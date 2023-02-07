OLYPHANT, Pa. — Firefighters at the Olyphant Hose Company #2 held their annual Super Bowl pizza sale. They say they were glad to see so many people come out to support them. "It's so much money just to run a fire department and in order to have the general public come out and helping us out, you know, purchasing tickets buying pizzas, you know, getting in on raffles, etc. It's fantastic," said Chief Jerry Tully, Olyphant Hose Company #2.

OLYPHANT, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO