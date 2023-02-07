Read full article on original website
Annual rose sale benfits fire company in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A tent in the Driscoll's Home Center parking lot in West Pittston is filled with roses of all colors for the West Pittston Fire Department's 15th annual Valentine's Day fundraiser. "This morning, it's been very busy. And most of the people coming in have seen,...
Troopers 'freezin' for a reason' in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a big night on the ice Saturday night in Luzerne County. Fans could come to the the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township before the Penguins game for a little extra fun with Pennsylvania State Police, all to benefit the Special Olympics of NEPA.
Man charged with homicide in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Luzerne County District Attorneys office has released details about a homicide that took place early Sunday morning. 40-year-old Natanihel San Martin of Wilkes-Barre is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed his girlfriend Carla Pina after she returned home to their house on Darling Street in the city just before 6 a.m.
Swing dancing in Scranton for a good cause
SCRANTON, Pa. — The swing fever dance band returned to our area for. 'Swingin' in NEPA's event at the Church of The Good Shepherd on North Washington Ave included an hour of swing dance lessons, followed by a night of dancing. This was all to benefit Jack of Hearts...
Life sentence for convicted arsonist in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Arson, criminal homicide, and criminal attempted homicide. A Lackawanna County man pleaded guilty to those charges this week and will spend life in prison. Christopher Gillie admitted guilt to the charges on Tuesday. Police say he set fire to the home of Phylis and Julius...
Mr. Curiosity: The James May episode
MOOSIC, Pa. — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe interacts with former US Army Officer/Chaplain, recent Face of PennDot in NEPA and politician, James May. He's got an interesting life arc that will keep you entertained!. Just don't ask him to watch a parade or talk about traffic...
Mannequin mistaken for human remains in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Officials were called to Route 307 in Overfield Township near Lake Winola on Sunday for a report of a body found in a bag in a creek. The call came in from two people on a walk near the creek. A state police forensics team...
New research shows heart attacks increase during pandemic after years of decline
SCRANTON, Pa. — It was concerning trend doctors noticed during the pandemic: a rise in heart attacks, especially among young people. It's a sharp reversal from the years of decline. New data from the Smidt Heart Institute found the most significant increase was among people ages 25 to 44.
Man locked up after ‘badly decomposed’ body found in Scranton apartment
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton man is locked up after police found a body inside his apartment. According to court paperwork, a neighbor called police last week after a man claimed he needed to get rid of a body. When cops showed up to the apartment on Capouse Avenue,...
Super Bowl pizza sale held in Olyphant
OLYPHANT, Pa. — Firefighters at the Olyphant Hose Company #2 held their annual Super Bowl pizza sale. They say they were glad to see so many people come out to support them. "It's so much money just to run a fire department and in order to have the general public come out and helping us out, you know, purchasing tickets buying pizzas, you know, getting in on raffles, etc. It's fantastic," said Chief Jerry Tully, Olyphant Hose Company #2.
Super Bowl wing fest held in Lackawanna County
THROOP, Pa. — It was a bird of a different kind that drew folks to one borough in Lackawanna County on Super Bowl Sunday. "Well, today's our seventh station we continue to provide are often imitated, never duplicated, always fresh, never frozen wing philosophy, which we're very proud of," said Chief Andy Hegedus, Throop Volunteer Fire Company.
Community service project held in Forty Fort
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Members of a leadership organization and Home Depot employees teamed up for a community service project Saturday in Luzerne County. Employees from the Wilkes-Barre Home Depot joined members of the Leadership Northeast class of 2023 to paint the third floor of the YMCA's Charlotte Casterline Early Learning Center in Forty Fort.
Celebrating Valentine's Day in the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — From heart-shaped pools to rose petals, Love is alive and well at Paradise Stream Resort near Mount Pocono. "They do special things in the month of February. it's the month of love here at the Stream and we've got two other couples that we met here. actually, one we just met in December," said Chrissy Mullaney, Maryland.
Honoring fallen volunteer with new Library in Monroe County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A new children's library was unveiled Friday in the Poconos in honor of a volunteer who passed away. The children's library at the Eugenia Eden Early Learning Center in East Stroudsburg is dedicated to Vicky Sobrinski. She passed away over the summer after battling a...
Restaurant collecting items for Turkey
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The devastation from this week's earthquake in Turkey has spurred folks into action here at home. Istanbul Grill locations in Wilkes-Barre and Dallas are collecting items to send to earthquake victims in Turkey. Thousands were killed in the quake. The owner of the restaurants says any...
After alleged fight with her husband, Bradford County woman has been missing for 12 years
TOWANDA, Pa. — State police in Bradford County held a news conference, hoping to find answers in a 12-year-old missing persons case. Maria Miller has been missing since 2011. State police say she was last seen at a Dandy Mart near Wysox in February of that year. Miller told...
Speech and hearing clinic at ESU helped by grants
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — With every beep or frequency four-and-a-half-year-old Addison hears, she has to drop a small toy into a cup. Addison is getting her hearing tested at East Stroudsburg University Speech and Hearing Clinic. "We offer services, free services actually to the community to address any hearing,...
nbcboston.com
A Drug Meant to Sedate Large Animals Is Being Used on the Streets – And It's Causing Abscesses, Ulcers and More
[[Editor's note: The name "Fred" is a pseudonym NBC10 Boston is using to protect the interview subject's identity.]]. As Fred lifted his pants leg he winced in pain. His jeans, damp from the freshly fallen snow, stuck to the open scab that stretched from his knee to his ankle, peeling away bits of skin as he revealed his wound.
Three allegedly sell sea salt passing as meth in undercover sting
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested three people for allegedly selling sea salt posing as methamphetamine and ripping off the buyer. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators received a tip that two people, later identified as David Michael Rodriguez, 39, of Madison Street, and Diana Yakabovicz, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, were using Facebook […]
Guilty verdict in deadly Schuylkill County shooting
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A man was found guilty of a deadly shooting in Schuylkill County. Santonio Malone shot and killed Juan Romero in October 2021 in Mahanoy City. Another man was also hurt. A jury found Malone guilty of first-degree murder and related charges. He is set to...
