fire District in a statement shared around 1:30 p.m., the crash happened on Piney Grove Road near I-26. The department said that several suspects escaped from one of the vehicles after the crash.
Missing 12-year-old found safe, Richland County deputies say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies say a 12-year-year old girl who had been missing since early Friday morning has been found safe. Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department said the girl had last been seen walking her dog around 4 a.m. Friday morning on Bowling Avenue wearing a gray jacket. They also said she did not have a cell phone.
One dog survives, another dies following Friday afternoon fire in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Fire officials say one dog is alive and another died following a significant fire called in just before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, fire department crews responded to Fall Street within 3 minutes of being called. As soon as they arrived, the firefighters said they could already see a light hazy smoke coming from the roof.
wach.com
A third murder leads Bishopville leaders to install security cameras off Sumter Highway
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — Leaders are taking action by installing additional security cameras in Bishopville following the recent murder of a 76-year-old man at a local KFC restaurant. In the last two years, multiple violent crimes have occurred at the busy intersection of 1-20 and Sumter Highway. The regained...
WMBF
SCHP: Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 52 in Florence County
Charlotte motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash, troopers say
A Charlotte motorcyclist was killed in a crash that happened on a Lancaster County highway Thursday, investigators said.
carolinapanorama.com
Orangeburg man shot, injured in Neeses
A 33-year-old Orangeburg man is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The man’s sister drove him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. Deputies responded to the hospital just after midnight Friday. The man provided deputies with the name...
wach.com
Flood Recovery: Parts of Columbia Riverwalk closed temporarily
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of West Columbia announced Sunday that portions of the West Columbia Riverwalk will be closed off temporarily to the public due to flooding. Officials urge residents to steer clear of the Moffatt Street Entrance on 100 Riverside Drive to the West Columbia...
WLOS.com
Teen who stabbed adoptive parents, killing one, served in family court, sheriff says
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A 15-year-old who Kershaw County officials say stabbed both of his newly adoptive parents, killing the mother and injuring the father, was served five juvenile petitions on Friday, according to Sheriff Lee Boan. The teen was served in a family court hearing for murder,...
17-year-old jailed in Marion County after fight ends in deadly shooting
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old arrested Thursday by Mullins police is facing a murder charge after a fight ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Joseph Jeremiah Jones remained in jail Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the shooting Wednesday afternoon on Mayers Street, but they have not released any additional […]
wpde.com
Drivers upset after hitting cows on Florence Co. road
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of drivers are upset after hitting cows on West Cummings Road in the Effingham community of Florence County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been three consecutive weeks in the past month with cars hitting livestock on the road. Kietra...
wach.com
Coroner identifies Lugoff man killed in early morning motorcycle crash
ELGIN, SC (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning as 59-year-old Barry John Artlip. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road in Elgin. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Artlip...
Man meeting to sell dog at Bishopville KFC, shot dead, police say
WMBF
Coroner: Woman killed in Darlington shooting; SLED, police investigating
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman has died after a shooting in the Pee Dee early Thursday. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said 47-year-old Octavia Bethea was fatally shot just after midnight. Her death was ruled a homicide. The Darlington Police Department said the incident happened on King Edwards...
fox5ny.com
South Carolina man selling French bulldog fatally shot at meeting spot
SOUTH CAROLINA - A man selling a French bulldog was fatally shot in the parking lot of a South Carolina fast food restaurant, where he had arranged to meet the buyer, a sheriff said. According to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon, Lonnie Alford Ray was selling the dog online and...
