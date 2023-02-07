Former Cub Heyward Opening Baseball Academy
Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is focusing on giving back to the community who rooted for him.
Jason Heyward, a former outfielder for the Chicago Cubs , has opened a baseball academy in the Austin neighborhood to support local kids, according to multiple reports.
The academy is part of a new 150,000 square foot center called the North Austin Community Center which will offer sports and wellness programming and education for local kids.
"I spent my time here as a Cub, as an athlete in this city," Heyward told MLB.com , "and being able to be rooted on by a lot of people. But that's always going to come to an end, right? The playing side of the game -- for this city or another. But either way, this will always be here.
"There will always be new kids. There will always be new families. And to me, that's something that's always going to be passed along. I'm just so happy and excited to see what that brings -- the opportunities, the fellowship. It's something for this neighborhood to be proud of."
Heyward spent seven seasons with the Cubs and signed a Minor League deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason.
