Thomas Andrew Butler of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Rye, NY passed away on February 9, 2023. Tom was the son of Irish immigrants, Michael and Mary, who raised him and his four brothers and one sister in Rye, NY. As children blessed with an entrepreneurial spirit, each found great successes over their lifetimes. He was the devoted husband and father of seven children, six sons and one daughter. He met the love of his life, Barbara, 35 years ago, and they filled each day with laughter and joy. Tom was a passionate attorney, who relished the intricacies of the law and advocated zealously for his clients. He was always one to quietly and respectfully help others in need. He was happiest when surrounded by his wife and children in heated debates while eating a good Italian meal. He loved traveling the world with his “luvs” and finding a good spot to nap and enjoy the view. He served his country as an embassy guard and drill instructor in the U.S. Marine Corps and maintained his dedication through his work with the Marine Embassy Guard Association. He was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather, who always lent a word of sound advice.

