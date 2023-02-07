ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Man charged with homicide in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Luzerne County District Attorneys office has released details about a homicide that took place early Sunday morning. 40-year-old Natanihel San Martin of Wilkes-Barre is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed his girlfriend Carla Pina after she returned home to their house on Darling Street in the city just before 6 a.m.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Swing dancing in Scranton for a good cause

SCRANTON, Pa. — The swing fever dance band returned to our area for. 'Swingin' in NEPA's event at the Church of The Good Shepherd on North Washington Ave included an hour of swing dance lessons, followed by a night of dancing. This was all to benefit Jack of Hearts...
SCRANTON, PA
Mr. Curiosity: The James May episode

MOOSIC, Pa. — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe interacts with former US Army Officer/Chaplain, recent Face of PennDot in NEPA and politician, James May. He's got an interesting life arc that will keep you entertained!. Just don't ask him to watch a parade or talk about traffic...
MOOSIC, PA
Super Bowl pizza sale held in Olyphant

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Firefighters at the Olyphant Hose Company #2 held their annual Super Bowl pizza sale. They say they were glad to see so many people come out to support them. "It's so much money just to run a fire department and in order to have the general public come out and helping us out, you know, purchasing tickets buying pizzas, you know, getting in on raffles, etc. It's fantastic," said Chief Jerry Tully, Olyphant Hose Company #2.
OLYPHANT, PA
Super Bowl wing fest held in Lackawanna County

THROOP, Pa. — It was a bird of a different kind that drew folks to one borough in Lackawanna County on Super Bowl Sunday. "Well, today's our seventh station we continue to provide are often imitated, never duplicated, always fresh, never frozen wing philosophy, which we're very proud of," said Chief Andy Hegedus, Throop Volunteer Fire Company.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Community service project held in Forty Fort

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Members of a leadership organization and Home Depot employees teamed up for a community service project Saturday in Luzerne County. Employees from the Wilkes-Barre Home Depot joined members of the Leadership Northeast class of 2023 to paint the third floor of the YMCA's Charlotte Casterline Early Learning Center in Forty Fort.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Celebrating Valentine's Day in the Poconos

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — From heart-shaped pools to rose petals, Love is alive and well at Paradise Stream Resort near Mount Pocono. "They do special things in the month of February. it's the month of love here at the Stream and we've got two other couples that we met here. actually, one we just met in December," said Chrissy Mullaney, Maryland.
MOUNT POCONO, PA
Restaurant collecting items for Turkey

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The devastation from this week's earthquake in Turkey has spurred folks into action here at home. Istanbul Grill locations in Wilkes-Barre and Dallas are collecting items to send to earthquake victims in Turkey. Thousands were killed in the quake. The owner of the restaurants says any...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Speech and hearing clinic at ESU helped by grants

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — With every beep or frequency four-and-a-half-year-old Addison hears, she has to drop a small toy into a cup. Addison is getting her hearing tested at East Stroudsburg University Speech and Hearing Clinic. "We offer services, free services actually to the community to address any hearing,...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Three allegedly sell sea salt passing as meth in undercover sting

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested three people for allegedly selling sea salt posing as methamphetamine and ripping off the buyer. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators received a tip that two people, later identified as David Michael Rodriguez, 39, of Madison Street, and Diana Yakabovicz, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, were using Facebook […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Wilkes-Barre local news

