ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Watch: Blake Lively Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. With baby No. 4, their house just got livelier. Blake Lively has given birth to her fourth child with her husband of 10 years, Ryan Reynolds. Their newborn joins sisters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. "Puppy Bowl Sunday...
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
E! News

Sheryl Lee Ralph Reacts to Lip-Sync Speculation After 2023 Super Bowl Performance

Watch: Sheryl Lee Ralph Says "Call Me" for White Lotus Season 3. Sheryl Lee Ralph is lifting her voice in response to her groundbreaking performance. Moments after the Abbott Elementary star performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12, the actress addressed speculation she was lip-syncing during the event, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "Does it matter? Does it matter? No. Thank you."
E! News

E! News

234K+
Followers
61K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy