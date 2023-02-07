ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346

Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
Pembrolizumab Improves Progression-Free Survival as First-Line Therapy for Advanced, Recurrent Endometrial Carcinoma

Trial meets its primary endpoint of progression-free survival regardless of mismatch repair status in patients with stage 3 or 4 or recurrent endometrial carcinoma. New results from the phase 3 NRG-GY018 show that pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy improved progression-free survival (PFS) as a first-line treatment for patients with stage 3 or 4 or recurrent endometrial carcinoma, regardless of mismatch repair status.
FDA Approves Dostarlimab-gxly for Recurrent, Advanced Mismatch Repair-Deficient Endometrial Cancer

Earlier this week, the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee also voted 8 to 5 in support of data for dostarlimab-gxly in rectal cancer. The FDA has approved dostarlimab-gxly (Jemperli; GSK) for the treatment of adults with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer that has progressed on or following a prior platinum-containing regimen in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.1.
Clinical Insights Into Advancements in Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Treatment

PARP inhibitors in particular have changed the therapeutic landscape for EOC. Ovarian cancer is one of the mostcommon gynecologic cancers andholds the highest mortality rateamong cancers that affect the female reproductive system.1 It is a difficult-to-treat disease because of the limited number of targeted therapy options available and a high rate of recurrence.2.
Updated Compendium Provides Practical Tools to Improve Hand Hygiene Among Health Care Personnel

New guidance provides recommendations on infection prevention strategies, performance measures, and how to implement these approaches. Only 7% of people in health care effectively clean their entire hands, according to the new guidance Strategies to Prevent Healthcare-Associated Infections through Hand Hygiene: 2022 Update, a compendium published in the journal Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology.
FDA Accepts Biologics License Application for Proposed Biosimilar Denosumab

By binding to and inhibiting RANKL, denosumab decreases the production and activity of osteoclasts, resulting in reduced bone loss. The FDA has accepted a Biologics License Application (BLA) from Sandoz for a proposed biosimilar for denosumab (Prolia). The application includes all indications covered by branded reference drugs Prolia and Xgeva,...

