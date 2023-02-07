Read full article on original website
Related
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds
Watch: Blake Lively Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. With baby No. 4, their house just got livelier. Blake Lively has given birth to her fourth child with her husband of 10 years, Ryan Reynolds. Their newborn joins sisters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. "Puppy Bowl Sunday...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Candace Cameron Bure Calls Out Cancel Culture After “Traditional Marriage” Controversy
Candace Cameron Bure is putting her faith first. The Full House star recently reflected on the backlash she got late last year after stating the that Great American Family network would "keep traditional marriage at the core," revealing how focusing on her relationship with her Christian faith help her navigate the tough times.
Rihanna Confirms She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2 at Super Bowl 2023
Shine bright like a pregnant mama, Rihanna! It was a halftime show to remember for football and pop culture fans alike at Super Bowl 2023 as the Grammy winner confirmed she is pregnant and...
How "Motherf--king Princess" Avril Lavigne Saved Mod Sun's Life
Watch: Mod Sun Talks New Music & Wedding Plans With Avril Lavigne. "She blew me a kiss and I didn't want to blow my brains out anymore. She is everything. I'm not without her. I am lost." Those are lyrics from "Avril's Song" off of hip-hup musician Mod Sun's new...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Reacts to Lip-Sync Speculation After 2023 Super Bowl Performance
Watch: Sheryl Lee Ralph Says "Call Me" for White Lotus Season 3. Sheryl Lee Ralph is lifting her voice in response to her groundbreaking performance. Moments after the Abbott Elementary star performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12, the actress addressed speculation she was lip-syncing during the event, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "Does it matter? Does it matter? No. Thank you."
What Kelis Thinks About Her Hit Song “Milkshake” Nearly 20 Years Later
She had the hit that brought all the fans to the yard, but now Kelis is bringing a new recipe to the table. Nearly 20 years after her song, "Milkshake" had us constantly wondering what made hers...
E! News
234K+
Followers
61K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0