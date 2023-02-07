ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

‘Best day of my life:’ Lexington family gets closure after 36-year-old cold case solved

By Alliyah Sims, Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkrtA_0kf8zq0G00

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington family left the Lexington Police Department on Monday crying tears of joy after learning who was responsible for murdering their loved one.

DNA helped solve the case of Mary Mathis Davis. One family member told FOX8 it was the best day of her life.

Man charged with murder after fatal shooting at Southside Johnny’s in Greensboro on West Market Street, police say

We spoke to a former detective who worked on the case in 1987.

He says officials worked hard to find out who was responsible and at one point believed they had a suspect, but that fell through.

He’s happy to learn more than three decades later, the family may be getting the closure they longed for.

May 30, 1987, would be the last time anyone would see Mary.

She was last seen at Lanier’s Ace Hardware store on South Main Street in Lexington. She came to work that day and worked for a short period of time.

Her family got a phone call hours later after Mary never showed back up after lunch.

The next day, Lexington police came to her parents’ home to tell them the devastating news.

Their 29-year-old daughter, who was also a mother of two, was strangled to death.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

For 36 long years, Mary’s family has been holding on to memories and hoping they would get the answers they waited for.

Now their prayers have been answered.

The family tells FOX8 that Mary’s birthday is Sunday. She would have been 65 years old.

Investigators have not given many more details on the discovery or how it happened.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmynews2.com

2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Person barricaded in Greensboro house for 7 hours

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was barricaded in a house in Greensboro for seven hours on Friday. The Greensboro Police Department said Golden Gate Drive was shut down from State Street to Church Street due to the barricade situation. Police arrived Friday around 7 a.m. to shut down Golden...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Over 100 arrests made in North Carolina by testing DNA evidence; decades-old Lexington homicide cold case suspect identified

(WGHP) — Attorney General Josh Stein said on Thursday that North Carolina’s law enforcement agencies have reported making 102 arrests related to at least 175 crimes by testing evidence in cases with a sexual offense and receiving hits from DNA samples. The DNA samples were submitted by the North Carolina State Crime Lab to CODIS, […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina 18-year-old allegedly shot boyfriend to death, asked friends to help clean up

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old shot her boyfriend to death and then asked some friends to help her clean the crime scene, prosecutors said Tuesday. Kaylee Turnipseed, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Quentell White, 21. During a court appearance on Tuesday, officials said Winston-Salem police arrested Turnipseed after her […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WLOS.com

Cold Case Murder Suspect Identified 37 Years Later

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Thanks to the latest and greatest DNA technology, Lexington Police have named the suspect responsible for the 1987 murder of Mary Davis. Davis was first reported missing on May 30, 1987 and last seen at her place of employment, Lanier Hardware. Her remains were found a day later at 802 E. Center Street in Lexington, behind what was a Winn-Dixie store at the time.
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
102K+
Followers
23K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy