Rye, NY

myrye.com

In Memory: Thomas Andrew Butler

Thomas Andrew Butler of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Rye, NY passed away on February 9, 2023. Tom was the son of Irish immigrants, Michael and Mary, who raised him and his four brothers and one sister in Rye, NY. As children blessed with an entrepreneurial spirit, each found great successes over their lifetimes. He was the devoted husband and father of seven children, six sons and one daughter. He met the love of his life, Barbara, 35 years ago, and they filled each day with laughter and joy. Tom was a passionate attorney, who relished the intricacies of the law and advocated zealously for his clients. He was always one to quietly and respectfully help others in need. He was happiest when surrounded by his wife and children in heated debates while eating a good Italian meal. He loved traveling the world with his “luvs” and finding a good spot to nap and enjoy the view. He served his country as an embassy guard and drill instructor in the U.S. Marine Corps and maintained his dedication through his work with the Marine Embassy Guard Association. He was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather, who always lent a word of sound advice.
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Eight Open Houses in Rye This Weekend (February 11 – 12)

There are eight open houses in Rye this weekend. 3 bed, 2 bath – open house Saturday 11:00pm – 1:00pm. 3 bed, 2.5 bath – open house Saturday 12:00pm – 2:00pm. 4 bed, 1 bath – open house Saturday 1:00pm – 2:00pm. 4 bed,...
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Varsity Ski Team Heads to Sectionals with Eight Team Qualifiers

The Rye Varsity Ski Team raced in the final qualifying event on Thursday night at Mohawk Mountain against the best racers in all of the schools in League B. Justin Gray and Kiran Gounden-Kobes both auto-qualified coming in 7th and 8th on the night (the top 9 get into the section championship automatically). The rest of the Rye boys made a strong showing with Zach Choo, Lukas Steinmann and Carsten Steinmann, Trent Bisceglia, Harrison Gelinas, and Thomas Keller coming in 15th, 16th and 17th, 20th, 21st and 27th.
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Basketball Puts Eastchester in the Hutch

Rye Girls Varsity Basketball put Eastchester in the hutch Friday, taking the win 53-31. “It was a true team effort!,” said Rye Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Margo Hackett. Game highlights included:. Phoebe Greto – 14 points. Maddy Walsh – 9 points. Kathleen Denvir – 7 points.
RYE, NY

