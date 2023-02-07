Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk AvenueMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Chiefs QB Mahomes and Eagles QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
eastside-online.org
Growing up in Cherry Hill High School East with Gia Gupta
If someone called me a Transformer, they wouldn’t be quite off. Maybe I’m not exactly a robot that can turn into an automobile, but from my understanding, I’m pretty close. Sometimes walking into this school, I feel myself transforming, like I put on a mask of this...
Trentonian
Mercer County Connection to host events
HAMILTON – Mercer County Connection – located at 957 Route 33 in the Hamilton Square Shopping Center – has announced a slew of public programming during the month of February. The following is a list of the offerings. Please call 609-890-9800 to reserve space, unless otherwise noted.
Students tell of Black-brown tensions at Newark school ahead of town hall meeting
The Newark School of Global Studies is a public high school that opened two years ago as what the district described as “a place where a diverse student body converges with no borders.”. But the convergence of Black students and a largely Latino student body and staff have been...
pix11.com
Black-owned Jefferson’s Cafe in NJ serves up authentic soul food
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Joan and Jim Jefferson, two Black restauranteurs behind “Jefferson’s Cafe” in New Jersey, have made a lasting impact on the community. The successful establishment has been running for 38 years and is a great spot to check out for those who love soul food. New York Living’s Kiran Dhillon was live in Montclair, New Jersey with an inside scoop of the restaurant.
Daily Princetonian
Princeton sophomore Jaqueline Gonzalez dies following prolonged illness
Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911. Jaqueline “Jaki” Gonzalez ’25 died...
trentondaily.com
Isles to Host First-Time Homebuyers Course
If homeownership is on your list of goals for 2023, this weekend’s workshop will equip you with all the tools you need to make that dream a reality!. This upcoming Saturday, February 11th, Isles will host one of their beloved first-time homebuyers workshops. This all-day workshop gives prospective homeowners a comprehensive overview of the steps involved in purchasing their first home. Registration is $50 for individuals and $75 for couples. The course will take place from 8:45 am-4:00 pm at 33 Tucker St., Trenton, NJ 08618.
trentonjournal.com
Mercer County Small Business Grant Program
To aid to those most in need and provide for easier application, the County will prioritize the review of applications from businesses located within Qualified Census Tracts (QCT) or Opportunity Zones within Mercer County. Per the eligibility criteria listed within the application, small businesses located in a QCT/Opportunity Zone will not be required to document economic losses and will receive a flat grant of $10,000. Those eligible small businesses not located in a QCT/Opportunity Zone will need to document economic losses and will be awarded funds based on the documented amount – up to a $10,000 maximum. Apply here or by clicking the link below. If you have any questions or trouble with using the portal, please email: [email protected]
tapinto.net
RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing
SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
Trentonian
Celebrating Black History in Trenton: Sarah Dash
TRENTON – Today’s look at local Black History will celebrate the life and accomplishments of musical icon, songwriter, and actress Sarah Dash. Born on August 18, 1945, Dash was the seventh of 13 children. Born to a nurse and pastor, she originally began singing gospel music before forming the girl group, Del-Capris. Together with Nona Hendryx, (also a Trenton native) Patricia Holte (Patti LaBelle), and Cindy Birdsong, the group found early success in R&B.
thedigestonline.com
10 Tea Houses in New Jersey to Explore
Nearly all American tea rooms were owned by women. They would often open up spare rooms in their houses or set up tables in their gardens. In the early 1900s, tea rooms were ideal for single women who desired some sort of career. Fast forward to today and the appeal of tea rooms remains. A quaint atmosphere with fine china and silverware makes for a pleasurable social experience. What really sets the tea experience apart is its emphasis on conversation and connection. Have you ever sat down with a friend only for them to be consumed with their screen over the conversation? In our world of smartphones and Zoom calls, this is becoming increasingly more common. For the perfect way to catch up with a friend after a long hiatus, here are nine tea rooms across New Jersey.
'Savage Sisters' care for those with addiction in Kensington and beyond
"This work is hard and it's raw and it's ugly. And it's deep and it's meaningful and it's beautiful. And it's exactly where I'm supposed to be," said Sarah Laurel.
Cooper Hospital Reportedly Uninvited Black Woman to Black History Month Expo Claiming Her Tea Did Not Fit the Cultural Theme
Here’s the “tea” on this invitation take-back. Philadelphia entrepreneur Felicia Harris-Williams, owner of Gynger Tea, said Cooper University Health Care uninvited her to be a vendor at a Black History Month expo, claiming her specialty teas were not a fit for their cultural theme. According to The...
A Sexy New Way To Get In Shape Is Coming To Ewing, NJ
There’s a brand-new way to work out coming to Ewing, New Jersey and it looks like a ton of fun. There are plenty of gyms, yoga studios, pilates studios, and other forms of fitness studios in Mercer County, but I think this new place may be one of the first of its kind in the area.
Food Bank of South Jersey Holding Bordentown Food Pantry on Thursday
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Food Bank of South Jersey will be holding a pop-up food pantry this week in Bordentown Township. The pantry will be taking place on Thursday, February 9 starting at 2PM in the central parking lot of the Bradford Pointe Apartment complex, located at 800-A Bradford Court. The Food Bank of South Jersey is scheduled to hold pop-up pantries at Bradford Pointe on the second Thursday of each month throughout the year. Thursday's pantry will operate until supplies run out. To find locations, dates and times of other food pantries run by the Food Bank of South Jersey, visit their pantry locator HERE.
N.J. teacher under fire after student secretly records her profanity-laced tirade in class
A Sicklerville couple is demanding the termination of one of their son’s teachers at Winslow Township High School after reviewing a profanity-laced tirade he said he secretly recorded of her cursing at students and telling them, among other things, that their class is a zoo every day. The parents,...
Living conditions are deplorable, say residents of Newark housing complex
Residents say complaints about Georgia King Village fall on deaf ears. Residents of the Georgia King Village housing complex in Newark say they are living in deplorable conditions. And they say that complaints to the complex’s management, L + M Development Partners, continue to fall on deaf ears. The city council recently voted to rescind L + M’s property tax break if conditions aren’t fixed within 60 days.
Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?
For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
pix11.com
NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials
The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Student Wanted For Weapon Offenses At Trenton Central High School
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Wednesday, February 8, 2023 approximately 1:00 pm, Trenton Police Department was advised of an adult student who was in possession of a firearm, while attending school at 400 Chambers Street, Trenton Central High School. Upon further investigation, the male was identified as Breion Crayton. School Officials immediately instituted a shelter-in-place to isolate and locate Crayton. School Resource Officer, Detective Munn located Crayton and a struggle ensued. Crayton was able to break free during a struggle for his book bag, which contained a handgun and escaped custody. Trenton Police Officers searched the immediate area and a possible address for Crayton and were not able to locate him at this time.
