ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastside-online.org

Growing up in Cherry Hill High School East with Gia Gupta

If someone called me a Transformer, they wouldn’t be quite off. Maybe I’m not exactly a robot that can turn into an automobile, but from my understanding, I’m pretty close. Sometimes walking into this school, I feel myself transforming, like I put on a mask of this...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Trentonian

Mercer County Connection to host events

HAMILTON – Mercer County Connection – located at 957 Route 33 in the Hamilton Square Shopping Center – has announced a slew of public programming during the month of February. The following is a list of the offerings. Please call 609-890-9800 to reserve space, unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
pix11.com

Black-owned Jefferson’s Cafe in NJ serves up authentic soul food

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Joan and Jim Jefferson, two Black restauranteurs behind “Jefferson’s Cafe” in New Jersey, have made a lasting impact on the community. The successful establishment has been running for 38 years and is a great spot to check out for those who love soul food. New York Living’s Kiran Dhillon was live in Montclair, New Jersey with an inside scoop of the restaurant.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Princeton sophomore Jaqueline Gonzalez dies following prolonged illness

Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911. Jaqueline “Jaki” Gonzalez ’25 died...
PRINCETON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Isles to Host First-Time Homebuyers Course

If homeownership is on your list of goals for 2023, this weekend’s workshop will equip you with all the tools you need to make that dream a reality!. This upcoming Saturday, February 11th, Isles will host one of their beloved first-time homebuyers workshops. This all-day workshop gives prospective homeowners a comprehensive overview of the steps involved in purchasing their first home. Registration is $50 for individuals and $75 for couples. The course will take place from 8:45 am-4:00 pm at 33 Tucker St., Trenton, NJ 08618.
TRENTON, NJ
trentonjournal.com

Mercer County Small Business Grant Program

To aid to those most in need and provide for easier application, the County will prioritize the review of applications from businesses located within Qualified Census Tracts (QCT) or Opportunity Zones within Mercer County. Per the eligibility criteria listed within the application, small businesses located in a QCT/Opportunity Zone will not be required to document economic losses and will receive a flat grant of $10,000. Those eligible small businesses not located in a QCT/Opportunity Zone will need to document economic losses and will be awarded funds based on the documented amount – up to a $10,000 maximum. Apply here or by clicking the link below. If you have any questions or trouble with using the portal, please email: [email protected]
tapinto.net

RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing

SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

Celebrating Black History in Trenton: Sarah Dash

TRENTON – Today’s look at local Black History will celebrate the life and accomplishments of musical icon, songwriter, and actress Sarah Dash. Born on August 18, 1945, Dash was the seventh of 13 children. Born to a nurse and pastor, she originally began singing gospel music before forming the girl group, Del-Capris. Together with Nona Hendryx, (also a Trenton native) Patricia Holte (Patti LaBelle), and Cindy Birdsong, the group found early success in R&B.
TRENTON, NJ
thedigestonline.com

10 Tea Houses in New Jersey to Explore

Nearly all American tea rooms were owned by women. They would often open up spare rooms in their houses or set up tables in their gardens. In the early 1900s, tea rooms were ideal for single women who desired some sort of career. Fast forward to today and the appeal of tea rooms remains. A quaint atmosphere with fine china and silverware makes for a pleasurable social experience. What really sets the tea experience apart is its emphasis on conversation and connection. Have you ever sat down with a friend only for them to be consumed with their screen over the conversation? In our world of smartphones and Zoom calls, this is becoming increasingly more common. For the perfect way to catch up with a friend after a long hiatus, here are nine tea rooms across New Jersey.
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Food Bank of South Jersey Holding Bordentown Food Pantry on Thursday

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Food Bank of South Jersey will be holding a pop-up food pantry this week in Bordentown Township. The pantry will be taking place on Thursday, February 9 starting at 2PM in the central parking lot of the Bradford Pointe Apartment complex, located at 800-A Bradford Court. The Food Bank of South Jersey is scheduled to hold pop-up pantries at Bradford Pointe on the second Thursday of each month throughout the year. Thursday's pantry will operate until supplies run out.  To find locations, dates and times of other food pantries run by the Food Bank of South Jersey, visit their pantry locator HERE. 
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Living conditions are deplorable, say residents of Newark housing complex

Residents say complaints about Georgia King Village fall on deaf ears. Residents of the Georgia King Village housing complex in Newark say they are living in deplorable conditions. And they say that complaints to the complex’s management, L + M Development Partners, continue to fall on deaf ears. The city council recently voted to rescind L + M’s property tax break if conditions aren’t fixed within 60 days.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?

For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
TRENTON, NJ
Evan Crosby

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
pix11.com

NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials

The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Student Wanted For Weapon Offenses At Trenton Central High School

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Wednesday, February 8, 2023 approximately 1:00 pm, Trenton Police Department was advised of an adult student who was in possession of a firearm, while attending school at 400 Chambers Street, Trenton Central High School. Upon further investigation, the male was identified as Breion Crayton. School Officials immediately instituted a shelter-in-place to isolate and locate Crayton. School Resource Officer, Detective Munn located Crayton and a struggle ensued. Crayton was able to break free during a struggle for his book bag, which contained a handgun and escaped custody. Trenton Police Officers searched the immediate area and a possible address for Crayton and were not able to locate him at this time.
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy